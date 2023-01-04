ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

baltimorefishbowl.com

Döner Brös Now Open at Harbor Point

Döner Brös, the locally owned and operated döner kebab shop, is now open at Harbor Point! Located at 1409 Point Street, Döner Brös is open for lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Döner kebab features different types of seasoned...
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Times

HBCU Alumni, Colleagues Create Dynamic Energy Solutions Business

For some business and residential consumers, taking steps to reduce energy waste may mean switching to energy efficient light bulbs or installing newer insulated windows. However, there is more to consider when it comes to cutting energy usage on a bigger scale. “Overlooked energy savings for residents and business include...
BALTIMORE, MD
Ocean City Today

Highest-paying management jobs in Baltimore

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Sears about to close final Maryland store

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Sears was a big part of many people’s retail shopping experience, but the legendary department store is about to close its last location in Maryland. The Sears at the Francis Scott Key Mall in Frederick has been here since 1978, but this is its last week in business. “I […]
FREDERICK, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Lawsuit accuses Strong City Baltimore of diverting grantee money to bankroll its headquarters building

BREW EXCLUSIVE: The Maryland U.S. Attorney is investigating, and the FBI has conducted interviews about PPP loans. Plus there’s a looming $88,000 tax lien. Reginald Davis, CEO of Strong City Baltimore, resigned this week, shortly after he and his predecessor CEO, Karen D. Stokes, were accused in a lawsuit of diverting funds earmarked for community-led projects.
BALTIMORE, MD
blocbyblocknews.com

Baltimore’s Year In Restaurants: Openings, Closings, And Revivals

The food scene in Baltimore City experienced a resurgence in 2022 with enthusiasm for culinary experiences returning to pre-Covid-19 pandemic levels, Kit Pollard reports in Baltimore Fishbowl’s end-of-year restaurant review. What major restaurant-related news happened over the last year?. Throughout 2022, many restaurants and bars were able to reopen...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Downtown Discovery Days offers discounts to Baltimore attractions for limited time

Downtown Discovery Days will give Maryland residents a chance to score discounts at attractions across Baltimore during select days this month. The people at the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore do not want money to keep people from exploring all that the city has to offer. So, they put together two weeks of discounts at 10 of the best attractions in the city as part of Downtown Discovery Days.
BALTIMORE, MD
southbmore.com

Weekend Events Around Baltimore

Winter Village at Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 3pm-7pm The All-Star Comedy Reunion Tour featuring Joe Torry, Teddy Carpenter, Capone, Talent, Jammin Jay Lamont, Hamburger, and Kool Bubba Ice at Lyric Baltimore: Saturday at 730pm. Fell’s Point Farmers Market at Broadway Square: Saturday from 9am-1230pm.
BALTIMORE, MD

