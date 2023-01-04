Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersLandover Hills, MD
Aunt Pleads For Help In Disappearance Of 7-Year-Old Nephew And Baltimore Police Wait Five Years To Start InvestigationThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Spots in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Places in ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Fourth homicide investigation opened in Baltimore this week after 22-year-old found dead from gunshot woundsEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
Related
Builder
Walton Global Sells 80 Acres Outside Washington, D.C., to D.R. Horton
Real estate investment and land asset management company Walton Global sold 80 acres in Prince George’s County, Maryland, to D.R. Horton. The land will be used for D.R. Horton’s Spring Hills master plan community, according to Walton. “This has been a highly anticipated initial phase of Spring Hills,...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Döner Brös Now Open at Harbor Point
Döner Brös, the locally owned and operated döner kebab shop, is now open at Harbor Point! Located at 1409 Point Street, Döner Brös is open for lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Döner kebab features different types of seasoned...
Baltimore Times
HBCU Alumni, Colleagues Create Dynamic Energy Solutions Business
For some business and residential consumers, taking steps to reduce energy waste may mean switching to energy efficient light bulbs or installing newer insulated windows. However, there is more to consider when it comes to cutting energy usage on a bigger scale. “Overlooked energy savings for residents and business include...
The Ancient Deli of Baltimore, serving customers for 115 years
When you step inside Trinacria, off the coast of North Paca, in Seton Hill in Baltimore, you feel like you stepped onto the Amalfi Coast.
Ocean City Today
Highest-paying management jobs in Baltimore
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Woonsocket Call
Movejunk.com Aims to Provide Baltimore, MD, with the Most Affordable Junk Removal Services to Support the Community
Move Junk.Com is a Baltimore-based junk removal and clean-up service that provides an efficient and cost-effective solution for junk removal. The company started as a real estate developer in Baltimore, MD, and has since grown to become a leading provider of junk removal services for homes and businesses in the city.
Baltimore Black Sox to be memorialized in huge South Baltimore project
The Baltimore Black Sox were a major part of the historical Negro Leagues baseball teams, and now they're set to be honored in a big way in the South Baltimore community they once called home.
Sears about to close final Maryland store
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Sears was a big part of many people’s retail shopping experience, but the legendary department store is about to close its last location in Maryland. The Sears at the Francis Scott Key Mall in Frederick has been here since 1978, but this is its last week in business. “I […]
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimoreans criticize cancellation of MLK parade; BOPA blames mayor’s office
Editor’s note: This article has been updated with a statement from the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts. Baltimore residents are criticizing the cancellation of this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade. U. S. Congressman Kweisi Mfume, whose district includes the parade route, issued a statement...
baltimorebrew.com
Lawsuit accuses Strong City Baltimore of diverting grantee money to bankroll its headquarters building
BREW EXCLUSIVE: The Maryland U.S. Attorney is investigating, and the FBI has conducted interviews about PPP loans. Plus there’s a looming $88,000 tax lien. Reginald Davis, CEO of Strong City Baltimore, resigned this week, shortly after he and his predecessor CEO, Karen D. Stokes, were accused in a lawsuit of diverting funds earmarked for community-led projects.
blocbyblocknews.com
Baltimore’s Year In Restaurants: Openings, Closings, And Revivals
The food scene in Baltimore City experienced a resurgence in 2022 with enthusiasm for culinary experiences returning to pre-Covid-19 pandemic levels, Kit Pollard reports in Baltimore Fishbowl’s end-of-year restaurant review. What major restaurant-related news happened over the last year?. Throughout 2022, many restaurants and bars were able to reopen...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore squeegee plan takes effect Tuesday, collaborative members anticipate immediate results
The mayor's initiative to get squeegee workers off Baltimore streets begins Tuesday morning with a comprehensive plan that provides job training and wraparound support services. Officials billed the plan as a work in progress, but members of the Mayor's Squeegee Collaborative said they anticipate immediate results. | PDF: Read the...
Only Black woman-owned cigar shop celebrating 5 years in business
The first and only Black woman to own a cigar shop in Baltimore County is celebrating five years in business tonight in a grand fashion.
Wbaltv.com
Downtown Discovery Days offers discounts to Baltimore attractions for limited time
Downtown Discovery Days will give Maryland residents a chance to score discounts at attractions across Baltimore during select days this month. The people at the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore do not want money to keep people from exploring all that the city has to offer. So, they put together two weeks of discounts at 10 of the best attractions in the city as part of Downtown Discovery Days.
The United States Postal Service is hiring right here in Maryland
USPS staff will be on hand to assist applicants with information on available positions and to answer questions about starting pay and benefits.
southbmore.com
Weekend Events Around Baltimore
Winter Village at Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 3pm-7pm The All-Star Comedy Reunion Tour featuring Joe Torry, Teddy Carpenter, Capone, Talent, Jammin Jay Lamont, Hamburger, and Kool Bubba Ice at Lyric Baltimore: Saturday at 730pm. Fell’s Point Farmers Market at Broadway Square: Saturday from 9am-1230pm.
Major Texas doughnut chain opens first Maryland store in Anne Arundel County
A major Texas-based doughnut chain has just opened its first restaurant in Odenton, Anne Arundel County, and has big plans to open more shops throughout Maryland.
'We need jobs': City holds squeegee hiring event before collaborative begins
We saw a number of recruiters from the Department of Public Works to catering businesses show up with job opportunities.
Fire crews battle two active fires in Baltimore Saturday
Fire crews are battling two active building fires in Baltimore Saturday, says Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734.
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in Maryland
A fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Maryland this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 6, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Maryland location in Landover Hills.
Comments / 0