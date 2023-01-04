'Wednesday' breaks another record for Netflix as 'Knives Out' sequel scores #1 on streamer's movie chart

In 2011, a Burnley businessman named Dave Fishwick established a lending company, Burnley Savings and Loans Limited. The 2008 financial crash had deprived the area of opportunity; small businesses were struggling to make ends meet. Fishwick, who grew up poor in Burnley, but who later set up a successful minivan business, began loaning money to locals, often people he knew by name. “It’s quite antediluvian in a way,” says the actor Rory Kinnear. “All the people he lends money to, he wants to meet them, see what they’re about.” Kinnear recently visited BSAL’s only branch, on a Burnley high street. “There’s a safe in the basement,” he says, incredulous. “Most of it is handwritten.”

