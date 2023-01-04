Read full article on original website
White House Told Mayor Adams No to His Billion Dollar Request - He was Not Their PriorityTom HandyNew York City, NY
Brooklyn, A 60-year-old woman has been slaughtered, Boyfriend's in CustodyNewsing the StatesBrooklyn, NY
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Bronx Man Scammed IRS, State Out of Covid Relief $BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing thousands of migrants to sanctuary citiesMark StarTexas State
Mavs Land Cavs’ Caris LeVert In Bold Trade Scenario
You scratch my back, and I’ll scratch yours. Not literally. We’re not together in person, and frankly, I’d prefer to scratch my own back – with a device, if necessary. The point is this – everyone loves a mutually beneficial arrangement. That includes NBA teams.
"This is nonsense" - Stephen A. Smith blasts Jalen Rose for inaccurately hyping Giannis Antetokounmpo's dominance over the Brooklyn Nets
Despite hailing Giannis as one of the best modern-day players, Stephen A. Smith refuses to believe that the Milwaukee Bucks could have defeated the healthy Nets in the 2021 playoffs
Yardbarker
The All-In Blockbuster Trade Idea For The Miami Heat: They Would Add DeMar DeRozan And Zach LaVine
The Miami Heat are clearly a team that needs to make a win-now trade to keep up with the Eastern Conference. They are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference, despite the presence of All-Stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo on the roster. As the trade deadline approaches, there are likely...
Nets' Winning Streak Blown Away in Chicago - Knicks & NBA Tracker
The New York Knicks and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors and the whole Big Apple ...
theScore
NBA Podcast: Zion's injury, Nets' surge
Welcome to the latest edition of "Pound the Rock," an NBA podcast hosted by Joseph Casciaro and Joe Wolfond. How can the Pelicans survive without Zion (again)?. Will New Orleans eventually struggle to reintegrate both Williamson and Brandon Ingram into its offense?. What's behind Brooklyn's two-way turnaround?. Bask in the...
Kyrie Irving’s ‘unique ability’ that buried Pelicans highlighted by Jacque Vaughn
Kyrie Irving has been one of the NBA’s top guards during an extended hot streak for the Brooklyn Nets, much to head coach Jacque Vaughn’s delight. Irving’s fourth-quarter brilliance in particular has jumped off the page during Brooklyn’s resurgence. The seven-time All-Star is leading the league in fourth-quarter scoring at 8.9 points per game.
3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls' win that snapped Brooklyn Nets' 12-game win streak
Here are the three key factors that allowed the Chicago Bulls' to beat the Brooklyn Nets.
Yardbarker
Fred VanVleet Reacts to Incredible Brooklyn Nets Turnaround
When the Brooklyn Nets got swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of last year's playoffs, it was clear they were not at the level needed to compete for a championship. The team looked completely disoriented, and that lack of cohesion was confirmed over the summer when Kevin Durant asked for a trade.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant, Nets get past Pelicans
Kevin Durant had 33 points and 10 rebounds and the visiting Brooklyn Nets held off the New Orleans Pelicans 108-102 on Friday night. Kyrie Irving added 19 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, T.J. Warren scored 15 and Royce O'Neale had 14 for the Nets, who won for the 13th time in 14 games.
Does the Pelicans' Loss to Nets Show a Need for New Piece(s), Consistency, or Maturity?
Besides the moral victories in losing big games without Zion and/or Ingram, do the Pelicans have all the pieces in place to make a deep postseason run?
JJ Redick says the Brooklyn Nets are a 'tier one team in the Eastern Conference'
Former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick played 15 seasons in the NBA so it’s safe to say that he knows a thing or two about what a contender looks like. In a recent episode of his podcast, “Old Man and The Three“, he said that he considers the Brooklyn Nets a championship contender because of the things that he’s seeing from the team right now.
NBA Odds: Nets vs. Pelicans prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/6/2023
The Brooklyn Nets (25-13) visit the New Orleans Pelicans (24-14) on Friday night. Action tips off at 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Nets-Pelicans prediction and pick. Brooklyn most recently had a 12-game win streak snapped but has propelled itself up to third place...
NBA
ESPN Nick Friedell on Brooklyn Nets, interview with Jose Alvarado | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Jim Eichenhofer catches up with Jose Alvarado after the Pelicans vs. Rockets game to talk about his improved shooting as of late (5:22). ESPN’s Nick Friedell, who covers the Brooklyn Nets for the network, also joins the podcast (12:15) to talk about...
iheart.com
Spurs Top The Nets 121-109
The San Antonio Spurs topped the Nets on 121-109 on Friday night. Tre Jones led the Spurs with 25 points. Romeo Lankford had 15 points, with Malaki Branham adding 14, Jakob Poeltl dropping in 11 points and Jeremy Sochan making 10 points. SPURS POSTGAME QUOTES. Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich.
