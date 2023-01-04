ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

theScore

NBA Podcast: Zion's injury, Nets' surge

Welcome to the latest edition of "Pound the Rock," an NBA podcast hosted by Joseph Casciaro and Joe Wolfond. How can the Pelicans survive without Zion (again)?. Will New Orleans eventually struggle to reintegrate both Williamson and Brandon Ingram into its offense?. What's behind Brooklyn's two-way turnaround?. Bask in the...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Fred VanVleet Reacts to Incredible Brooklyn Nets Turnaround

When the Brooklyn Nets got swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of last year's playoffs, it was clear they were not at the level needed to compete for a championship. The team looked completely disoriented, and that lack of cohesion was confirmed over the summer when Kevin Durant asked for a trade.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant, Nets get past Pelicans

Kevin Durant had 33 points and 10 rebounds and the visiting Brooklyn Nets held off the New Orleans Pelicans 108-102 on Friday night. Kyrie Irving added 19 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, T.J. Warren scored 15 and Royce O'Neale had 14 for the Nets, who won for the 13th time in 14 games.
BROOKLYN, NY
iheart.com

Spurs Top The Nets 121-109

The San Antonio Spurs topped the Nets on 121-109 on Friday night. Tre Jones led the Spurs with 25 points. Romeo Lankford had 15 points, with Malaki Branham adding 14, Jakob Poeltl dropping in 11 points and Jeremy Sochan making 10 points. SPURS POSTGAME QUOTES. Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

