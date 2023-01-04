January and a good book go hand-in-hand. Especially if you’re trying to get a jumpstart on your 2023 reading goal, the quieter, colder months are most conducive to staying inside with a stack of books. Reading, in general, seems to hit the spot this time of year, but nothing reminds us just how cozy it is to be curled up on the couch like a wintery mystery, Arctic expedition story or a tale of surviving the elements. Think of how much warmer you’ll feel reading about a lone explorer trudging through near-24-hour darkness, deep snow and sub-zero cold. Although, you can always rely on a little escapism in a cozy read or a faraway story — that is, climatically or geographically — to be pretty warming, too.

