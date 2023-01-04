Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Explaining the benefits of Peach State Scholar program
Explaining the benefits of Peach State Scholar program
WRDW-TV
Learn how to cook at the Nancy Carson library’s new program
Learn how to cook at the Nancy Carson library's new program
WRDW-TV
Richmond County Board of Education discusses next steps for district six seat
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Board of Education is making progress towards filling the empty seat for district six. In November, 21-year-old Tyrique Robinson won the election for District 6 and became the youngest person to ever be elected to the Richmond County Board of Education. He died...
Longtime North Augusta Middle School teacher dies
A longtime North Augusta Middle School English teacher has died, according to Aiken County Public Schools.
WRDW-TV
Old hospital becomes new training ground for local nurses
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday for Augusta Technical College’s new health sciences campus. A year ago, University Health System – now known as Piedmont Augusta – entered a partnership with the college giving the school the use of a mostly unused Summerville hospital for educating health sciences students.
WRDW-TV
News 12 interviews new mayor at his first ribbon-cutting
News 12 interviews new mayor at his first ribbon-cutting
WRDW-TV
What’s ahead for James Brown Arena and Bell Auditorium?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some new developments could bring more changes for the James Brown Arena and Bell Auditorium in downtown Augusta. Local leaders suffered a defeat last year when voters turned down the final $235 million needed to finish a transformation project for the arena. But now the Augusta-Richmond...
WRDW-TV
North Augusta Middle School mourns English teacher’s passing
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Middle School families and community are mourning the passing of a longtime teacher there. For more than 25 years, Latimer Blount served the school as an English teacher and during many seasons also coached the football team. When you ask people what their...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County sheriff plans annual charity gala
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is holding Sheriff Richard Roundtree’s ninth annual charity gala. The event will be Jan. 27 at the Sacred Heart Cultural Center. Included will be a live and silent auction, open bar, and a live band. The reception will start...
WRDW-TV
Future docs, patients benefit from AU-Swainsboro hospital deal
SWAINSBRO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Thursday, Emanuel Medical Center signed on to be a new teaching site for Medical College of Georgia students, residents and fellows. The partnership is making it easier for patients to have access to primary care doctors in Augusta through telehealth. And community members say a program like this is much needed in a rural community.
WRDW-TV
A look at the latest plans for Bell Auditorium, James Brown Arena
A look at the latest plans for Bell Auditorium, James Brown Arena
WRDW-TV
Augusta museum of history celebrates the Ga. Bulldogs
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta museum of history is celebrating the Georgia Bulldogs by having a dawg fan display of a classic UGA letterman’s jacket. As the dawgs head into their second national championship game, the museum says the jacket was awarded to Augusta native George Sancken senior when he played for the Bulldogs back in 1910.
WJBF.com
New Aiken shopping center and housing to replace Aiken Mall
AIKEN, SC. (WJBF)- The city of Aiken and developers are working on the new retail shopping center and living spaces at the Aiken Mall. Bria Smith has the story. After tearing down what used to be the Aiken Mall and years of planning, people who live in Aiken will soon have a new outlet mall and housing options to choose from.
WRDW-TV
Shocked neighbors witness tornado destruction damage
Shocked neighbors witness tornado destruction damage
WJBF.com
Police headed to Richneck Video
Police headed to Richneck in this cellphone video on Jefferson ave. Police headed to Richneck in this cellphone video on Jefferson ave. Family remembers life of Arbrie Anthony ahead of …. Your latest local headlines at 10pm. Border Bowl X Preview Special. Natty merch, UGA versus TC-Who?. “Evans Society Center”...
augustaceo.com
Rodithia Holloman of Augusta Technical College on Early Childhood Education
Rodithia Holloman of Augusta Technical College talks about the opportunities for these seeking a career in early childhood. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
Family remembers life of Arbrie Anthony ahead of one year death anniversary
Augusta, Ga ( WJBF) – “Oh, it’s been hard. I had a moment this morning it was really rough today but it’s been hard you have good days you have bad days” said Jamila McDaniel, Arbrie’s Aunt. That’s the feeling, Jamila McDaniel says she has coming up on one year since the shooting death of her […]
Georgia Today: An Augusta hospital merger, a Wheel of Fortune winner, a Savannah singing TikTok star
LISTEN: On the Tuesday Jan. 3 edition of Georgia Today: A big hospital merger is in the works for Augusta; A Georgia Tech sophomore shares his winning experience on Wheel of Fortune; and Savannah has a singing TikTok star. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB...
WRDW-TV
Gov. Kemp announces more funding to Broadband expansion
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This week governor kemp announced more funding for Broadband expansion in some of our rural counties. Mcduffie County got a grant for a similar project last year. We got an update on their progress and what it means to the people living in the county. The...
WRDW-TV
New Year’s nightmare: Gunman forces diners to leave Augusta eatery
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A New Year’s Eve dinner turned scary for local restaurant customers who were forced to leave by a rifle-toting man. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Longhorn Steakhouse, 3241 Washington Road. Several customers were eating dinner when a man identified as...
