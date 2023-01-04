An FPL contractor died after he was electrocuted by a power line in Southwest Miami-Dade

A Florida Power & Light contractor died Wednesday after he was electrocuted while working on a power line in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The contractor, who was in his 30s, was rushed to a hospital from Southwest 107th Avenue and 162nd Terrace in Palmetto Estates, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS Miami. The electrical charge ignited a fire on the employee’s truck, leaving a hole along the hood.

Miami-Dade police haven’t responded to the Miami Herald’s request for more information.

This report will be updated.