Related
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’
‘I feel proud because change is possible and healing and learning new things are possible.’ A woman whose mugshot went viral due to her highly inked face is undergoing severe laser therapy to remove the inking in order to forget the ex-boyfriend with whom she was arrested. Alyssa Zebrasky got the complex Day of the Dead tattoo four years ago while dating an ex-partner who also had elaborate facial tattoos.
This Maine Hotel Was Named One of the Most Relaxing in U.S.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A few years back, I was lucky enough to stay at hotel in Maine with an amazing bed, board games in the lobby, and a ton of books available for guests to read.
Column: Isaiah 40 shows how to stay prepared for Christ's coming
It has been said that the book of Isaiah is a “mini Bible.” There are 66 books in the Bible, and Isaiah has 66 chapters. The Bible consists of 31 books in the Old Testament and 27 in the New Testament. Isaiah’s mission was to warn Judah that God was not happy with their behavior, that his judgment was coming, and to prophesize about the coming Messiah and the eventual blessing to the whole world that Abraham’s children would be. ...
USA Today Ranks Maine No.6 on This Extremely Random Travel List
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Maine has been finding its way on a lot of major lists recently, like Vogue’s most highly anticipated hotels, the prettiest cities in the winter, Wallethub’s best places to live, and most popular national parks, just to name a few.
