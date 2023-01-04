It has been said that the book of Isaiah is a “mini Bible.” There are 66 books in the Bible, and Isaiah has 66 chapters. The Bible consists of 31 books in the Old Testament and 27 in the New Testament. Isaiah’s mission was to warn Judah that God was not happy with their behavior, that his judgment was coming, and to prophesize about the coming Messiah and the eventual blessing to the whole world that Abraham’s children would be. ...

33 MINUTES AGO