Brother of cheerleader killed in crash with cop still fighting for life

The devastated family of a student who was injured in a crash that killed his cheerleader sister and her friend in Louisiana said he remains in intensive care and is in need of blood.

Liam Dunn, 20, a freshman at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, remains in critical condition after Addis Police Officer David Cauthron, 42, ran a red light and plowed into the car that the student was in on New Year’s Eve.

“Liam is in the hospital still, so the big thing they are promoting is he is in need of blood. So, they are promoting a blood drive through Our Lady of the Lake because that’s the hospital he’s in,” Brusly High School Principal Walt Lemoine said, WAFB reported .

“There is so much support out there that people really do genuinely care about other people, and it’s a shame that it takes a tragedy to bring that to light,” he added.

Maggie Dunn, 17, one of two cheerleaders killed when a car driven by a cop plowed into their vehicle. Her brother Liam, above, remains in critical condition.

Liam, a freshman at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, is in need of blood. Facebook/Kenny Wayne

Liam, a 2020 graduate of Brusly High, reportedly lost a lot of blood in the deadly collision.

Cauthron has been charged with two counts of negligent homicide in the tragic accident, which killed Dunn’s sister Maggie, 17, and Caroline Gill, 16,

Dunn’s dad, Kenny Wayne, has posted updates on his son’s condition on Facebook.

Caroline Gill (left) and Maggie Dunn (right) were killed after Officer David Cauthron hit their car on New Year’s Eve. Facebook/Brusly High School Cheerleading

“Thank you so much for the outpouring love and condolences for our family. Your thoughts and prayers have held us up so far. Our family truly thanks you,” he wrote , urging people to donate blood.

“As his status changes we will update as honestly as we can. He is in a fight right now. … He will need surgeries. Has a broken femur, tabula, left wrist, fractured skull, and a few other issues. We are asking for prayers,” Wayne wrote.

“We don’t know why God took our daughter, but I bet she is running shop up there,” he added.

The scene of the crash that left Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill dead after Cauthron struck them during his pursuit of another car. Instagram/whitfieldenterprise

Officer David Cauthron has been charged with two counts of negligent homicide.

Eighteenth Judicial District Attorney Tony Clayton assailed Cauthron, who has been with the police force for less than a year after previously working for a sheriff’s office in the state.

“That cop has a lot of questions to answer pertaining to his speed and sheer negligence,” Clayton said Sunday, according to WBRZ. “The public can rest assured, we will follow the facts.”

Sources told the news outlet that the cop was driving about 86 mph during the chase of suspect Tyquel Zanders, who is accused of stealing a relative’s car.

Sources also told WBRZ that Cauthron did not apply the brakes before hitting the car the girls and Liam were in.