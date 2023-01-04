Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
The new Dungeons & Dragons Open Gaming License, a document which allows a vast group of independent publishers to use the basic game rules created by D&D owner Wizards of the Coast, significantly restricts the kind of content allowed and requires anyone making money under the license to report their products to Wizards of the Coast directly, according to an analysis of a leaked draft of the document, dated mid-December.
NME
Bungie and Sony are working together on several “unannounced projects”
Destiny 2 developer Bungie is working on “a number of unannounced projects” with parent company Sony. In January 2022, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced a £2.6billion ($3.6billion) purchase of Bungie, which was finalised in June. According to Bungie creative lead Tom Farnsworth, it’s a partnership that’s proving to...
