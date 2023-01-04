Read full article on original website
Razer's New Head-Tracking Desktop Soundbar Ensures Users Always Hear a Full 3D Audio Effect
One of the big challenges of faking a surround sound experience with just a single speaker is that users often have to remain in a very specific spot to hear the full effect. But with Razer’s new Leviathan V2 Pro desktop sound bar, gamers can move around as much as they like thanks to a head-tracking camera that directs the full audio experience right to their ears.
The Most Precious Human Relics Left in Space
Being the space nerd that I am, I often imagine a museum filled with the most important objects ever sent to space. We couldn’t possibly build a place like this, but we can speculate as to which human artifacts deserve a place in our imaginary spaceflight museum. Most things...
Lego Welcomed 2023 With a Mountain of New Set Reveals That Immediately Landed on Our Wish Lists
We’ve got some bad news if your New Year’s resolution was to be more fiscally responsible. Not only did January 1 mark the availability of a handful of new sets announced last year, Lego also rang in 2023 by introducing a mountain of new sets, barely giving us enough time to pay off all our Christmas bills.
IOGEAR's Mouse-Sharing Hub Lets the On-Screen Cursor Jump Between Two Different Computers
We’re not going to try and sugarcoat it: KVM hubs are some of the least exciting devices to come out of CES, but also critical to those working in IT who rely on access to multiple computers throughout the day. They’ve been incrementally improved over the years, but IOGEAR’s new KVM brings with it a neat new trick: enabling two separate computers to share the same on-screen cursor.
The benefits of controlled breathwork have been known for millennia
As long ago as 1,000 BC, Chinese Taoists and Indian Hindus believed some kind of energy, an internal breath, passed through us. Dr Danny Penman, author of The Art of Breathing advocates breathwork
Michael Giacchino To Follow Werewolf By Night With Them! Remake
One of the world’s most prolific film composers is about to make a monster leap. Michael Giacchino, who recently directed the Marvel Studios special Werewolf By Night, has just signed with Warner Bros. to direct a remake of the 1954 sci-fi classic Them!, which was about giant, killer ants.
A stubborn cough means the quiet pull of the allotment has to be resisted
An enforced absence from the plot. Confined to home with a persistent, insistent cough. My usual gardening remedies denied, I have resorted to medical advice and prescriptions, plus high-grade manuka honey. My world has shrunk to inside walls and outside window boxes. There is comfort in scanning the still-flowering dark...
Backseat TVs That Roll Up Into the Roof of a Car Are My Childhood Dream Come True
CES is a mixed bag of technologies you’ll actually be able to buy in the coming year, and technologies you probably won’t see realized for another decade. LG’s display division really likes to let its imagination run wild at the show, and this year it’s created a car of the future that leverages the flexibility of OLED displays to turn the backseat into a home theater away from home.
Jung_E's New Trailer Reveals That in the Future, There Is Only Mom War
A battle of mother and country ensues in the post-apocalyptic near-future in Jung_E, the latest from Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho. And that’s quite literally an army of moms, modeled after the mother of a researcher at an AI lab. Amid a civil war, the new Netflix film finds a scientist coping with the loss of her heroic mother by... cloning her. Nothing could possibly go wrong, right?
Yee-Haw, the Guardians of the Galaxy are Going Space Western
Whenever a new Marvel movie is on the horizon, you can expect the comic book counterpart of a few characters to undergo a massive new status quo or start showing up in more comics as a guest character. (Sometimes both.) So it goes with the Guardians of the Galaxy: Al Ewing and Juan Frigeri’s run on the cosmic group of a-holes came to a close in 2021, but as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to hit theaters in May, the comic book Guardians are coming out of retirement for some new adventures.
The Chonky Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra Features the Largest Sensor Ever Put Into a Webcam
Razer is promising “DSLR-level detail and clarity” from its new Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra by equipping it with the largest sensor ever used in a webcam. But the company might be taking too much inspiration from DSLRs, because this is also one of the largest and beefiest webcams we’ve ever seen perched atop a monitor.
Brava's $2,000 Smart Oven Finally Comes With a Feature You'll Find on $20 Toaster Ovens
One of the many features of the $995 Brava smart countertop oven we really liked when we reviewed it back in 2018 was a 5MP camera that live-streamed the food inside as it cooked. What we didn’t like was that that camera was the only way to actually see inside the oven to ensure food wasn’t being overcooked or burned: an issue that’s now resolved with the new Brava Glass and its groundbreaking door with a window.
The Guardians of the Galaxy Arm Themselves For Their Next Mission
Today’s Morning Spoilers features an incredible, psychedelic animated trailer from Tian Xiaopeng (Monkey King: Hero Is Back), another sneak peek at the new upcoming Ant-Man film, and even a little tease from Vin Diesel about the next Fast and Furious movie. Buckle up, spoilers—it’s going to be a bumpy ride.
South Korea's Lunar Orbiter Captures Unreal Views of Our Home Planet
From its position in low lunar orbit, South Korea’s first Moon mission caught a unique glimpse of Earth rising from behind the cratered surface of our natural satellite. The Korean Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO), also known as Danuri, beamed back beautiful black-and-white images of Earth captured by its high-resolution camera. The two images were taken on December 24 and 28 and released by the Korean Aerospace Research Institute on Monday.
Twinkly's Animated Smart Lights Will Soon Be Able to Play Christmas Movies on Your Christmas Tree
Is there anything better than spending the holidays cozying up next to a glimmering Christmas tree while watching your favorite Christmas movies? Of course there is: it’s watching those movies on your actual tree, which will soon be possible with a new app from the creators of the Twinkly smart lights.
