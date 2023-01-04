Read full article on original website
utv44.com
MPD to offer resources for counseling after NYE downtown shooting
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department Victim Services Unit is offering free counseling and crisis intervention resources to anyone affected by the downtown New Year Eve’s shooting. The Victim Services Unit has received calls for help from families struggling to cope with the aftermath of the incident and is extending its support to the entire community.
Pensacola Humane Society ‘lets the hammer fall,’ closes shelter, is without department heads
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Now without staff and without animals, the Pensacola Humane Society announced on its Facebook page it is closed “until further notice.” WKRG News 5 spoke with the PHS board’s attorney Michael Kelly, who said, “The decision to close the shelter was neither granted by the board, nor was the board notified […]
utv44.com
Prichard residents gather to protest planned destruction of historic Harlem Hotel
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Protesters gathered in Prichard today to fight against the tearing down of an historic building. The Harlem Hotel used to sit next to the Harlem Duke, a once thriving music club. The Harlem Duke started in the 1950's and hosted stars like BB King, Ray...
200 new jobs coming to Eastern Shore as new restaurants prepare to open
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – As we first reported last year, two new restaurants are opening soon on the Eastern Shore. Contractors are hard at work this week, upgrading the bar, removing old flooring and expanding the kitchen getting the space ready for the opening of the new Ed’s Seafood Shed in March. “Ed’s 2.0 […]
utv44.com
Annual Lighting of the Mardi Gras Tree Saturday January 14 2023
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile is home to Mardi Gras! Join us for the Annual Lighting of the Mardi Gras Tree!. Let the Good Times Roll with some festive Mardi Gras music from "The Juke Box Brass Band" as we Light the Tree to Celebrate the Season!
utv44.com
"Brought some things to light" Local community leader weighs in on Mobile NYE shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The New Year's Eve shooting in downtown Mobile is a result of gang violence, according to the Mobile Police Department. This news has community leaders weighing in, saying this has been a problem all along and it's been kept in the dark. “It’s a sign...
WALA-TV FOX10
Make-A-Wish and Vertex Energy team up to grant Baldwin County child’s wish
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It’s a special day for 7-year-old Bennett Adamson. The lifelong Star Wars fan and his family made the trip to Saraland where some of his new friends at Vertex Energy Mobile helped make his dream come true. “It’s a humbling thing to see and be part...
utv44.com
"Creative Maladjustment" will be the call to action at this year's MLK Breakfast
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The words of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. were held sacred, even before his assassination in 1968... used as a blueprint in the quest for equality in America. Even then, Dr. King's words were being applied to more than just equal rights,...
utv44.com
Millions in improvements coming to Bayfront Park
The Mobile County Commission is set to allocation an additional $3.8 million for the expansion and renovation of Bay Front Park in Coden. The park was closed temporarily in March 2022 for the renovation project which is expected to take about a year. Once completed, the 20-acre park will include...
New rules in Downtown Mobile: LoDa ArtWalk guidelines, weekend parking on Dauphin Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Downtown Mobile Alliance has announced parking changes to Dauphin Street for every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Between the hours of 11 p.m. and 3 a.m., you will no longer be allowed to park your car between Conception and Jackson Streets. This is an effort to ease traffic backups in the area. […]
Bay Minette Police hosts run, hide, fight classes for Baldwin Co. school administrators
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A loud argument interrupts a school training seminar as a man enters the back of the room yelling “Where’s he at?” People scramble to hide under tables and in closets wondering what is going on. Luckily for these Baldwin County school administrators this was only a training exercise with foam weapons […]
utv44.com
Daphne Bakery represents Alabama in 'King Cake Extravaganza' tasting competition
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Daphne bakery will be closely watching an annual event going on in New Orleans tonight as we begin Carnival Season. It’s called the King Cake Extravaganza and it’s a taste testing event featuring the top 20 king cakes from a 5-state region.
WKRG
Thomas Hospital announces first birth of 2023
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Thomas Hospital in Fairhope welcomed its first baby of 2023 earlier this week, according to a post on the hospital’s Facebook page. On New Year’s Day at 5:21 a.m. Paige and Justin Jahn welcomed their newborn boy, Atticus. The Jahn’s said they’re appreciative...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County Public School System bans TikTok on all school system issued devices
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Soon after Governor Kay Ivey banned TikTok on all state-owned devices, state superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey advised local school systems to do the same. The Mobile County Public School System already blocked TikTok on their entire network. “If the device is connected to our network than the...
utv44.com
ADPH: New Omicron subvariant accounts for roughly 40% of cases across the country
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Covid-19 numbers and hospitalizations are heading in the wrong direction. There's currently upwards of 600 people in the hospital in Alabama with Covid, a dramatic increase compared to what it was before the holidays. Now, there's a new Omicron subvariant people need to protect themselves...
Senior Bowl moves free Nelly concert; show still follows Mobile’s 1st Mardi Gras parade of season
It’s time for your best “Hot in Herre” joke: A free Feb. 3 Nelly concert in Mobile has been relocated due to “extraordinarily high levels of social media engagement and general public interest.”. That’s the word from the Reese’s Senior Bowl, which announced the change on...
WALA-TV FOX10
Several shots fired into vehicles and homes in Baldwin County cities
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County deputies are trying to solve a string of shots fired calls in Daphne and Bay Minette. There were four different crimes with someone shooting up cars and homes. It happened late last month, and investigators need help finding whoever this is, so they can...
utv44.com
Firefighters battle blaze at Atmore warehouse facility, railcars carrying sulfur
ATMORE, Ala. (WPMI) — Firefighters from the Escambia County Alabama and Poarch Band of Creek Indian fire Department are battling a fire at the Tiger-Sul Products warehouse on Highway 31. EMA confirms some molten sulfur leaked into into an area creek where it was re-solidified. Multiple agencies responded to...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD says 1 stabbed during carjacking
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One person suffered a non-life-threatening injury after he was stabbed during a carjacking, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the 5000 block of Johnson Road about 6:15 p.m. Thursday. According to police, the victim was sitting in his car when a known man demanded his car, pulled out a knife and stabbed him. When the victim got out of the car, the suspect drove away in it before police arrived.
Home ‘a total loss’ during fire due to ‘electrical failure in living room’: Escambia Co. Fire-Rescue
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire-Rescue said they were called to a house fire in the Brownsville area Thursday night. Two adults were displaced and a chihuahua was rescued from the fire. Battalion Chief Dan Brask said the home located on North T Street near W Lee Street in Brownsville is a “total […]
