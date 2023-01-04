ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

utv44.com

MPD to offer resources for counseling after NYE downtown shooting

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department Victim Services Unit is offering free counseling and crisis intervention resources to anyone affected by the downtown New Year Eve’s shooting. The Victim Services Unit has received calls for help from families struggling to cope with the aftermath of the incident and is extending its support to the entire community.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Annual Lighting of the Mardi Gras Tree Saturday January 14 2023

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile is home to Mardi Gras! Join us for the Annual Lighting of the Mardi Gras Tree!. Let the Good Times Roll with some festive Mardi Gras music from "The Juke Box Brass Band" as we Light the Tree to Celebrate the Season!
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Millions in improvements coming to Bayfront Park

The Mobile County Commission is set to allocation an additional $3.8 million for the expansion and renovation of Bay Front Park in Coden. The park was closed temporarily in March 2022 for the renovation project which is expected to take about a year. Once completed, the 20-acre park will include...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG

Thomas Hospital announces first birth of 2023

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Thomas Hospital in Fairhope welcomed its first baby of 2023 earlier this week, according to a post on the hospital’s Facebook page. On New Year’s Day at 5:21 a.m. Paige and Justin Jahn welcomed their newborn boy, Atticus. The Jahn’s said they’re appreciative...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD says 1 stabbed during carjacking

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One person suffered a non-life-threatening injury after he was stabbed during a carjacking, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the 5000 block of Johnson Road about 6:15 p.m. Thursday. According to police, the victim was sitting in his car when a known man demanded his car, pulled out a knife and stabbed him. When the victim got out of the car, the suspect drove away in it before police arrived.
MOBILE, AL

