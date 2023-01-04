ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hockey Writers

Minnesota Wild’s Top 3 Prospects From the 2023 World Juniors

The 2023 World Junior Championship (WJC) has come to a close with Team Canada wearing some new gold hardware around their necks for the second time in only five months. In one of the closest and more competitive World Juniors in recent history, the Minnesota Wild were very well represented with five prospects spanning across five teams, including a player on all four in the semi-finals.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Fox47News

Dylan Larkin named to 2023 NHL All-Star roster

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin has been named to the Atlantic division roster for the 2023 NHL All-Star game. It's the third honor of this career. Larkin currently leads the Wings in the three major statistical categories, with 13 goals, 20 assists, and 33 points. The Waterford native was drafted...
DETROIT, MI
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Crunch fall to Senators, 3-2 in shootout

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch came back to force overtime, but eventually fell to the Belleville Senators, 3-2, in a shootout tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The loss moves the Crunch to 13-11-2-3 on the season and 2-1-0-1 in the six-game season series against the Senators.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Hockey Writers

Coyotes Need to Pounce on Maple Leafs Trade Interest

The Arizona Coyotes should have one thing on their mind and it’s tanking for Connor Bedard. Entering Saturday’s play the desert dogs sit 29th overall in the NHL and are certainly within striking distance of becoming the worst team in the league. Being the worst has its perks this season as a generational talent is available at the top of the draft, as well as some other top-five talent that could have lasting impacts on an organization.
ARIZONA STATE

