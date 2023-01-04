Read full article on original website
Related
Transgender male swimmer struggling against new competition after earning All-American honors as female
Iszak Henig joined Yale's men's swimming team after earning All-American honors as a woman last season but has struggled against new competition.
WBS Penguins’ Filip Hallander taken off on stretcher; Game called with 1:12 left
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Filip Hallander was taken off the ice on a stretcher late in the third period of Friday night’s 4-2 loss to Charlotte, prompting the game to end early. Athletic trainers from both teams attended to Hallander, who...
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild’s Top 3 Prospects From the 2023 World Juniors
The 2023 World Junior Championship (WJC) has come to a close with Team Canada wearing some new gold hardware around their necks for the second time in only five months. In one of the closest and more competitive World Juniors in recent history, the Minnesota Wild were very well represented with five prospects spanning across five teams, including a player on all four in the semi-finals.
Fox47News
Dylan Larkin named to 2023 NHL All-Star roster
Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin has been named to the Atlantic division roster for the 2023 NHL All-Star game. It's the third honor of this career. Larkin currently leads the Wings in the three major statistical categories, with 13 goals, 20 assists, and 33 points. The Waterford native was drafted...
Syracuse Crunch fall to Senators, 3-2 in shootout
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch came back to force overtime, but eventually fell to the Belleville Senators, 3-2, in a shootout tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The loss moves the Crunch to 13-11-2-3 on the season and 2-1-0-1 in the six-game season series against the Senators.
WGRZ TV
Sabres pay tribute to Bills safety Damar Hamlin with moment of celebration
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres paid tribute to Bills safety Damar Hamlin with a moment of celebration before Saturday night’s home game against the Minnesota Wild. The Sabres won 6-5 in overtime. Hamlin is on the long road to recovery after he went into cardiac arrest and...
Coyotes recall Dylan Guenther after he wins gold at World Juniors
The Arizona Coyotes recalled rookie Dylan Guenther on Friday, a day after he scored the gold-medal-winning goal for Canada in overtime of the IIHF World Junior Championship finale. Arizona said he will rejoin the team when it returns from its current four-game road trip. The Coyotes face the Blackhawks in...
The Hockey Writers
Coyotes Need to Pounce on Maple Leafs Trade Interest
The Arizona Coyotes should have one thing on their mind and it’s tanking for Connor Bedard. Entering Saturday’s play the desert dogs sit 29th overall in the NHL and are certainly within striking distance of becoming the worst team in the league. Being the worst has its perks this season as a generational talent is available at the top of the draft, as well as some other top-five talent that could have lasting impacts on an organization.
The News Tribune
Olympia bests defending 4A state champion Curtis in meeting of 4A SPSL powers
Olympia led by as many as 20 points in the second half.
Comments / 0