FCSC Hosting Three Trainings for Families with Disabilities in JanuaryPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
Meet a Creature from Where the Wild Things Are at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Report: Shane Beamer to Receive Huge Raise at South Carolina
The South Carolina coach earned a significant raise after two top 10 wins in 2022. View the original article to see embedded media. University of South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer is set to receive a significant contract extension after an eight-win season that included two top 10 wins over Tennessee and Clemson, according to a report from ESPN’s Chris Low.
South Carolina's Beamer gets big raise in new contract
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer has more than doubled his salary for next season with a new contract worth more than $33 million over the next five years. The school’s board of trustees approved the agreement Friday. It boosts Beamer’s salary next season to $6.125 million, up from the $2.75 million he was set to make under the deal he signed two seasons ago. The 45-year-old Beamer took over a two-win team from 2020 and had consecutive winning season, finishing his debut year in 2021 with the program’s first bowl victory in four years before going 8-5 this past season — and closing the regular season with unlikely victories over a pair of top-10 opponents in Tennessee and Clemson. Beamer received a two-year extension that carries him through 2027. He’ll get a raise of $250,000 each year of the agreement.
Former South Carolina RB Rashad Amos announces transfer commitment
Former South Carolina RB Rashad Amos has found his new team. Less than a week after it was reported that Amos was entering the transfer portal, Amos has revealed he will continue his college football career in the MAC. Amos tweeted that he is committed to Miami (Ohio). Amos, out...
Josiah Thompson Is SEC Made
South Carolina football target Josiah Thompson brings both plus athleticism and an advanced understanding of his position to the field.
No. 8 Tennessee looks to extend momentum vs. South Carolina
Now is a good time for No. 8 Tennessee to be hitting another gear. The Volunteers suggest they are just
South Carolina Emerging as Prominent Recruiting Brand
Constantly this offseason, South Carolina has been mentioned in numerous top prospects shortened recruiting lists, a sign of new times.
Trey Knox Could Have Immediate Impact with South Carolina
South Carolina lost multiple tight ends this off-season, leaving a gap at the position. Arkansas transfer and former four-star Trey Knox could be a spark plug at the position.
Shorthanded Tigers Trampled by No. 1 South Carolina
Still without Honesty Scott-Grayson, Auburn was unable to keep the pace with Dawn Staley's top-ranked Gamecocks on the road.
Three Area Golf Courses Made Top 20 lists in Georgia and South Carolina
Golf Magazine ranks golf courses across the country every year, and an area course has made the list of the top 20 in South Carolina, while two are in the top 10 in Georgia. Sage Valley in Graniteville is one of the best the state has to offer, according to the magazine. They have a large team of expert panelists from 15 nations travel the country with a list of hundreds of courses, checking off the ones they believe are the best. Golf Magazine says many have played more than 1,000 courses in 20-plus countries.
Land Preservation & Boykins Go Hand in Hand
Boykin, SC – In rural South Carolina, there is a small town well worth visiting just before Christmas. This year, the 26th annual Boykin Christmas Parade once again took place near Camden, S.C. This beloved tongue-in-check parade returned after a 2-year disruption due to COVID. It is a delightful Mardi Gras-like parade full of surprises every year. Apparently, at the first parade in 1991, Santa Claus arrived by parachute!
Eagles add Columbia to 2023 tour
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Eagles announced they’re coming to Columbia in the spring. The band’s ‘Hotel California’ tour added an additional show at the Colonial Life Arena. The band will play on March 30, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m....
Midlands teams hold top spots in Class 2A rankings
The holiday season witnessed a shakeup in the newest S.C. Basketball Coaches Association polls. Defending Class 2A boys’ champion Gray Collegiate remained in its respective top spot, while preseason number one Lexington dropped to fifth in Class 5A. The Lexington girls also fell in the rankings to seventh but are coming off a 56-50 overtime win over fourth-ranked Summerville. Irmo boys moved up to fourth in Class 4A after winning the Mountaineer Classic in King’s Mountain, N.C.
Two Confirmed Tornado Touchdowns Wednesday in South Carolina
The National Weather Service has confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes passed through Lexington County during a series of storms in South Carolina Wednesday morning. The first twister hit southwest of south Congaree around 10:45 a.m., resulting in wind gusts up to 75 mph. The tornado was 50 yards wide and traveled just under three miles before dissipating. Officials think the tornado traveled between Cathy Lane and Old Orangeburg Road. Trees were uprooted and branches were scattered throughout the area, but no injuries were reported.
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor Violations
Investigation reveals that the restaurant group violated the child labor hours of work in their locations at Greenville, Irmo, Columbia, Laurens, Orangeburg, Newberry, Piedmont, Seneca, and Walhalla.
Eagless show in Columbia, SC Mar 30th, 2023 – pre-sale code
The newewst Eagles pre-sale code has been published. Anyone with a working pre-sale info will have the opportunity to acquire tickets in advance of the public. This could be your one opportunity ever to see Eagles LIVE in Columbia. Eagles show info:. Onsale to General Public. Begins: Fri, 01/13/23 10:00...
Former Columbia Councilman and attorney dies at 40 years-old
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Former Columbia City District 2 Councilman Brian DeQuincey Newman has died at just 40 years old. Sources confirmed Newman died Tuesday night. At 27, he was the youngest person ever to hold a seat on the city’s council. He also served as a prosecutor with the fifth circuit solicitor’s office.
Marjorie Wingard remembered for her kindness, impact in Lexington community
LEXINGTON, S.C. — The beloved founder of Wingard's Market in Lexington, Marjorie Wingard, has died at 94. She was not only known for her business but also for her charming character and impact on the Lexington community. Marjorie was responsible for starting the first Girl Scout troop in Lexington...
10 Best Hotel In Orangeburg
Maybe you are looking for a entire list of hotel in the Orangeburg locality. In this blog post, I’m going to provide the great hotel entire list with details in the Orangeburg locality. You will get a Website details, average user reviews, Hotline, details address, and also a direction...
Free Fridays returns to Riverbanks Zoo
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is kicking off the new year with a thank you to residents of Lexington and Richland Counties. Free Fridays are returning to the zoo from Jan. through Feb starting Jan. 6. Residents of the counties can enjoy free admissions on Fridays with by showing a valid ID or property tax statement.
Three tornadoes touchdown in Lexington County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The National Weather Service office in Columbia has confirmed a third tornado that occurred in Lexington County on Wednesday. At 10:44 a.m., an EF-0 tornado with peak winds of 75 miles per hour was tracked across central Lexington county. The National Weather Service has stated that the tornado likely began in a wooded area between Cathy Lane and Old Orangeburg Road. The tornado then continued east-southeast where it would eventually dissipate near Greenwood Drive. The EF-0 tornado produced sporadic damage across its 2.9-mile path, such as uprooting trees and snapping large branches.
