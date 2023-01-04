Read full article on original website
NC A&T names Vincent Brown new head football coachThe Triangle TribuneGreensboro, NC
A North Carolina Teen-Ager Vanished While Walking Home. What Happened To Tyarra Williams?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreensboro, NC
Jump into Bungee Fitness at 2 locations in the TriadThe Planking TravelerBurlington, NC
Mama Village Triad is fostering community and connectionThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
In 2016, a 19-year-old girl went to see her ex-boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Tyarra Williams?Fatim HemrajGreensboro, NC
rhinotimes.com
Ending Loose Leaf Collection Once Again Discussed By City Council
Some things never change. Every year at this time, someone on the City Council suggests the city do away with loose leaf collection. This year it was Councilmember Marikay Abuzuaiter who began her tirade against loose leaf collection by noting that she and Councilmember Sharon Hightower have brought up the issue over the years but have never gotten any support.
triad-city-beat.com
GSO city council declines to extend downtown Social District, citing concerns about homelessness and public safety
The CityBeat is a nonprofit-funded position reporting on Winston-Salem and Greensboro city council and all city business. These pieces are free to be republished with attribution to Triad City Beat. An item discussed during Greensboro’s City Council meeting on Tuesday sought to make downtown Greensboro a bit more fun than...
rhinotimes.com
County Adds Not 1, Not 2, Not 3, Not 4 – but 5 MWBE Positions In One Fell Swoop
Anyone who was worried that Guilford County government wasn’t taking a lack of minority-owned company participation in county contracts seriously enough can rest much easier now. On Thursday, Jan. 5, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, out of the blue, made the stunning move of creating five new county...
wfdd.org
Greensboro opens new Safe Parking site for those experiencing homelessness
The City of Greensboro has opened a new space to assist those experiencing homelessness. It's called Safe Parking and is geared toward people living out of their vehicles who need a place to park overnight. The space is located at 3910 Clifton Road in Greensboro, off of Wendover Avenue, and...
rhinotimes.com
Cost of New Sheriff’s Department Headquarters Now Twice What Was Planned
At a time when Harris Teeter is selling some cartons of eggs for more than $9, it’s no surprise that a new headquarters for the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department is going to end up costing taxpayers a whole lot more than was expected when the new headquarters project was approved three years ago.
thestokesnews.com
City of King seeking community input
The City of King hosts Burgerfest, an Independence Day celebration/burger cookoff that started in 2019. The city is looking for input from citizens of what other events they would like to see in the community. Courtesy photos. The City of King’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board is seeking input from...
Guilford County school board to consider nominee for District 3 seat after rejecting GOP’s last nominee, but will it be the same person?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The Guilford County Board of Education on Tuesday night will consider – for the second time – a candidate to fill its open seat from District 3. You may recall that on Dec. 13 the board rejected the nomination of teacher Michael Logan to fill the seat vacated when Republican Pat […]
alamancenews.com
After Burlington OKs incentives package, county commissioners will be asked later in Jan. to provide $630K for Alamance Foods expansion
Aside from the subsidies which Burlington’s city council signed off on this week, Alamance Foods has also secured a state-level job investment grant for up to $611,100, another $182,000 in state-sponsored job training, and it may be in the running for a state building reuse grant worth an additional $500,000.
WXII 12
Contract negotiations between Forsyth County Gov., Forsyth Humane Society have ended; county will run animal shelter again
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Contract negotiations between the Forsyth County Government and the Forsyth County Humane Society have ended. As a result, the county government will run the county's animal shelter again. CONTRACT NEGOTIATIONS:. A spokesperson with the county made the announcement Thursday evening. The county will run the...
rhinotimes.com
High Point Seeks Input On Oak Hollow Festival Park Makeover
Everyone knows you can’t fight city hall but what you can do is offer city hall advice and hope local leaders take it. That’s especially true when city hall is asking for that advice. The High Point Parks and Recreation Department is now asking parks users what they’d...
Final piece of Greensboro Urban Loop could open this month
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you live or traverse northern and eastern Greensboro, you will have a much faster available route in the very near future. The final section of the Greensboro Urban Loop, aka Interstate 840 – the decades-in-the-making necklace that unites the pearls of Interstates 73, 40 and 85 with U.S. 421, U.S. […]
More adults but no immigrant children on campus of DHHS facility in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – There is more activity among employees and contractors but so far no children on the campus of the Greensboro Influx Care Facility, the complex where the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services is planning to house temporarily immigrant children who have been separated from their families. This is the former American […]
My Fox 8
Greensboro Housing Coalition helping secure affordable housing
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Homes can be a source of stress instead of comfort for some families. They can also be a health hazard. A record number of homeowners and renters have turned to Greensboro Housing Coalition for help. Executive Director Josie Williams says they have helped about 3,500 clients each year for the past two years. Two of the nonprofit’s main departments focus on preventing homelessness and foreclosure. They also have a Healthy Homes Department and a Community Engagement Department to combat environmental or social injustices.
chapelboro.com
Hillsborough Mayor Pro Tem Matt Hughes Shares Statement Following DWI Charge
Matt Hughes, a Town of Hillsborough commissioner and a leader in North Carolina’s Democratic Party, was recently arrested by Chapel Hill Police for driving while impaired. Records from the local police department reflect an incident during the early morning hours of Thursday, December 29. Hughes was seen at 1670 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, the Walgreens pharmacy off the popular road, at 3:18 a.m.
Thomasville fire raises concerns about vacant buildings, homelessness
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Two vacant buildings in Thomasville burned down in less than a year, and leaders believe they know what the root cause is. “These vacant buildings tend to cause issues for the entire community, not just the area it resides in,” said Eddie Bowling, assistant city manager. Since 2001, at least four […]
alamancenews.com
Burlington couple loses appeal at N.C. Court of Appeals against city over taken alleyway
The state’s second-highest court has rejected an appeal by a couple in Burlington who sued the city in 2021 for using an alleyway they claimed to own to build a paved public walking path near Rockwood Acres subdivision. In the suit they had originally filed in Alamance County superior...
Greensboro Urban Loop to be completed in mid-January, NCDOT says
GREENSBORO, N.C. — You could be driving on the last leg of the Greensboro Urban Loop (I-840) in just a few weeks. North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said Thursday the last stretch of the highway will open in mid-January. That's ahead of schedule with the previous timeline being spring 2023. This last leg spans from North Elm Street to Highway 29 and makes it easier to connect to I-40.
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News – Hillsborough Commissioner Charged With DWI, Open Commissioner Seat, and More
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the afternoon news, including Hillsborough Town Commissioner Matt Hughes charged with a DWI, the application for the open Orange County Commissioner seat, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
rhinotimes.com
Act Fast And Buy 20 Trees For $7
You probably just threw away the last tree you bought, but each year at this time the Guilford County’s Soil and Water Conservation District Board sells trees that are meant to be kept for a very long time. This month, the board will be holding its annual Tree Seedling...
Parts of Silas Creek Parkway to remain closed into the weekend in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Parts of Silas Creek Parkway will remain closed through Friday and the rest of the weekend, according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities Department. The closure is currently affecting the southbound lanes of Silas Creek Parkway in between the intersections of Miller Street and Lockland Avenue. The closures began in the area […]
