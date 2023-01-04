WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor Carney on Friday formally extended the Public Health Emergency order another 30 days. “For the past two years, we have seen COVID-19 cases peak in early January after the holidays. It’s important we keep doing what we know that works to protect our community,” said Governor Carney. “If you are feeling sick or have symptoms, please stay home. If you haven’t already, talk to your health care provider about getting your flu shot and staying up-to-date with your COVID-19 vaccinations.”

