Read full article on original website
Related
Prepare for Snowmageddon! Winter storm is expected to hit the Northeast Monday with forecasters warning upstate New Yorkers to brace for between six and TEN inches of the white stuff
Some states in the Northeast are expected to see their first snowfall of the season with some areas getting a snow blanket of up to 10 inches through Monday. Northeastern Pennsylvania, upstate New York, northwest Connecticut, northwest New Jersey, New England, and western Massachusetts have all received Winter Weather Advisories as residents can expect large amounts of snowfall.
Biggest winter storm of season yet to unload travel-snarling snow, ice in Northeast
Accumulating snow will fall on approximately 200,000 square miles of the interior Northeast with amounts topping a foot for some, and other hazards like ice and windswept rain will lead to significant travel disruptions. The weather system that has unleashed an all-out blizzard in parts of the north-central United States...
A 'once in a generation' winter storm will impact nearly every state and cripple Christmas travel
A major winter storm and cold blast will impact nearly every state and bring what the National Weather Service is calling a "once in a generation type event" that will cripple travel on some of the busiest travel days of the year.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
KTLA.com
A California resort has the deepest snow in the U.S.
An “atmospheric river” that brought significant rain to California this week has delivered a motherload of snowfall to the ski resorts. Mammoth Mountain reported 11-inches of fresh snow over 24 hours Wednesday and 37” over the past several days. Mammoth’s base depth ranges from 85” at the main lodge to 165” at the summit – the deepest snow among the nation’s major ski resorts, according to onthesnow.com.
Husband of missing Massachusetts mom-of-three who vanished at 4am on New Year's Day is art swindler
The husband of missing mom-of three, Ana Walshe 39, pled guilty to selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings to a South Korean buyer for $80,000, in 2021. Brian Walshe, 48, was charged in 2021.
Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm
Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
Blizzard Warnings: These Are the Cities Most at Risk
A "major and anomalous" winter storm is expected to disrupt travel over the Christmas weekend and have "potentially crippling impacts."
Yellowstone National Park Plummets to Shocking Temperature Amid Brutal Winter Storm
For Yellowstone National Park and its countless resident wildlife, winter weather is nothing new. Seated at around 8,000 feet above sea level in Wyoming, Yellowstone hovers between 25 and -3 degrees Fahrenheit through the coldest winter months and sees an average of 150 inches of snowfall per year. This year,...
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Heavy snow expected to bombard the Northeast this weekend
A large storm that brought wintry weather to much of the country earlier this week is expected to bring heavy snow to the Northeast over the weekend, weather forecasters have warned.
Ominous satellite images capture major storm bearing down on West Coast that will cause havoc across US - as forecasters predict three feet of snow, tornadoes, blizzards and heavy rain
A large storm system developing in the Pacific is expected to bring heavy rain, snow and even tornadoes to the US as it hits the country on Saturday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Prediction Center said the storm would bring one to three feet of snow across the mountains in the West Coast before hitting the Northern Plains with a blizzard.
The Weather Channel
Winter Storm Elliott Intensifying Into A Likely Bomb Cyclone With Snow, High Winds And Blizzard Conditions
A major winter storm is tracking through the central and eastern U.S. to end the week. The heaviest snow will target the Great Lakes, with over a foot possible for some. High winds capable of tree damage and power outages could blast much of the Midwest and East. Severe travel...
Fierce snow and dangerous travel conditions will impact millions as a massive, deadly storm that spawned tornadoes plows east
The deadly storm system that destroyed homes in the South was producing more tornadoes, freezing rain, treacherous travel and power outages Wednesday.
The United States Braces For a Major Atmospheric River Storm.
Photo courtesy of Science/HowstuffworksPhoto byHow Stuff Works. An atmospheric river event will start on the West Coast this weekend, and eventually move across the country creating hazardous weather for millions. The west coast will see a combination of heavy snow, gusty winds, and coastal flooding. Then the storm will move eastward, creating a potential of blizzard conditions in the Midwest and tornadoes in the South.
Niagara Falls Almost Entirely Frozen After Devastating Winter Storm, Shocking Photos Show
Devastatingly cold temperatures, hurricane-force winds, and relentless snowfall slammed multiple regions of the United States over the holiday weekend. However, few regions experienced as heavy a blow as New England and western New York specifically. Bordering the Empire State is iconic Niagara Falls. While these stunning waterfalls pack a heavy, constant flow—part of what draws in more than 8 million visitors annually—NY’s most deadly storm in 50 years proved cold enough to leave the natural wonder almost entirely frozen.
Dangerous wind chills of minus 58, gusts of 83 mph felt in North Carolina mountains
Temperatures fell so quickly, some areas saw a “flash freeze.”
KOMU
I-70 reopens in Colorado after 9-hour closure that stranded drivers as heavy snow and rain inundate Western and Central US
An eastbound stretch of Interstate-70 in Colorado has reopened, the state Transportation Department said, after a nine-hour closure left drivers stranded amid strong bouts of heavy mountain snow, widespread rain and gusty winds that continue to sweep the West and push into the Central US. Much of the West is...
Here are the places that received some of the most snow in the winter storm
A perilous and prolonged winter storm that barreled across the nation over the past week brought heavy snow and blizzard conditions to parts of the US, as a major arctic blast plunged temperatures to dangerous levels in much of the country.
Blizzard warnings in effect as winter storm hits Plains, Midwest, forecasters advise to 'avoid travel'
Numerous states are facing Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings as high winds, blowing snowfall and icy temperatures are impacting millions of Americans.
Grunge
6K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Grunge is the place to immerse yourself in weird news, fun facts and cool tidbits on history, entertainment, science, and plenty more. It's just like reading books...but exciting!https://www.grunge.com/
Comments / 0