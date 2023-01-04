ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Prepare for Snowmageddon! Winter storm is expected to hit the Northeast Monday with forecasters warning upstate New Yorkers to brace for between six and TEN inches of the white stuff

Some states in the Northeast are expected to see their first snowfall of the season with some areas getting a snow blanket of up to 10 inches through Monday. Northeastern Pennsylvania, upstate New York, northwest Connecticut, northwest New Jersey, New England, and western Massachusetts have all received Winter Weather Advisories as residents can expect large amounts of snowfall.
KTLA.com

A California resort has the deepest snow in the U.S.

An “atmospheric river” that brought significant rain to California this week has delivered a motherload of snowfall to the ski resorts. Mammoth Mountain reported 11-inches of fresh snow over 24 hours Wednesday and 37” over the past several days. Mammoth’s base depth ranges from 85” at the main lodge to 165” at the summit – the deepest snow among the nation’s major ski resorts, according to onthesnow.com.
OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm

Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
Daily Mail

Ominous satellite images capture major storm bearing down on West Coast that will cause havoc across US - as forecasters predict three feet of snow, tornadoes, blizzards and heavy rain

A large storm system developing in the Pacific is expected to bring heavy rain, snow and even tornadoes to the US as it hits the country on Saturday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Prediction Center said the storm would bring one to three feet of snow across the mountains in the West Coast before hitting the Northern Plains with a blizzard.
Veronica Charnell Media

The United States Braces For a Major Atmospheric River Storm.

Photo courtesy of Science/HowstuffworksPhoto byHow Stuff Works. An atmospheric river event will start on the West Coast this weekend, and eventually move across the country creating hazardous weather for millions. The west coast will see a combination of heavy snow, gusty winds, and coastal flooding. Then the storm will move eastward, creating a potential of blizzard conditions in the Midwest and tornadoes in the South.
Outsider.com

Niagara Falls Almost Entirely Frozen After Devastating Winter Storm, Shocking Photos Show

Devastatingly cold temperatures, hurricane-force winds, and relentless snowfall slammed multiple regions of the United States over the holiday weekend. However, few regions experienced as heavy a blow as New England and western New York specifically. Bordering the Empire State is iconic Niagara Falls. While these stunning waterfalls pack a heavy, constant flow—part of what draws in more than 8 million visitors annually—NY’s most deadly storm in 50 years proved cold enough to leave the natural wonder almost entirely frozen.
