Centre County, PA

Crews from Clearfield, Centre counties extinguish second-alarm house fire

By Jared Weaver
 7 days ago

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Multiple crews from Centre and Clearfield counties battled a second-alarm house fire Wednesday in Pine Glen.

Firefighters were called just after 1:30 p.m. to 172 Hilltop Drive in Burnside Township for a report of a dwelling fire, Centre County dispatch said.

Pine Glen Fire Department Chief Peary Schmoke said that they could see flames going through the window on the garage side of the house when they arrived on scene and upgraded it to second-alarm.

Body found in Clearfield County park, autopsy scheduled

A dog did die from the fire, but no person sustained any injuries, Schmoke said.

Ten different fire companies responded to the scene and about 50 firefighters battled the blaze. A Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal was called to investigate the cause.

