LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are responding to a barricade near downtown Friday afternoon. LVMPD said the incident began around 10:53 a.m. in the 1100 block of Stewart Avenue, near Maryland Parkway. Police were in the area looking for a wanted suspect and he was located. Police said the suspect barricaded himself inside an apartment.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO