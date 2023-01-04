ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

One dead after argument leads to shooting in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police have arrested a suspect after a person was found shot and dead in a vehicle Friday night. 38-year-old Theodore Pafundi was arrested for open murder following an argument that led to a deadly shooting in the east valley. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police release photos of vehicle involved in NYE homicide

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police released photos of a vehicle of interest involved in a New Year’s Eve homicide. On Dec. 31, Las Vegas Metro officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound, who had crashed into a waterline near West Bonanza Road and Clarkway Drive, police said.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Driver dead after crashing into pole in south Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police say one person is dead after crashing into a fire hydrant and light pole in the south Las Vegas valley Thursday evening. Officers reported to 200 Windmill Ln. near S. Las Vegas Boulevard at about 7:46 p.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Police respond to barricade near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are responding to a barricade near downtown Friday afternoon. LVMPD said the incident began around 10:53 a.m. in the 1100 block of Stewart Avenue, near Maryland Parkway. Police were in the area looking for a wanted suspect and he was located. Police said the suspect barricaded himself inside an apartment.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KSLTV

MMA fighter arrested in St. George after two separate assaults towards same woman

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A mixed martial artist who fled to Las Vegas, Nevada, is now in police custody after two alleged assaults against the mother of his son. On Jan. 1, Cain Castillo, 36, was booked into the Washington County Jail for felony counts of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and aggravated child abuse – intentionally or knowingly, according to the affidavits.
SAINT GEORGE, UT

