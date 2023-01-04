ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 16

Carl Bachman
7d ago

he will do a fly over or something to that nature, but he certainly won't have time to see the real going's on

Reply(1)
19
larry bowman
7d ago

they will just take him to the Canadian border and proceed to say everything is under control while standing in 2 feet of snow

Reply
11
Al Bundy
7d ago

I thought he had better things to do?

Reply
15
Related
Deadline

Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
wtaj.com

DOJ reviewing potentially classified docs at Biden center

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is reviewing a batch of potentially classified documents found in the Washington office space of President Joe Biden’s former institute, the White House said Monday. Special counsel to the president Richard Sauber said “a small number of documents with classified markings” were...
WASHINGTON, DC
wtaj.com

EXPLAINER: Roots of the Brazilian capital’s chaotic uprising

SALVADOR, Brazil (AP) — Thousands of Brazilians who support former president Jair Bolsonaro invaded the Supreme Court, presidential palace and Congress on Jan. 8 in an episode that closely resembled the U.S. Capitol insurrection in 2021. The groups were able to break through police barricades along the capital Brasilia’s main boulevard and storm the buildings, damage furniture, smash windows and destroy artworks. As they unleashed chaos in the capital, Bolsonaro was holed up in Florida, home to his ally, former U.S. President Donald Trump. The incident sparked accusations that Bolsonaro’s actions stoked the flames of dissent and ultimately produced the uprising.
FLORIDA STATE
wtaj.com

Minnesota lawmakers start down path to legalizing marijuana

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Legislature embarked on a path toward legalizing recreational marijuana for adults Wednesday when a legislative committee held the first hearing of the year on a bill that backers say is designed to avoid the pitfalls experienced by states that have already legalized it.
MINNESOTA STATE
AFP

More protests in Peru as US calls for 'restraint'

Peru was rocked by further unrest Wednesday as demonstrators blocked roads and held mass funerals for those killed in violent protests that have gripped the country, as the United States called for "restraint" on both sides. The United States on Wednesday urged restraint and minimal use of force, and backed an investigation into the dozens of deaths. 
wtaj.com

The AP Interview: Korean leader cites North’s serious threat

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s spike in missile tests, growing nuclear ambitions and other provocative acts pose a “serious threat” that could lead to a dangerous miscalculation and spark a wider conflict, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said Tuesday. Speaking with The Associated...
WASHINGTON STATE
wtaj.com

Officials: Grounded ship refloated in Egypt’s Suez Canal

CAIRO (AP) — A cargo ship carrying corn that went aground early on Monday in the Suez Canal was refloated and traffic through the crucial waterway was restored, Egyptian authorities said. Adm. Ossama Rabei, head of the Suez Canal Authority, said the Marshall Islands-flagged MV Glory suffered a sudden...
wtaj.com

Ukraine school rejects Russian claim of troops killed there

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — Officials at a vocational school in an eastern Ukraine city dismissed claims by Russia that hundreds of Ukrainian troops were killed in a missile strike there, saying Monday that a rocket merely blew out windows and damaged classrooms. Russia specifically named the vocational school in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy