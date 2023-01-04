ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rats! NYC mayor ticketed for rodents at his property again

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zl3QU_0k3V42B000
A building, center, owned by New York Mayor Eric Adams, located at 936 Lafayette Avenue in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood in the Brooklyn borough of New York, is shown Wednesday Dec. 7, 2022. Adams is such an enemy of rats that he once called a press conference to demonstrate a contraption for drowning them in poison, finds himself contesting a $300 fine issued by his own administration over a rat infestation at the building he owns in Brooklyn. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams vowed Wednesday to fight his own City Hall — again — after he was ticketed for rats at his Brooklyn townhouse.

A city health department inspector had issued two new summonses last month, just one day after the Democratic mayor appeared remotely before a hearing officer on Dec. 6 to get a $300 summons for rats at his property dismissed.

“A rat burrow was observed along the ledge of the fenceline at front right,” the inspector wrote. ”Fresh rat droppings were observed in front of the garbage bins in the yard at front right.”

Not true, Adams insisted. “I have a camera at the house, and I looked back on that date,” he said. “My yard is clean. My garbage is in containers. I go there, I sweep up. My place is clean.”

An administrative hearing on the new summonses is scheduled for Jan. 12, and Adams said he would plead his case once again. “I encourage any New Yorker: You get a summons, you feel it was done unjustly, go and fight it,” Adams said. “And that’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to follow the process.”

Adams was asked about rats at an unrelated news conference after the Daily News reported the latest violations. The mayor, who had made rat eradication a key policy goal for the city, said he is equally committed to ridding his own house of the pests.

“I spent $7,000 to do rat mitigation,” he said. “You have to be really scared of rats to spend $7,000.”

Comments / 14

Soturian
3d ago

Voice of experience, even if you set up traps and bug bomb the place the mice come back. They usually have backup hiding places nearby.

Reply(5)
4
jim duignan
3d ago

If he takes care of his building like that imagine what hes gonna do to the city

Reply(2)
11
Bobby French
3d ago

This just proves that all the democrats are good for is attacking rats.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cityandstateny.com

George Santos’ awkward first day, legal weed and NY judicial drama

New York City’s most humble and abundant star, the rat, has long plagued Mayor Eric Adams both professionally and personally. On repeated occasions, he’s proclaimed his hatred and fear of them. His war has grown increasingly personal too as the battle has come to his front door. While Adams successfully challenged a summons from the city health department last month over rat-related issues at his Brooklyn property, he’s once again been hit with fines for apparently failing to eliminate the infestation. But has a hero risen up to help the mayor defeat his longtime foe? Curtis Silwa, Adams’ Republican opponent for mayor in 2021, rolled up to the Brooklyn property with two of his beloved felines and a suggestion: releasing a colony of feral cats to help mitigate the rodent problem. He also offered to serve as the city’s rat czar for free.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Boarder crisis: NYC emergency shelters for migrants have no rooms

Mayor Eric Adams wasn’t kidding when he said “there’s no room at the inn.”  The influx of migrants into New York has gotten so bad that overfilled transient hotels are telling desperate refugees they should go back to the bus station for further guidance — and the city is scrambling to open more shelters. “The shelter is at full capacity,” one couple was told Friday at the Stewart Hotel on Seventh Avenue – which is supposed to be one of the city’s four Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers. The family, who traveled from Ecuador with two young kids, told The Post...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

$500 million-plus price tag for an NYC casino shows what the whole scheme is really about

Giving away the show on what New York’s rush to expand casino gambling is really all about, the state last week announced the minimum price to open a Big Apple gambling den will be $500 million. In other words, our leaders will sell out the public, but not for chickenfeed. Indeed, the fee for one of the three licenses could go higher: Per the New York Gaming Facility Board, “An applicant may propose to pay a higher license fee.”  Let the bidding start! It just wouldn’t be the Empire State without yet another chance for cash-flush fat cats to one-up each other...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Barnes & Noble to close N.J. store after 28 years

Barnes & Noble is planning to shutter one of its longstanding New Jersey locations. The popular bookstore chain announced in a Facebook post its Paramus location at 765 Route 17 will close on Saturday, Feb. 11. “We wish we could have served the community from this location for many, many...
PARAMUS, NJ
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

New Yorkers are urged to report dining sheds that should be removed

Have we (finally) reached the end of the city’s relationship with outdoor dining sheds?. Despite needing them to experience a semi-semblance of normalcy throughout the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the huts have brought along with them more issues than solutions since indoor dining formally resumed. As chronicled by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC apartment that looks stuck in the 1960s lists for $1.79M

House hunters nostalgic for a bygone era of Manhattan might find it in this heavily wood-paneled apartment.  A stuck-in-time home has hit the market in the Greenwich Village. The unit — a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 60 W. 13th St. — is listed for $1.79 million with Corcoran’s Fred Cargian. In addition to giving an air of it still being in the 1960s, the paneling also makes the 1,135-square-foot abode feel more spacious, Cargian told The Post. They also give it more character than your typical new-construction dwelling.  “The maple wall coverings are a nice change from the typical white box apartments,” Cargian...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
insidernj.com

Shabazz Lands Gig in the Adams Administration

The former Deputy Director of Economic and Housing Development (EHD) for the city of Newark has landed a job in Mayor Adams’ administration in NYC. Al-Tariq Shabazz is now the Director of Fair Housing Policy and Investments at the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD). A graduate of...
NEWARK, NJ
New York Post

Elderly NYC jeweler clinging to life after brutal beating by brazen thieves

An elderly Brooklyn jeweler was sent to the ICU after a pair of brazen thieves attacked him before robbing his store of six figures worth of merchandise — as his family on Wednesday decried criminals’ “golden ticket” to wreak havoc in New York City. Manny Cohen, 79, was closing Roxy Jewelry Store on Flatbush Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Dec. 30 when two men forced their way inside and beat him within an inch of his life. Speaking to The Post on Wednesday, Cohen’s son, Shawn, described the horror of finding out what had happened to his dad after he failed to return...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Record busts: Enough fentanyl to kill 72 million people seized in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Drug Enforcement Administration agents seized enough fentanyl-laced prescription pills and fentanyl powder in New York in 2022 to kill tens of millions of people, officials said Thursday.  Agents seized 1.9 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and 1,958 pounds of fentanyl, which is the equivalent of 72 million lethal doses, according to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
612K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy