Joseph Real Lepage, 89, of Leaf River, IL. passed away on January 3, 2023 at Bethany Rehab Center, Dekalb, IL. Joseph Real Lepage was born Bonaventure, Quebec Canada to Francois Xavier and Marie Lepage on September 19, 1933. He went to school at Three Rivers Academy in Trois-RiviËres, QuÈbec. He married Paulette Marie Annette Roberts on August 23, 1958 in Sainte-ThÈrËse, Quebec. He was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the Canadian Army. He worked as an Electrical Power Lineman/General Foreman for Hydro Quebec for years before moving to Sugar Grove, IL where he worked for several other power electric contractors in/and around the Fox Valley area. He was member of Sugar Grove American Legion Post 1271, Sugar Grove, IL. He was a 1st degree member Knights of Columbus, Batavia, Il. He loved to hunt and fish and being outdoors. In retirement he worked with many friends in the Dekalb and Ogle Counties working with farm animals, cultivating corn and soybeans, and harvesting hay and straw. He is preceded in death by his parents and grand-daughter Shawna Seidelman.

