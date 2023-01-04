Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Joseph Real Lepage, 89
Joseph Real Lepage, 89, of Leaf River, IL. passed away on January 3, 2023 at Bethany Rehab Center, Dekalb, IL. Joseph Real Lepage was born Bonaventure, Quebec Canada to Francois Xavier and Marie Lepage on September 19, 1933. He went to school at Three Rivers Academy in Trois-RiviËres, QuÈbec. He married Paulette Marie Annette Roberts on August 23, 1958 in Sainte-ThÈrËse, Quebec. He was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the Canadian Army. He worked as an Electrical Power Lineman/General Foreman for Hydro Quebec for years before moving to Sugar Grove, IL where he worked for several other power electric contractors in/and around the Fox Valley area. He was member of Sugar Grove American Legion Post 1271, Sugar Grove, IL. He was a 1st degree member Knights of Columbus, Batavia, Il. He loved to hunt and fish and being outdoors. In retirement he worked with many friends in the Dekalb and Ogle Counties working with farm animals, cultivating corn and soybeans, and harvesting hay and straw. He is preceded in death by his parents and grand-daughter Shawna Seidelman.
WSPY NEWS
James (Jim) J. Gottberg Sr.
James (Jim) J. Gottberg Sr. passed away peacefully at home on January 6, 2023. He was born on October 12, 1948 in Aurora, IL to Herbert and Mabel (Watkins) Gottberg. Jim married Denise Lynn Van Kirk on September 22, 1990 at the gazebo in downtown Sandwich. After many faithful years as a Caterpillar employee, he retired in 2003. Jim was also the proud owner of Jim’s Computer and Repair in Sandwich.
WSPY NEWS
Lyman B. McKeever, 88
Lyman B. McKeever, age 88 of Yorkville, IL passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at the home of Tom (Jerilyn Nicholson) Thomas of Oswego, IL. He was born in Yorkville, IL on August 22, 1934 the son of Frank and Golda McKeever Sr. He was the 3rd child of 7 blessed to them.
WSPY NEWS
John Mason
John Mason passed away at Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling, IL on January 3, 2023. He was born April 30, 1941 in Morrison, IL to Robert and Cecile Mason. He was raised on a farm and attended one room country schools through 8th grade along with his best friends and cousins Jeanne and Jane. He loved to tell stories of life on the farm and although he left the farm decades ago he always considered himself a farmer. He was a member of the Morrison High School Class of 1959 and was proud that he attended a Morrison High School sporting event every year of his life.
WSPY NEWS
WWI medals discovered after 100 years
Long ago, they stood at attention for a black-and-white panoramic photograph in Yorkville. Dressed in their military uniforms, they were awarded a medal. For some, however, the medal was never received. Hidden away for over 100 years, until recently, that’s when Kendall County Circuit Clerk Matt Prochaska discovered them.
wgnradio.com
Meteorologist Cheryl Scott on Dancing into the New Year and The Great Chicago Blood Drive
WGN’s Dave Plier welcomes ABC7 Chicago’s Cheryl Scott to talk about her work with the American Red Cross and the Great Chicago Blood Drive on Wednesday, January 11th and Thursday January 12th. Make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Central Illinois Proud
GIGANTAR rock and rolling to Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. (WMBD)– The world’s largest guitar will be coming home to the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Rt. 66. According to a RoadtoRock press release, the aptly named “GIGANTAR” will begin its nearly week-long pilgrimage starting with a launch party at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New York, before traveling north on Route 66 and arriving in Joliet on Monday, Jan 16.
Scott Harris Hospitality Continues Naperville Expansion with New BBQ Restaurant
The group is also opening a third Davanti Enoteca across the street
6 Months After Highland Park Tragedy, Family Gives Update on Cooper Roberts
Six months after the Highland Park tragedy, Cooper Roberts and his family are continuing to move forward. His mother, Keely Roberts, provided an update Wednesday on the 8-year-old, who was paralyzed due to his injuries from the Fourth of July mass shooting. “Six months. Six months since a monster shattered...
Former White Sox player now selling his $3M West Virginia mansion
A Bridgeport home with an outdoor kitchen and movie room is for sale, and sports fans, both local and national, might recognize the listing agent.
whatnowchicago.com
Davanti Enoteca Opening Third Location in Naperville
Davanti Enoteca, an Italian concept found in Western Springs and San Diego, is making its way to Naperville, opening a new location at 47 E. Chicago Ave. The company’s third location will move into the former home of Pizzeria Neo in early Spring 2023, according to the Daily Herald. The restaurant comes from Scott Harris Hospitality, who also opened La Sorella di Francesca in Naperville nearly three decades ago. Now the group is getting ready to expand even more, offering an intimate wine bar space and shareable Italian plates. Scott Harris is also opening a new BBQ restaurant called Smokehouse across the street.
Weekend Break: Gnarly Knots in Lombard
LOMBARD, Ill. — Gnarly Knots in Lombard offers homemade pretzels, stuffed pretzels, soup and more. The company recently moved to Lombard from Winfield and now offers indoor seating, expanded hours and a bigger menu. Gnarly Knots had a huge following at its previous location in Winfield. The new location in Lombard is also making its […]
Your Salary has to be How High to be “Rich” in Chicago Illinois?
If you want to stroll Michigan Ave and not have a care in the world about the price tags on the clothes you're buying, how much money do you need to make a year? Here is the answer to that question according to one financial website... According to the financial...
allthatsinteresting.com
The Tragic Story Behind The Infamous ‘4 Children For Sale’ Photograph
In 1948, a photo was published of a Chicago woman apparently selling her children — and then she followed through with it. Here’s what happened to the kids afterward. In one of perhaps the most distressing and shocking images ever captured of 20th-century America, a young mother hides her head in shame as her four children huddle together, perplexed looks on their faces. At the forefront of the photo, in large, bold letters, a sign reads, “4 Children For Sale, Inquire Within.”
WSPY NEWS
Great Chef's Tasting Party & UCP Benefit Auction
Fred Ferrara, Gina Wysocki-Szpur and Anastasia Tusky, with United Cerebal Palsy a partner of United Way of Grundy County, joined as Tuesday’s guests on WCSJ’s People R Talking to share news about their upcoming 26th annual culinary event. Ferarra talked about the inception of this event and mentioned...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting an unknown scene in Boone County
Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting a scene in Boone County. It happened this afternoon at the Heritage Woods. Unknown what has happened. We can only confirm emergency personnel are on scene. Police, fire and medical. See a scene. SNAP IT: Pull our your camera and film.
Plug Your Nose: 5 of the Stinkiest Places in Northern Illinois
Ah, Northern Illinois - an area that is known for its rich history, diverse culture, and unfortunately, some seriously foul odors. From the putrid scent of the Rock River to the nauseating stench of the local landfill, there are plenty of places in the area that will make your nose wrinkle in disgust.
Chicken Salad Chick Celebrates Grand Opening Of First Restaurant In Chicago
This is Chicken Salad Chick's first-ever location in the Chicago metro area and the fourth in Illinois
Illinois witness spots saucer-shaped object moving in clouds
Man watching clouds.Photo byGabriel MeinertonUnsplash. An Illinois witness at Homewood reported watching a bright orange, saucer-shaped object moving inside clouds at 7 p.m. on December 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
