A fugitive wanted on federal gun and drug charges is in custody after a two-hour standoff with the U.S. Marshals and Bessemer police. Tahji Alonzo Orr, a 24-year-old Bessemer man, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday. Orr was indicted by a federal grand jury in June 2022 on charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, using a machine gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense and possession of a machine gun.

BESSEMER, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO