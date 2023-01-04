Read full article on original website
New James Bond: 7 Actors In The Running To Play The Next 007
James Bond is one of the most popular characters of all-time, and he’s been played by a wide-array of actors. Daniel Craig stepped down from the role after 2021’s ‘No Time To Die.’. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly emerged as a favorite for the role. It’s hard to...
thedigitalfix.com
Yellowstone 1923 star has nothing but praise for Harrison Ford
When it comes to the Yellowstone timeline, the new prequel TV series about the Dutton family pulls no punches. 1923 is only three episodes in and already, we have seen plenty of characters killed off from the Yellowstone cast – including James Badge Dale. Dale played the Yellowstone character...
thedigitalfix.com
James Cameron just confirmed something huge about Avatar 2
James Cameron has just provided the single biggest update on the future of Avatar yet, after the success of Avatar 2. Once again, the world of Pandora has taken the world by storm. Despite all the naysayers, Avatar 2 has joined its predecessor science fiction movie to become one of the biggest box office hits of all time.
thedigitalfix.com
Mark Hamill breaks down Harrison Ford’s Star Wars screen test
When it comes to cinematic franchises, few are as beloved as the Star Wars movies, and now thanks to the internet and Mark Hamill, we have a new fun piece of trivia to add to our fandom vaults. Taking to Twitter, the actor, who played the Star Wars character Luke Skywalker in the series, explained the backstory behind some unearthed video of test footage featuring himself and Harrison Ford.
thedigitalfix.com
Steven Spielberg helped create Star Wars prequels’ best scenes
Legendary director Steven Spielberg helped George Lucas to create the best scenes in the Star Wars prequel movies. It’s relatively common knowledge that Steven Spielberg and George Lucas were close friends – and rivals – during the early stages of their careers. The pair worked together on the Indiana Jones movies, Lucas visited the production of Jaws, and the Star Wars movies even have references to E.T.
wegotthiscovered.com
Julia Roberts discovers she’s related to a fellow Hollywood A-lister
It turns out we live in a universe where Vivian Ward and Miles Bron are cousins. Yes, that’s right, Julia Roberts and Edward Norton, two of Hollywood’s greats, are related. In the season nine premiere of celebrity genealogy series Finding Your Roots, which aired Tuesday on PBS, Roberts...
Award-Winning Actor and Director Dies
Award-winning actor, director, teacher, and adapter Frank Galati has died, Steppenwolf Theatre announced Tuesday. Galati, who won two Tony Awards in 1990 for best play and best director, died Monday.
Meet ‘Karate Kid’ Actress Elisabeth Shue’s Husband Davis Guggenheim: Inside Their Love Story
Karate Kid actress Elisabeth Shue shot to fame in the 1984 film as Ralph Macchio’s love interest, Ali Mills. A few years later, she found love in real life with her husband, Davis Guggenheim, who also pursued a career in Hollywood. Keep scrolling to learn more about the star’s spouse and marriage.
The Scandalous Diaries and Divorce of Mary Astor: "A Trial By Acting"
According to People Magazine in early 1987, "From childhood, Mary Astor's best friend was her diary. Unfortunately, she couldn't manage to be quite that faithful to her husband. Instead, the brainy actress began an impassioned affair in 1933 with the urbane playwright George S. Kaufman and confided every luscious detail to her little black book."
ComicBook
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Review: The Best Adaptation of Rice's Work Yet
Throughout human history, magic has long been a fascinating subject, but one aspect of that mysterious and supernatural world — witches — has always held its own particular fascination. Simultaneously respected and reviled, esteemed and feared, witches are both the stuff of our most curious nightmares and our most fantastic dreams, which is why for many fans of the late author Anne Rice, it's her books about witches that are more precious than her more well-known novel, Interview With the Vampire. Spread over three volumes, The Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy traces the story of the complicated Mayfair family, a family of witches who have passed their power matrilineally over centuries through their dysfunctional and haunted line. The first — and most complex — novel in the series, The Witching Hour, gets a live-action series adaptation by AMC, the second series based on Rice's overall body of work after her vampires got a reimagining. Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches delivers to fans a largely faithful adaptation of the beloved source material that is nothing short of magical.
wegotthiscovered.com
A clear front-runner for the next James Bond has emerged, but it’s the Q fan-casting that’s a stroke of genius
The dust has just about settled on No Time to Die, but the speculation over the identity of the next James Bond began long before Daniel Craig has even gone out in a literal and figurative blaze of glory. During that period, any British actor worth their salt (and a...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Pale Blue Eye’ on Netflix, a Doom-and-Gloom Period Detective Mystery Starring Christian Bale
Christian Bale and director Scott Cooper team up for the third time in The Pale Blue Eye, a 19th-century detective story that’s just as gloomy and somber as their previous films, blue-collar crime-drama Out of the Furnace and gritty Western Hostiles. Pale is an adaptation of Louis Bayard’s historical-fiction novel, starring Bale as a sleuth investigating the death of a West Point cadet, and his apprentice/assistant is none other than a young Edgar Allan Poe, played by Harry Melling – which of course has us wondering if it’s any good, or if we’ll just be quoting the raven on this one.
James Bond fans are seriously torn over new 007 frontrunner
Earlier this week, another big actor emerged as a potential James Bond frontrunner, and fans are incredibly divided. It’s rumoured that Aaron Taylor-Johnson, the English actor perhaps best known for his roles in Kick-Ass (as the titular character) and as Wanda’s brother, Pietro Maximoff, in Avengers: Age of Ultron had a meeting with James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli, and it apparently went well. It hasn’t been confirmed if this is true, but it’s got everyone thinking about the possibility, and as Digital Spy reports, some definitely like it more than others.
Time Out Global
Everything we know about ‘Bond 26’ so far
It’s that time again. One James Bond has handed in his Walter PPK, licence to kill and loyalty card at the MI6 staff café, and the process of replacing him is underway. It’s out with Daniel Craig and in with… well, who? That’s the question that will be preoccupying EON producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson over the coming months.
thedigitalfix.com
The Pale Blue Eye review (2023) – Christian Bale shines in new horror
Directed by Scott Cooper, The Pale Blue Eye is a period piece filled with gothic sensibilities and some grisly murders. Starring the likes of Christian Bale and Harry Melling, the thriller movie, on paper, ticks all the boxes of a stylish murder mystery. However, once the eye-catching gothy aesthetic wears off and we become used to the novelty of the time period – does the detective movie stand out from the pack?
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
‘Dracula’ Star Bela Lugosi Fought the Russians Along the Eastern Front During World War I
While the majority know Bela Lugosi for his portrayal of Count Dracula in the 1931 film adaptation of Bram Stoker‘s novel, few are aware of his service with the Austro-Hungarian Army during the First World War. The famed actor spoke little of this time in his life, but did reveal a few tidbits to his co-stars over the years.
thedigitalfix.com
Jessica Henwick still has nightmares about this Glass Onion scene
One of the most satisfying scenes in the Knives Out 2 Glass Onion ending is when Helen (Janelle Monae) encouraged the ‘Disruptors’ to stand up to bullying, egotistical billionaire Miles Bron (Ed Norton) by smashing up all of his expensive art pieces. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly,...
thedigitalfix.com
Gladiator 2 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more
What is the Gladiator 2 release date? After decades of rumours and speculation, the historical epic Gladiator is finally getting a long-awaited sequel with Gladitator 2. Gladiator, widely considered to be one of the best movies of all time, told the story of the Roman general Maximus. Directed by Ridley Scott, the action movie followed the veteran warrior as he’s forced to fight as a gladiator after being captured into slavery. The drama movie touches on themes of revenge and stoicism in the face of tragedy, wrapped up in gorgeous visuals and excellent performances from a stellar cast.
thedigitalfix.com
Avatar 2 just set an incredible record for James Cameron
Three things are certain in life: death, taxes, and James Cameron movies making a boatload of money at the box office. Many people had doubts as to the value of an Avatar sequel (myself included), but the science fiction movie is making waves at the box office and just landed Cameron another record for his collection.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King endorses the latest work by a fellow scribe of all things spooky
There are few more heartwarming things in the world than horror authors lifting up other horror authors, and when the lifter is one of the genre’s most influential figures of all-time, to say nothing of his shiny track record of good opinions, you really couldn’t ask for a better development.
