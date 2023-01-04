ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
nwsportsmanmag.com

USGS Maps More Washington Deer, Elk Herd Migration Corridors

New year, new maps showing important migratory corridors of Evergreen State big game animals – mule deer in the Central Washington and whitetails and elk in the northeast corner. The cartography is part of federal, tribal and state wildlife managers’ continuing investigation into the seasonal movements of deer, elk...
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

A bottle proposal for Washington: Today So Far

Washington state lawmakers have tucked a proposal for a bottle/can deposit program into legislation slated for this year's session. Could it pass, and what would be the benefits?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for January 6, 2023. In another life, I was a stellar housekeeper...
WASHINGTON STATE
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/5/22 – Two Killed on Highway 97 in 3-Car Accident; High Winds Continue Today with Nat. Weather Service Warning for Southern Oregon

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
OREGON STATE
KTVB

I-84 through eastern Oregon affected by strong winds

ONTARIO, Ore. — Interstate 84 through eastern Oregon is again open in both directions after "extremely high wind conditions" and crashes prompted a closure that lasted through Thursday morning, the Oregon Dept. of Transportation says. ODOT said wind gusts reached 70 miles per hour in some areas, and some...
PENDLETON, OR
Lake County News

Winter storm drops heavy rain on Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — As forecasters had warned, a powerful winter storm brought heavy rain to Lake County and much of California on Wednesday, prompting a statewide emergency and local measures to address flooding and other impacts of the storm. For Lake County, the National Weather Service has issued...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Klamath River dam removal project faces lawsuit

The removal of four dams along the Klamath River near the Oregon-California state line, cheered by tribal, state and federal officials last month, is facing additional litigation. Siskiyou County Water Users Association board member Anthony Intiso has filed a lawsuit against Wade Crowfoot, the secretary of the California Natural Resources...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KTVZ News Channel 21

Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall

Central Oregon is still in a drought, despite recent wet and snowy weather, according to various measurements such as the Oregon Drought Monitor and the latest look at Central Oregon reservoirs from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's "Teacup Diagram." The post Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall appeared first on KTVZ.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Tri-City Herald

Windy night coming to Western Washington as fringe of bomb cyclone moves in from CA

Western Washington will get a small taste of the bomb cyclone that could bring historic levels of rain, floods and snow to California on Wednesday and Thursday. “The trajectory is definitely not for us,” said Maddie Kristell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle. “It’s a big enough system where we’re going to feel some of it as it makes its way in.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
tillamookcountypioneer.net

GORDON’S UPDATE: Weather 1/3/23

We kinda had a wet, drizzly day today with the weak system still draped across our area, then some rain moves in this evening, associated with a disturbance that moved up the old system. Not much changes tonight, same as above but in reverse. Rain, becoming light rain or drizzle...
OREGON STATE
KUOW

Could bottle deposits be coming to Washington state?

Lawmakers in Olympia will consider a series of proposals to cut down on waste and increase recycling efforts across Washington this legislative session. Among the ideas being pushed is a new bottle deposit system for the state — deposit 10 cents for that can of soda, and return it to the store to get it back.
WASHINGTON STATE
beachconnection.net

20 to 30-Foot Waves on Washington / Oregon Coast: Wind and Surf Advisories

(Newport, Oregon) – A rather forceful offshore storm is bringing a variety of warnings and advisories to parts of the Oregon coast and upper Washington coast, as wave height offshore will be producing large breakers well over 20 feet on Thursday. (Photo of Boiler Bay near Depoe Bay, courtesy Amy Kathleen Williams / Oregon King Tides)
WASHINGTON STATE
KTVZ

Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon

Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon. Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
OREGON STATE
Limitless Production Group LLC

Latest on possible Severe Weather Outbreak January 2-3, 2023

Day 1 Convective OutlookPhoto byStorm Prediction Center. Tornadoes are possible for the first few days of 2023 in the Southern United States which have already been ravaged by several severe outbreaks towards the end of 2021. Severe thunderstorms are likely Monday from Eastern Oklahoma, Eastern Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana. A few strong tornadoes are possible, as well as large hail and damaging winds. The storms will occur in the afternoon and could continue well into the night. Another outbreak of severe weather is possible tomorrow as well when this system shifts off to the east.
LOUISIANA STATE
KING 5

Washington bank CEO survives deadly plane crash

PROVO, Utah — It was a snowy Monday morning in Provo, Utah where a plane barely made it off the runway before crashing. “We were cleaning up taxi lanes and clearing up some of the chunks of ice on the air field,” said Director of the Provo Airport, Brian Torgersen.
PROVO, UT
107.3 KFFM

107.3 KFFM

Yakima, WA
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy