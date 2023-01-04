Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
UPDATE: New Proposal Aims to Create State Board to Run Reedy Creek Improvement District, Disney to Pay Debts
A new proposal by the Florida legislature would create a state board to run Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District but ensure Disney pays all its debts. Osceola County posted this notice of legislation today:. Notice is hereby given of intent to seek legislation before the Florida Legislature, during a...
DeSantis seeks conservative overhaul at Florida liberal arts college
TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed a group of hard-line conservative loyalists Friday into leadership positions at the New College of Florida, a move that comes as the Republican governor plots a remake of the state’s higher education system. Several of the appointees are vocal opponents of gender-...
WESH
Congressman-elect Maxwell Frost reacts to House speaker not being seated
Florida — The speaker of the House is usually picked and seated on the first day of a new Congress, but Friday was day four without one. As a few Republican lawmakers refused to support California Rep. Kevin McCarthy. "The entire conference is going to have to learn how...
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene passed a phone with Donald Trump on the line to an anti-McCarthy rebel on the House floor
Donald Trump reportedly also made a series of well-timed calls to other GOP members who opposed Kevin McCarthy's speaker bid.
The crowd of pro-Trump supporters outside Mar-a-Lago fell from 300 last year to just 40 this year on the January 6 riot anniversary
Trump supporters said they saw the ex-president drive by in his motorcade, headed toward Mar-a-Lago.
Hialeah doesn’t owe its ‘freedom’ to Gov. DeSantis. Neither does the rest of Florida | Opinion
The flood-prone, working-class “streets of Hialeah” made it into Gov. Ron DeSantis’ inauguration speech Tuesday as he evoked swaths of the Florida we know and (mostly) love.
‘Stop WOKE Act’ puts pressure on Florida universities to cut critical race theory from curriculum
ORLANDO, Fla. — The governor’s office is putting pressure on universities across the state as part of support for the Stop WOKE Act. “WOKE” in the bill stands for “wrongs to our kids and employees.”. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Relocators from the North are Still Moving to Florida's Big Cities, But Some Smaller Cities are Being Called "Boomtowns"
It's probably not a secret that some folks from other parts of the country moved to Florida during the pandemic. As people were able to work from home, they could live somewhere cheaper and warmer, and for many, Florida fit the bill.
Diversity, inclusion programs at Florida universities under fire by DeSantis
The big story: Gov. Ron DeSantis has made no secret of his disdain for certain lessons pertaining to race, diversity and inclusion. He referred to the ideas as “trendy ideology” in his inauguration speech, saying he wanted to keep these out of schools and universities. In late December,...
University of Florida says it has 'no standing' to review surgeon general's COVID guidance
Joseph Ladapo holds a faculty position in UF’s College of Medicine.
DeSantis Sparks Outrage by Hindering Florida Education. What Does it Mean for Students?
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is serious about monitoring schools and higher education institutions. He has requested Florida colleges and universities to submit data on courses and programs that include “diversity, equity and inclusion” and “critical race theory. The state refused to disclose how it would utilize this information.
DeSantis inauguration was overbooked, leaving big donors without seats
TALLAHASSEE — Riding high on a wave of national attention, Gov. Ron DeSantis proclaimed to a crowd of about 250 people at a candlelight dinner for donors Monday night that his swearing-in ceremony was “the most requested ticket” of any inauguration in state history. By Tuesday, they...
Law officer deaths on duty plunged in 2022 in Florida. There is one big reason why
A year after COVID-19 infiltrated police departments from Key West to Tallahassee and drove on-duty deaths to previously unseen levels, there was upbeat news on the health front for law enforcement agencies.
Yes, There are Crocodiles in Florida. And Their Numbers are Increasing
Many people think of countries other than America when they think of crocodiles. Specifically, Australia may be most likely to come to mind. But, there are American crocodiles, and the animal not only resides in the United States, but it also resides in Florida. Interestingly enough, the number of crocodiles are rising in the sunshine state. And they have made an appearance in residential neighborhoods. Florida is the only state where crocodiles and alligators exist in the same ecosystem.
Florida Residents, Don't Miss Out On Hurricane Ian Tax Relief!
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced a tax extension for eligible residents. The state of Florida was recently impacted by Hurricane Ian, one of the worst hurricanes in the state's history. In response, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced a tax extension for eligible residents who were affected by the storm. The deadline to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments is February 15th, 2023.
NRA lobbyist battles Florida high schoolers ... over state bird | Commentary
Florida has had many absurd political debates, but perhaps none more absurd and drawn out than the 23-year-old battle over the state bird. Virtually everyone familiar with the issue knows Florida made a mistake a century ago when it chose the mockingbird — a bird so not-unique to Florida that it’s also a resident of California, Nova Scotia and El Salvador and is the state bird of four other ...
Congressman Nathanial Moran sworn into 118th U.S Congress
WASHINGTON, D.C (KETK) – Former Smith County Judge, Nathaniel Moran, was sworn into the 118th US Congress at 1:40am on January 7th. Minutes after being sworn in, representative Moran made a statement saying, “I took a solemn oath to protect and defend the Constitution and I pledge to fight for the conservative values that East Texans […]
Comments / 0