Florida State

L. Cane

Yes, There are Crocodiles in Florida. And Their Numbers are Increasing

Many people think of countries other than America when they think of crocodiles. Specifically, Australia may be most likely to come to mind. But, there are American crocodiles, and the animal not only resides in the United States, but it also resides in Florida. Interestingly enough, the number of crocodiles are rising in the sunshine state. And they have made an appearance in residential neighborhoods. Florida is the only state where crocodiles and alligators exist in the same ecosystem.
Minha D.

Florida Residents, Don't Miss Out On Hurricane Ian Tax Relief!

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced a tax extension for eligible residents. The state of Florida was recently impacted by Hurricane Ian, one of the worst hurricanes in the state's history. In response, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced a tax extension for eligible residents who were affected by the storm. The deadline to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments is February 15th, 2023.
Orlando Sentinel

NRA lobbyist battles Florida high schoolers ... over state bird | Commentary

Florida has had many absurd political debates, but perhaps none more absurd and drawn out than the 23-year-old battle over the state bird. Virtually everyone familiar with the issue knows Florida made a mistake a century ago when it chose the mockingbird — a bird so not-unique to Florida that it’s also a resident of California, Nova Scotia and El Salvador and is the state bird of four other ...
KETK / FOX51 News

Congressman Nathanial Moran sworn into 118th U.S Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C (KETK) – Former Smith County Judge, Nathaniel Moran, was sworn into the 118th US Congress at 1:40am on January 7th. Minutes after being sworn in, representative Moran made a statement saying, “I took a solemn oath to protect and defend the Constitution and I pledge to fight for the conservative values that East Texans […]
