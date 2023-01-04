Read full article on original website
Phoebe Memorial announces road closure on West Fourth Avenue
Albany, GA – On Monday, January 9, West 4th Avenue from the corner of North Monroe Street to the entrance of the Phoebe Emergency Center parking lot will close in preparation for the Trauma and Intensive Care Tower construction project. The City of Albany approved the closure in December 2021 prior to Phoebe formally applying for a certificate of need for the new tower.
'Nothing we can do to stop the water': South Bibb County neighbors ask for solutions to flooding after heavy rain
MACON, Ga. — After the storms this week, many areas of Central Georgia are starting to recover. Some saw wind damage, with trees blowing over and roofs ripped off. Others saw heavy rain, like some in south Bibb County who had major flooding. Folks in the area say that's common, but they want some answers, and a fix. At Thursday's Macon Water Authority meeting, the main question during public comment was, 'Where are we on that project?'
Damage reported in Wednesday storms across Southwest Georgia
Two rounds of severe weather moved through Southwest Georgia Tuesday and Wednesday. With the squall line that moved through the area Wednesday morning, damage was reported. Powerline down on Jesse Johnson Lane. Tree on a powerline on Cedar Springs Road. Downed powerline on South Main Street. City of Blakely Fire...
Doerun cotton gin continues recovery efforts after tornado damage
DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been a month since an EF-2 tornado ripped through Doeun and destroyed a cotton gin and it’s going to take more than a clean-up to get it back fully operational. The structure of Mobley Cotton Gin was completely twisted off its frame on...
WEATHER UPDATE: Tornado watch moves out of metro Atlanta
With many people getting back to their post-holiday schedules, it’ll be a mild, foggy drive to work Tuesday. But the drive home won’t be as quiet, weatherwise.
House fire in Kathleen, dog escapes and is comforted by paramedics
KATHLEEN, Ga. — Saturday morning, the Houston County Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire At Grove Place off of Piney Grove Rd in Kathleen. According to Chris Stoner of the Houston County Fire Department, they received the call around 7:15 a.m. Stoner said that someone...
Local Speed Camera Enforcement for School Zones starts Jan. 5th
MACON, Georgia — Students and teachers in Macon-Bibb county are returning to classrooms on Thursday after the holiday break. This means speed limit cameras will stay active an hour before school starts and an hour after school ends between school zones. Macon-Bibb County says the cameras will be on...
Swearing-In Ceremony To Be Held for Incoming County Commission Chairman Sunday
229.302.3006 (office) or 229.854.0006 (cell) Chairman-Elect Lorenzo Heard will serve as first African-American Chairman in Dougherty County History. DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA – A Swearing-In Ceremony for newly elected Dougherty County Commission Chairman Lorenzo Heard will be held on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 5 p.m. for a special ceremony at the Rutha Mae Harris Auditorium at Monroe High School. This event precludes the official Swearing-In of Chairman-Elect Heard that will take place at the first County Commission meeting of the year on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 10 a.m. in Room 100 (Commission Chamber) of the Government Center at 222 Pine Avenue, Albany. This event was planned so that citizens who may not be able to attend the official Swearing-In at Monday’s Commission meeting can be a part of this historical moment in Dougherty County’s history.
Sylvester-Worth Co. Chamber of Commerce Growing
SYLVESTER, Ga. – There’s some promising economic news coming out of Worth County. Karen Rackley President and CEO of Sylvester-Worth County Chamber of Commerce tells South Georgia Television News for the first time in history the chamber has over 325 members. Rackley says 95% of the businesses who...
New COVID-19 variant likely causing uptick in South Georgia cases
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The new COVID variant known as XBB 1.5 has been impacting hospital systems in and around southwest Georgia. COVID-19 has been going on for a while now, first coming to the public’s attention in late 2019 and early 2020. But is it really gone? Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital leaders say they have seen an increase in cases within the last month at Phoebe Main in Albany and serving 21 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.
School of the Week: Fort Valley Middle School
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The holidays are over, and schools are back in session as the new year kicks off. This week we are heading to Fort Valley to celebrate the accomplishment of not just 1, but several students. "I had to do some research to fully get into...
Warner Robins police still working on part-time patrol program
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Four months after announcing a part-time program to add more officers to the force, the Warner Robins Police Department is still trying to kick it off. "To protect and to serve" is an oath police take, but across the country and right here in Central Georgia, they face another challenge.
‘Help us help you’: First Responders in Dooly Co. asking residents to update mailbox numbers
VIENNA, Ga. – First responders in Vienna have been running into a problem, that problem? Not being able to identify house numbers when out on calls. South Georgia Television News Reporter Quinlan Parker “Our goal is to get to you as quickly and as efficiently as we can…” said Vienna Police Chief Ketorie Sales.
VERIFY: Yes, Bibb Code Enforcement can come onto private property to clear out trash
MACON, Ga. — As Macon-Bibb County continues its fight against blight, the code enforcement department is cracking down on what they call "hoarder properties." Those are properties that have 20 cubic yards or more of trash outside the house. One viewer wanted to know if code enforcement can enter a private property to clear out trash. He says the house at 1013 Dennis Street burned down a few months ago, and the trash has piled up.
Toddler involved in Lee County accident Tuesday evening
Georgia State Patrol is investigating after an accident involving a toddler Tuesday evening. The Lee County Sheriff's Office and other emergency personnel responded to the 100 block of Donald Road for an accident that happened just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. Georgia State Patrol says that the vehicle was traveling west...
UPDATE: Man found dead on Merriwood Drive Tuesday night
UPDATE (10:20 p.m. ) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the death happened in the 2000 block of Merriwood Drive just after 8:30. A sheriff’s office news release says deputies responded to a call of a person down in the roadway. Deputies and emergency services arrived and found a “male subject” suffering from a gunshot wound lying in the roadway. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Family of deceased Turner Co. car crash victim raises new allegations
ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - The family of a young man who died during a police chase in Turner County is fighting back. This time it’s not against the police. It’s against the other person in the car with him. In May of last year, two men were in...
Man shoots off-duty deputy, arrested following car chase: Bibb County Sheriff
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — An off-duty deputy was shot in Bibb County near a Sprint Food store on Friday night, according to the office. The incident was called to a 911 center in Macon around 10:42 p.m. on January 6. Bibb County deputies said they were called to the Sprint Food store on Rocky Creek Road at Bloomfield. A deputy had been shot, and he drove himself over to the store, the office reports.
Suspect crashes into home after shooting Ga. deputy, speeding away, police say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia deputy is recovering after being shot while off-duty by a man who later drove into a house, according to the sheriff’s office. Bibb County deputies received calls on Friday night of one of their fellow deputies being shot and then driving himself to a nearby grocery store and calling 911.
Man found shot alongside road in east Macon, Bibb Sheriff's Office determined as a suicide
MACON, Ga. — A man was found dead from a gunshot wound just before 9 p.m. in Macon, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. The man was found along Haywood Road and Merriwood Drive near Shurling Drive. Jones said he was shot in the head. Deputy coroner Lonnie...
