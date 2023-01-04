ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb, GA

wfxl.com

Phoebe Memorial announces road closure on West Fourth Avenue

Albany, GA – On Monday, January 9, West 4th Avenue from the corner of North Monroe Street to the entrance of the Phoebe Emergency Center parking lot will close in preparation for the Trauma and Intensive Care Tower construction project. The City of Albany approved the closure in December 2021 prior to Phoebe formally applying for a certificate of need for the new tower.
ALBANY, GA
13WMAZ

'Nothing we can do to stop the water': South Bibb County neighbors ask for solutions to flooding after heavy rain

MACON, Ga. — After the storms this week, many areas of Central Georgia are starting to recover. Some saw wind damage, with trees blowing over and roofs ripped off. Others saw heavy rain, like some in south Bibb County who had major flooding. Folks in the area say that's common, but they want some answers, and a fix. At Thursday's Macon Water Authority meeting, the main question during public comment was, 'Where are we on that project?'
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Damage reported in Wednesday storms across Southwest Georgia

Two rounds of severe weather moved through Southwest Georgia Tuesday and Wednesday. With the squall line that moved through the area Wednesday morning, damage was reported. Powerline down on Jesse Johnson Lane. Tree on a powerline on Cedar Springs Road. Downed powerline on South Main Street. City of Blakely Fire...
EARLY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Doerun cotton gin continues recovery efforts after tornado damage

DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been a month since an EF-2 tornado ripped through Doeun and destroyed a cotton gin and it’s going to take more than a clean-up to get it back fully operational. The structure of Mobley Cotton Gin was completely twisted off its frame on...
DOERUN, GA
dougherty.ga.us

Swearing-In Ceremony To Be Held for Incoming County Commission Chairman Sunday

229.302.3006 (office) or 229.854.0006 (cell) Chairman-Elect Lorenzo Heard will serve as first African-American Chairman in Dougherty County History. DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA – A Swearing-In Ceremony for newly elected Dougherty County Commission Chairman Lorenzo Heard will be held on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 5 p.m. for a special ceremony at the Rutha Mae Harris Auditorium at Monroe High School. This event precludes the official Swearing-In of Chairman-Elect Heard that will take place at the first County Commission meeting of the year on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 10 a.m. in Room 100 (Commission Chamber) of the Government Center at 222 Pine Avenue, Albany. This event was planned so that citizens who may not be able to attend the official Swearing-In at Monday’s Commission meeting can be a part of this historical moment in Dougherty County’s history.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

Sylvester-Worth Co. Chamber of Commerce Growing

SYLVESTER, Ga. – There’s some promising economic news coming out of Worth County. Karen Rackley President and CEO of Sylvester-Worth County Chamber of Commerce tells South Georgia Television News for the first time in history the chamber has over 325 members. Rackley says 95% of the businesses who...
WORTH COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

New COVID-19 variant likely causing uptick in South Georgia cases

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The new COVID variant known as XBB 1.5 has been impacting hospital systems in and around southwest Georgia. COVID-19 has been going on for a while now, first coming to the public’s attention in late 2019 and early 2020. But is it really gone? Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital leaders say they have seen an increase in cases within the last month at Phoebe Main in Albany and serving 21 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.
ALBANY, GA
13WMAZ

School of the Week: Fort Valley Middle School

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The holidays are over, and schools are back in session as the new year kicks off. This week we are heading to Fort Valley to celebrate the accomplishment of not just 1, but several students. "I had to do some research to fully get into...
FORT VALLEY, GA
13WMAZ

VERIFY: Yes, Bibb Code Enforcement can come onto private property to clear out trash

MACON, Ga. — As Macon-Bibb County continues its fight against blight, the code enforcement department is cracking down on what they call "hoarder properties." Those are properties that have 20 cubic yards or more of trash outside the house. One viewer wanted to know if code enforcement can enter a private property to clear out trash. He says the house at 1013 Dennis Street burned down a few months ago, and the trash has piled up.
MACON, GA
wfxl.com

Toddler involved in Lee County accident Tuesday evening

Georgia State Patrol is investigating after an accident involving a toddler Tuesday evening. The Lee County Sheriff's Office and other emergency personnel responded to the 100 block of Donald Road for an accident that happened just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. Georgia State Patrol says that the vehicle was traveling west...
LEE COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Man found dead on Merriwood Drive Tuesday night

UPDATE (10:20 p.m. ) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the death happened in the 2000 block of Merriwood Drive just after 8:30. A sheriff’s office news release says deputies responded to a call of a person down in the roadway. Deputies and emergency services arrived and found a “male subject” suffering from a gunshot wound lying in the roadway. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Man shoots off-duty deputy, arrested following car chase: Bibb County Sheriff

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — An off-duty deputy was shot in Bibb County near a Sprint Food store on Friday night, according to the office. The incident was called to a 911 center in Macon around 10:42 p.m. on January 6. Bibb County deputies said they were called to the Sprint Food store on Rocky Creek Road at Bloomfield. A deputy had been shot, and he drove himself over to the store, the office reports.
BIBB COUNTY, GA

