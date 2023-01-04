ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WTVC

Tennessee governor uses exemption to deny open records requests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s office has used a controversial public records exemption to deny over 60 requests from local journalists, residents, and state representatives since 2019, which experts say is a blow to transparency and public accountability. The exemption, called the “deliberative process privilege,”...
Tennessee ranked No. 3 state for inbound movers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee is the number three state for inbound moves across America, according to a new study. Research comes from the "National Movers Study," which was done by northAmerican Moving Services. The company tracks data regarding the activity of their fleets, whether inbound or outbound, across state lines.
Tennessee lawmaker calls for food labels to declare if vaccines used in products

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker is calling for food products to inform consumers if vaccines were used in the production of the food materials. HB0016 is sponsored by Representative Scott Cepicky (R-Culleoka-D64) in the Tennessee General Assembly. Rep. Cepicky, who is a cattle rancher, filed the bill which calls for consumers to be informed if vaccines or vaccine materials are contained in the food.
Judge: Tennessee must release consultant COVID response docs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee judge has ordered Gov. Bill Lee’s administration to release consultant reports that recommend how to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic — documents the state argued should remain secret under public records law. Davidson County Chancellor Patricia Head Moskal on Tuesday ruled in...
