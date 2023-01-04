Read full article on original website
Related
WTVC
Tennessee governor uses exemption to deny open records requests
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s office has used a controversial public records exemption to deny over 60 requests from local journalists, residents, and state representatives since 2019, which experts say is a blow to transparency and public accountability. The exemption, called the “deliberative process privilege,”...
WTVC
Tennessee ranked No. 3 state for inbound movers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee is the number three state for inbound moves across America, according to a new study. Research comes from the "National Movers Study," which was done by northAmerican Moving Services. The company tracks data regarding the activity of their fleets, whether inbound or outbound, across state lines.
WTVC
Tennessee lawmaker calls for food labels to declare if vaccines used in products
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker is calling for food products to inform consumers if vaccines were used in the production of the food materials. HB0016 is sponsored by Representative Scott Cepicky (R-Culleoka-D64) in the Tennessee General Assembly. Rep. Cepicky, who is a cattle rancher, filed the bill which calls for consumers to be informed if vaccines or vaccine materials are contained in the food.
WTVC
Judge: Tennessee must release consultant COVID response docs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee judge has ordered Gov. Bill Lee’s administration to release consultant reports that recommend how to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic — documents the state argued should remain secret under public records law. Davidson County Chancellor Patricia Head Moskal on Tuesday ruled in...
WTVC
As Alabama starts permitless carry, we look at how the law has affected Georgia
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — Alabama now joins Tennessee and Georgia in a legislation that allows people to carry a concealed handgun without getting a state permit that requires a background check. Georgia's permitless carry law went into effect in April of last year. And Tennessean's saw the change in...
WTVC
With venison filling freezers in Tennessee, need a recipe?
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — If you looked in my freezer, you might think I was a really good hunter & fisherman. You'd be wrong, but you might think that. What you should think instead is that I'm lazy, and a poor cook to boot. This year, I've harvested two deer....
WTVC
National environmental group sues Tennessee Valley Authority over midstate plant
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A national environmental organization is suing the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) over claims a new gas-fired plant in Middle Tennessee "carries serious risks for the environment and for consumers." The Sierra Club, an environmental group founded in 1892 filed the lawsuit in Davidson County, targeting the TVA's Johnsonville Aeroderivative...
WTVC
Tennessee teen who allegedly impersonated police, pulled people over, arrested in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — A Tennessee teenager who allegedly impersonated a police officer and pulled people over was arrested in Oklahoma Wednesday, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. OCSO says they believe 19-year-old Jackson Jones pulled over several people by flashing his lights behind them. When OCSO questioned...
Comments / 0