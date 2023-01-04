ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

KUOW

Veterans chip in to help Seattle's South Park in wake of flood

Seattle's South Park neighborhood is still clearing out debris from last week's significant flooding. Now, veterans are helping with the disaster response. The vet-led organization Team Rubicon says it has started a five-day debris clean-up, collaborating with Seattle's Office of Emergency Management and other city departments. Rubicon's volunteers are called "Greyshirts." They were contacted by Seattle Public Utilities and asked to help out in South Park.
SEATTLE, WA
The Center Square

Snohomish County beach to reopen after $15 million restoration project nearly completed

(The Center Square) – It may be rainy and cold but the Meadowdale Beach Park in Snohomish County is open for public access on Jan. 7. A majority of construction at the park in Edmonds, Washington, is finished, which will allow the beach to open back up to start 2023. The remaining construction will take place in a fenced off portion of the park with an anticipated finish in the summer.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
The Stranger

Seattle’s Winter Eviction Protection Needs a Fix

In February of 2020, Sawant and her fighting movement won a first-of-its-kind defense that gave attorneys a new tool to stall wintertime evictions for tenants who failed to make rent. But in the three years since the moratorium’s passage, a string of other moratoria, other renter protections, and federal loopholes have rendered the law all but unnecessary, according to the lawyers who defend low-income renters.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Week in Review: Murder investigation, Washington legislature, and tech layoffs

Bill Radke discusses the week’s news with freelance journalist Joanne Silberner, Puget Sound Business Journal’s Alex Halverson, and Seattle Times Elise Takahama. Bryan Kohlberger was charged with murder by Idaho authorities this week in the November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Kohlberger is a 28-year old Washington State University criminology PhD student. He was arrested on December 30th in Pennsylvania. What do we know about this case so far?
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Washington grid attacks flew under the radar for months

Recent attacks on the Northwest electrical grid have law enforcement agencies on high alert. Two Puyallup men were arrested after four Pierce County substations were targeted Christmas day. Detention hearings for Matthew Greenwood and Jeremy Crahan, charged with the federal crime of conspiracy to damage energy facilities, are scheduled for Friday and Tuesday, respectively, in Tacoma.
PUYALLUP, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Washington housing market freezes ahead of potential recession

Pending home sales have dropped more than 30% year-over-year across the nation, the lowest level since 2015, according to a new housing market report from Redfin. The most significant declines were in Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Austin — each witnessing a drop larger than 50% on average. “It’s best...
KING COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Everett Councilwoman storms out of chamber after failed leadership attempt

EVERETT, Wash., January 5, 2023—Everett City Councilwoman Liz Vogeli packed her bag and abruptly left 30 minutes into yesterday’s 84-minute Everett City Council meeting. Approximately 14 minutes earlier both Councilwomen Paula Rhyne, District 2, and Brenda Stonecipher, Member-at-Large, were nominated for Council President / Mayor Pro Tempore for 2023. Councilwoman Stonecipher was nominated by councilmembers Ben Zarlingo and Judy Tuohy; whereas councilmember Mary Fosse nominated Councilwoman Rhyne which was seconded by Rhyne.
EVERETT, WA
KUOW

Could bottle deposits be coming to Washington state?

Lawmakers in Olympia will consider a series of proposals to cut down on waste and increase recycling efforts across Washington this legislative session. Among the ideas being pushed is a new bottle deposit system for the state — deposit 10 cents for that can of soda, and return it to the store to get it back.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Body found floating in waters of Lake Union

SEATTLE — Firefighters and police removed a body from the waters of south Lake Union on Wednesday morning. Crews began investigating reports of a body near a dock in the 900 block of Fairview Avenue North at around 9 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found the victim. Seattle police said...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Casual Friday with Anne Helen Petersen and Bill Radke

This week we learned a third Seattle City Council member will step down at the end of their term, making 3 of the 7 seats up for elections this fall open races. Plus, Twitter is being evicted from its downtown Seattle office; speculation and privacy concerns in the University of Idaho murder case; and Seattle is the best city to live in if you want to keep your New Year's Resolutions.
SEATTLE, WA

