kezi.com
Lane County awarded millions of federal dollars to fund infrastructure projects
EUGENE, Ore. – Lane County commissioners said they were pleased when federal money was approved to provide funding for key infrastructure. Approximately $3.1 million is going to be given to the county. The three projects to be funded are community initiated, meaning congressional leaders spoke directly with local officials to find out what the community needs.
klcc.org
Lane County gets $1.5 M from omnibus package towards behavioral health crisis stabilization center
The 2023 federal omnibus bill is helping Lane County establish a behavioral health crisis stabilization center. $1.5 million will go towards equipment and facilities for the center, in addition to $7 million previously approved by the Lane County Board of Commissioners. Jason Davis, the public information officer for the county’s...
kptv.com
First Latino sheriff of Marion County dies at 71
MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The former Marion County Sheriff, and first-ever Latino elected as Marion County Sheriff, has died at the age of 71, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Raul Flores Ramirez Jr., 71, began his career in 1969 at the Woodburn Police Department, becoming...
KVAL
Arrest made in fatal crash in Benton County
CORVALLIS, Ore. — An arrest has been made after a fatal crash in Benton County. The crash, which killed 47-year-old Andrea Thornberry, happened on December 18, 2022, along Highway 20 in Corvallis. Wednesday, sheriff's deputies arrested 24-year-old Patrick Serrano. He is charged with manslaughter, DUII, and reckless driving.
philomathnews.com
Highway 20 crash near Hyak Park kills Albany man
A trailer that detached from a hitch and hit another vehicle led to a crash Wednesday that killed a 69-year-old Albany man, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies responded at 3:50 p.m. on Jan. 4 to the incident on Highway 20 near Hyak Park west of Albany. The...
klcc.org
Kotek’s 36-county tour will take her through the heart of conservative Oregon
Tina Kotek will spend her first year as governor traveling to places that gave her the least support in November. At a Dec. 12 Oregon Business Council event, the governor-elect announced that she was launching the One Oregon tour across the state. “I am committed to visiting every county in...
kezi.com
Flashbangs used during early-morning search warrant, EPD says
EUGENE, Ore. -- An investigation is ongoing after Eugene Police Department and SWAT searched a home early Wednesday morning. According to EPD, their Street Crimes Unit and SWAT team searched a home on Autumn Avenue at about 6 a.m. on January 4. Police said the circumstances of the situation were deemed dangerous enough to warrant the deployment of the SWAT team. The warrant was for drug-related crimes, child neglect, felon in possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a firearm, according to police.
klcc.org
City of Eugene takes next steps to develop Downtown Riverfront property
The City of Eugene says it closed the sale on the second phase of land parcels for the Downtown Riverfront district late last month. Atkins Dame, the team developing the riverfront apartments, paid $4.3 million for two parcels. The firm began construction on the first phase of the project last...
klcc.org
EWEB moves closer to removing Leaburg Dam
EWEB is moving closer to removing the Leaburg Dam. Commissioners voted Tuesday to move ahead with recommendations that were originally made in December by the utility’s director. The dam has not generated electricity since 2018. EWEB spokesperson Aaron Orlowski told OPB’s Think Out Loud that decommissioning the dam and...
kezi.com
Eugene police respond to gunshot wound call, suspect in custody
EUGENE, Ore. -- A suspect is in custody after an alleged shooting sent one man to the hospital. Police responded to a call about a gunshot wound on 2900 Allane Avenue near HWY 99 in Eugene, on Saturday, January 7 at 10:40 a.m. Police say the suspect, Dustin William Harris,...
KATU.com
Man accused of attacking woman in Salem park previously had identical charges dismissed
SALEM, Ore. — A 25-year-old man was arrested after attempting to assault a woman in Minto-Brown Island Park on Monday. David William Belluno was detained by police after he allegedly stalked a female jogger, grabbed her by the throat, and attempted to drag her off the path. The woman managed to fight him off, and Belluno was arrested after he became stranded in a high-water area of the park.
KTVZ
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon. Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
lebanonlocalnews.com
OSP: Police pursuit ends with shooting
Oregon State Police officers were involved in a shooting incident around noon Monday, Jan. 2, in Albany, OSP reported. Details were limited, but according to OSP, at about 11:45 a.m. troopers responded to assist Linn County Sheriff’s Office personnel, who were in pursuit of a vehicle. The pursuit terminated...
Court docs show Salem attempted kidnapping suspect has history of violent behavior
According to court documents, a man accused of assaulting a woman at a Salem park has been charged with doing this in the past.
kptv.com
Fentanyl, meth seized during search warrant in Lincoln City; 2 arrested
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested after multiple drugs were seized at a hotel in Lincoln City this week. Lincoln City police officers and detectives, along with McMinnville police, executed a search warrant on Monday at Siletz Bay Lodge, located at 1012 Southwest 51st Street. Police said the warrant came after a lengthy investigation into the distribution of narcotics coming from people staying a hotels in the city.
kezi.com
Man arrested for fatal Highway 20 crash outside Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore. – A man has been arrested in connection to a December 18 head-on collision that left a 47-year-old woman dead, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. The BCSO said that on December 18, a westbound Volkswagen Touareg later found to be operated by Serrano Patrick, 24, left its lane during a curve and struck an eastbound Honda CRV, operated by Andrea Thornberry, 47. The BCSO said Thornberry suffered fatal injuries in the crash, and Patrick was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.
kezi.com
A Downtown Connection to the Riverfront
A downtown connection to the Eugene riverfront to be constructed. For decades the city of Eugene has wanted to transform the riverfront area. With real construction starting, neighbors and business owners are excited.
kezi.com
White Bird Clinic expanding facility to meet demand for care
EUGENE, Ore. -- The White Bird Clinic is expanding their mental health counselling department with help from some funds from the $1.7 trillion federal omnibus spending bill that was recently passed in Washington D.C. The mental health clinic is receiving $275,000 in funding to expand its mental health counseling department....
KATU.com
Man killed by detached trailer in Highway 20 crash
CORVALLIS, Ore — A man was killed in a crash on Highway 20 Wednesday afternoon, police say. On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 3:50 p.m., Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Deputies responded to a traffic crash on Highway 20 near Hyak Park. Their investigation determined a Ford...
