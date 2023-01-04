Read full article on original website
Mudbugs End Year With Sweep Of Ice RaysUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Twelve Days of Mudbug Christmas (Really 13)Under The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
earnthenecklace.com
Tayler Davis Leaving KSLA: Where Is the Shreveport News Anchor Going?
Tayler Davis has been responsible for bringing the latest coverage to her native Louisiana for only two years but already has a special place in the local community. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her broadcasting career. Tayler Davis announced she is leaving KSLA in Shreveport in 2023. News 12 viewers and her followers have since been asking where she is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will be leaving Louisiana too. Here’s what Tayler Davis said about her departure from KSLA.
KSLA
KSLA INVESTIGATES: $24M North Louisiana Crime Lab facing possible closure due to lack of funding
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Built with a price tag of $24 million, the North Louisiana Crime Lab in Shreveport is the backbone of the area’s criminal justice system. The lab processes around 15,000 pieces of evidence each year, helping police and prosecutors in 29 parishes convict criminals in drug, firearms, and murder cases. But it turns out, Louisiana lawmakers have never given the lab the cash it needs to operate at full speed. In fact, the lab is now facing a multi-million-dollar budget hole thanks to rising crime and increased costs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
KSLA
Crawfish suppliers in Shreveport-Bossier say they’re seeing higher prices than last year
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The new year has many different meanings to many different people, but for Louisiana, the new year means crawfish season has begun. Most people from Louisiana will tell you that crawfish season is arguably their favorite time of the year. People like Duc Duong, who...
KTBS
Woman killed on Bond Drive named
SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata "Nata" Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
KSLA
SPD announces school zone time changes starting Jan. 9
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department says it’s changing school zone times throughout the city. Beginning Monday, Jan. 9, school zone times will change from 7-9 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. to 7-9 a.m. and 2:30-4:30 p.m. SCHOOL ZONE TIMES CHANGES. 2-4 p.m. >>> 2:30-4:30 p.m. SPD says...
KSLA
Lilah’s King Cakes shares its popular flavors
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Lilah’s King Cakes visit KSLA to speak about its popular Louisiana dessert, king cakes, and the many amazing flavors they have. They have a lot of amazing flavors to choose from, including apples and cinnamon, lemon berry and cream, tiramisu, triple berry, and more!
KSLA
Shreveport city council holds redo vote for chairman.
Lawyer releases statement after temporary restraining order filed against Commissioner Jackson. "We do not take this matter lightly and understand the serious nature of the allegations and all circumstances." Updated: 10 hours ago. |. The investigation into the fire has been turned over to the Louisiana State Fire Marshals. Alleged...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport City Council passed ordinance to control mayor's spending power
The ordinance would require council oversight of city contracts that total more than $500,000 and are not subject to public bidding laws. Shreveport City Council passed ordinance to control …. The ordinance would require council oversight of city contracts that total more than $500,000 and are not subject to public...
KTBS
Violent Saturday in Shreveport with multiple shootings reported
SHREVEPORT, La. - It has been a violent Saturday in the Shreveport area with four reported shootings. Five victims have been transported to Ochsner LSU Hospital. Shreveport Police Department responded to another shooting on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. that happened on the 5600 block of Fallowmont Drive. SPD located a...
KSLA
Shreveport citizens disagree with school zone speeding tickets
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many drivers in Shreveport are displeased by the cameras in school zones because they feel that they’ve unjustly received speeding tickets. School zones are being enforced with photo speed enforcement cameras in, but citizens have concerns and questions about the technology. LaDerrick Simpson-Lewis is one...
Bossier’s East Bank District to Let the Good Times Roll for Mardi Gras
The East Bank District in Bossier City is ready to let the good times roll with their 2023 Mardi Gras Market and Parade!. Bossier's East Bank District is my pick when it comes to places to hang out locally. It has tons of entertainment options, plenty of parking and lighting, and best of all, I feel safe walking to my car at night. So, when you combine one of my favorite places to party with my favorite season of the year, you've got my attention!
ktalnews.com
Shooting on Peach Street in Shreveport injures child
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex in the Cooper Road neighborhood Saturday afternoon. According to Caddo 911 records, the shooting was reported just after 12 p.m. on Peach Street between Knox and Hill Streets. Police say a...
ktalnews.com
Coroner identifies victim of overnight north Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman was found dead in her home after police responded to shots fired on Bond Drive in Shreveport. Caddo 911 logs show a shooting reported at 2:39 a.m. Saturday. Police officers said when they arrived at the home, they found a woman had been...
KSLA
Shreveport City Council elects chairman despite ongoing litigation about legality of meeting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport City Council has elected a chairman despite ongoing litigation against the city alleging proper procedure was not following during the council’s first meeting with new councilmembers when they initially elected a chairman. PREVIOUS REPORTING>>> Controversy erupts over election of Shreveport City Council chairman.
KSLA
Another day full of sunshine on the way
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Heading into the afternoon, we’ll see plenty of sunshine and temperatures will rebound nicely into the upper 60s and low 70s. Get outside and enjoy!. Unfortunately this won’t last into the weekend. Another cold front will sweep in from the northwest by Saturday afternoon bringing our next round of showers and storms that will last into Saturday night. It won’t be an all day washout on Saturday but definitely pack the rain gear in case.
KSLA
FOUND: Teen last seen Dec. 30 in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - UPDATE: The missing 16-year-old was found and returned home safely, the Shreveport Police Department reported around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 5. The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager. The 16-year-old was last seen Dec. 30, 2022 in the...
KSLA
One person shot on Hollywood Avenue; third shooting in one day in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Around 4:30 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department arrived on at a shooting that took place on the 4300 block of Hollywood Ave on Jan.7. When SPD arrived, they found a victim who had suffered gunshot wounds to both his arm and leg. His injuries were non-life threatening, and he was transported to Ochsner’s for treatment.
ktalnews.com
Missing Shreveport teen found safe
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A missing Shreveport teen was found safe Thursday. According to SPD, 16-year-old Leterion Taylor has been returned home safely.
Video of Raging Fire That Destroys Historical Dixie Inn Landmark
A part of history is gone! Fire has completely destroyed so many memories of the patrons of Dorcheat Seafood and Grill on the banks of Bayou Dorcheat in Dixie Inn, Louisiana. In the early morning hours of Friday, January 6, fire consumed the location and from all observations of this landmark, it is total loss.
ktalnews.com
Police investigate Mooretown shooting, two injured
The Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that happened in Mooretown on Thursday afternoon, leaving two injured. Police investigate Mooretown shooting, two injured. The Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that happened in Mooretown on Thursday afternoon, leaving two injured. Chance of rain and thunderstorms returns Saturday. Arklatex morning weather...
