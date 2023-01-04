Read full article on original website
NBA Superstar Dwight Howard's Net Worth Is as High as His Vertical Leap
Throughout his 18-year career in the NBA, veteran center Dwight Howard has raked in various honors and accomplishments. His dominance in the league resulted in numerous All-Star appearances and an NBA championship in 2020. Oh, we almost forgot to mention — he's also an Olympic gold medalist, leading the "Redeem Team" to victory at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.
DEAL FINALIZED: Boston Celtics Officially Announce Trade Of Former 9th-Overall Pick
On Thursday, the Boston Celtics officially announced their trade with the San Antonio Spurs.
Should Lakers fans believe Dennis Schroder’s comments on Anthony Davis?
Dennis Schroder just had the best game of his Los Angeles Lakers career on Wednesday night against the Miami Heat. Schroder led the team with 32 points in 40 minutes to shock Miami while LeBron James sat out with a non-covid illness. It has not always been great with Schroder...
Spurs waive a perfect 10-day contract signing for the Lakers
NBA teams can now officially sign players to a 10-day contract and the Los Angeles Lakers have the roster space to take advantage of that. Los Angeles has been rolling with 14 roster spots since waiving Matt Ryan and it would be shocking if the team did not utilize that for a short-term boost.
Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on his problem with Draymond Green’s ejection vs. Pistons
Chances are that Draymond Green’s ejection didn’t cost the Golden State Warriors their sixth straight win on Wednesday. Just because his team came back from a five-point deficit from the time Green was tossed, though, hardly means that Steve Kerr was any less frustrated by the circumstances of his second technical.
The Lakers Reportedly Worked Out A Former Mavericks Player On Thursday
According to Krysten Peek of Yahoo! Sports, the Los Angeles Lakers brought former Dallas Mavericks player Tyler Dorsey in for a workout on Thursday.
Charles Barkley Curses On TV, Gets Reprimanded By Ernie Johnson
Charles Barkley said "assholes" on-air and Ernie Johnson admonished him for it.
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Trade Big Man To San Antonio Spurs
The Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs made the first trade of the 2022-23 season with the Celtics sending big man Noah Vonleh and cash to the Spurs
Los Angeles Lakers Officially Sign New Player Before Friday's Game
The Los Angeles Lakers have officially signed Sterling Brown to a ten-day contract.
Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today
Despite being only 23 years old, one NBA high-flyer has already earned the respect of The Doctor. Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving appeared this week on a episode of “NBA Today.” During the segment, Erving, one of the greatest dunkers who ever lived, named Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant as the player he... The post Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers News: Four Los Angeles Players Lead All-Star Fan Voting
Some usual and unusual suspects.
BREAKING: The Lakers Are Reportedly On The Verge Of Signing A New Player
According to Shams Charania and Jovan Buha of The Athletic, "the Los Angeles Lakers are progressing toward" signing Sterling Brown.
Jayson Tatum Tweet Sparks Speculation About Potential Celtics Reunion With Former All-Star
Do the Boston Celtics have any moves up their sleeves? After dealing big man Noah Vonleh to the San Antonio Spurs for a top-55 protected future second-round draft pick on Thursday the Celtics now have an open roster spot and if it was up to Boston star Jayson Tatum, he'd likely use the roster spot ...
Russell Westbrook Reveals The Lakers' Players Have Been Preparing For Their Moment To Shine When Their Stars Can't Play
The last couple of games have seen some all-around efforts from the Lakers, improving their record to 18-21.
Kyrie Irving's Shoes are Half-Price on Nike Website
Nike is selling Kyrie Irving's shoes for half-price online.
Hornets getting dropped by key sponsor?
The Charlotte Hornets may have another addition to their list of woes. Hornets fan union The Crown Club reported this week that online lending marketplace LendingTree is ending their run as the Hornets’ jersey patch sponsor upon the conclusion of the 2022-23 season. LendingTree is also unlikely to return as a Hornets sponsor in any... The post Hornets getting dropped by key sponsor? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Mavericks Reportedly Releasing Former Star Guard After 9 Games
A lot of things seem to be going pretty well for the Dallas Mavericks right now. But for one member of the Mavs, poor play and a salary crunch is going to end his tenure under Jason Kidd. On Friday, the Mavs announced that they are releasing All-Star guard Kemba...
Lakers make major Austin Reaves decision, gets set to add player to roster
The Los Angeles Lakers have been sitting on an open roster spot since waiving Matt Ryan in late November. With a razor-thin squad around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers need every bit of help they can get. Thus, it’s no surprise that the Lakers are throwing darts on the 10-day contract wall to see what sticks, all the while making crucial decisions on the contracts of Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel.
Lakers: LA Exploring Free Agents For 10-Day Contract, Worked Out Veteran Guard Today
Will LA take advantage of its open roster spot?
Early NBA All-Star voting returns have 1 surprising position leader
One NBA star has had quite the midseason rebound. The first voting returns for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game were shared by the league on Thursday. Perhaps one of the biggest surprises was that Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is head and shoulders above the competition among Eastern Conference guards, leading the pack with 2,071,715... The post Early NBA All-Star voting returns have 1 surprising position leader appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
