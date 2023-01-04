ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Superstar Dwight Howard's Net Worth Is as High as His Vertical Leap

Throughout his 18-year career in the NBA, veteran center Dwight Howard has raked in various honors and accomplishments. His dominance in the league resulted in numerous All-Star appearances and an NBA championship in 2020. Oh, we almost forgot to mention — he's also an Olympic gold medalist, leading the "Redeem Team" to victory at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.
Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today

Despite being only 23 years old, one NBA high-flyer has already earned the respect of The Doctor. Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving appeared this week on a episode of “NBA Today.” During the segment, Erving, one of the greatest dunkers who ever lived, named Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant as the player he... The post Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Hornets getting dropped by key sponsor?

The Charlotte Hornets may have another addition to their list of woes. Hornets fan union The Crown Club reported this week that online lending marketplace LendingTree is ending their run as the Hornets’ jersey patch sponsor upon the conclusion of the 2022-23 season. LendingTree is also unlikely to return as a Hornets sponsor in any... The post Hornets getting dropped by key sponsor? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers make major Austin Reaves decision, gets set to add player to roster

The Los Angeles Lakers have been sitting on an open roster spot since waiving Matt Ryan in late November. With a razor-thin squad around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers need every bit of help they can get. Thus, it’s no surprise that the Lakers are throwing darts on the 10-day contract wall to see what sticks, all the while making crucial decisions on the contracts of Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel.
Early NBA All-Star voting returns have 1 surprising position leader

One NBA star has had quite the midseason rebound. The first voting returns for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game were shared by the league on Thursday. Perhaps one of the biggest surprises was that Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is head and shoulders above the competition among Eastern Conference guards, leading the pack with 2,071,715... The post Early NBA All-Star voting returns have 1 surprising position leader appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
