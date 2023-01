Penn State football Class of 2023 signee Tony Rojas has been named the Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year. The linebacker totaled 72 tackles, 14 for a loss, and 13 sacks during the 2022 season. Additionally, he rushed for 2,239 yards and 35 touchdowns on the other side of the ball, despite being recruited as a linebacker by Penn State.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO