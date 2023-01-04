ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrie Underwood Records Adorable Son Attempting To Follow Workout Video: 'I May Soon Have Myself A Gym Buddy!'

It's never too early to start exercising, but Carrie Underwood couldn't help but chuckle when on the morning of Friday, January 6, she found her and husband Mike Fisher's youngest son, Jacob, following an old workout video."Jake starting the day off right!" the blonde beauty declared alongside the Instagram upload, which showed the 3-year-old attempting to mimic the moves on screen as she tried to stifle her giggles in the background."The boys found one of my old Tae Bo DVDs in a box of things and Jake thought he’d have himself a little morning workout! 😂," the country superstar captioned...
Kane Brown + Wife Katelyn Throw An Adorable ‘First Rodeo’ Birthday Party for Daughter Kodi [Pictures]

Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn rang in the New Year in style with an adorable, "first rodeo"-themed birthday party for their youngest daughter, Kodi. No detail went overlooked in this Western celebration for the youngest member of the Brown family: The party featured a custom pink barn, a cow-print smash cake and even special cookies reading "Kodi's First Rodeo." Katelyn documented all the fun on social media, posting a carousel of photos showcasing the highlights from the event.
Where to Find Country Stars on TV on New Year’s Eve

New Year's Eve is a night to welcome the coming year, and country fans can celebrate with plenty of their favorite country stars this year. Country singers will be performing on many of the major network New Year's Eve specials, with the most appearing on Nashville's New Year's Eve celebration on CBS. A few artists will be appearing on other well-known programs, as well; here's a full breakdown of where you can find country stars on New Year's Eve.
54 Years Ago: Dolly Parton Joins the Grand Ole Opry

On Jan. 4, 1969, Dolly Parton was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. Parton's Opry honor came after the musician released three albums in 1968: Just Because I'm a Woman, her second solo album (and first full-length for RCA Records), and two duet albums with Porter Wagoner, Just Between You and Me and Just the Two of Us. The latter two LPs spawned three Top 10 country chart hits, while the title track of her solo effort landed in the Top 20.
Dolly Parton’s Joining an All-Star Gang of ’80s Legends for a New Song, ‘Gonna Be You’

Dolly Parton will join an all-star cast of female legends in the upcoming duet "Gonna Be You," a Diane Warren-penned song tied to Paramount Pictures' new film, 80 for Brady. Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, Debbie Harry and Belinda Carlisle all also lend their voices to the collaboration, forming a team-up that is a showcase of all-star female camaraderie as well as a celebration of the '80s — a decade in which all of these performers dominated.
Zac Brown Band, The War and Treaty Rock Out With an Aerosmith Cover at ‘Nashville’s Big Bash’ [Watch]

Zac Brown Band performed a career-spanning sampler pack of hits over the course of their time onstage during New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash on Saturday (Dec. 31), but perhaps the biggest moment of their set came when husband-and-wife duo the War and Treaty joined them onstage for a soaring, soulful cover performance of Aerosmith's "Sweet Emotion."
103.1 Kickin Country plays the only Texas Red Dirt music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

