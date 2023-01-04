Read full article on original website
Carrie Underwood Checks in on a New Year With a Picture of Her Fresh Bread
Carrie Underwood has some time off the road before she launches the 2023 leg of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour, and according to a post on Instagram Stories, she is spending some of that time in the kitchen baking up treats. On Thursday (Jan. 4), she shared a photo of...
13 Years Ago: Jimmy Wayne Begins His Meet Me Halfway Walk
Thirteen years ago today, on Jan. 1, 2010, singer-songwriter Jimmy Wayne kicked off the new year by starting a 1,700-mile walk, called Meet Me Halfway, to raise awareness about youth aging out of the foster care system. Wayne first had the idea for the walk in December 2009, while enjoying...
Charles Kelley Celebrates Six Months of Sobriety: ‘Feeling Super Blessed’
As he celebrates the new year and looks ahead towards 2023, Lady A bandmate Charles Kelley is also reaching another big milestone: The end of 2022 marked his six-month anniversary of getting sober. The singer reflected on the occasion on his Instagram Stories, offering his thanks to everyone who has...
Valerie Bertinelli announces she will be going dry in January for 'two reasons'
Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli announced she will be participating in dry January to help with her stress levels and to cut down her sugar cravings.
Carrie Underwood Records Adorable Son Attempting To Follow Workout Video: 'I May Soon Have Myself A Gym Buddy!'
It's never too early to start exercising, but Carrie Underwood couldn't help but chuckle when on the morning of Friday, January 6, she found her and husband Mike Fisher's youngest son, Jacob, following an old workout video."Jake starting the day off right!" the blonde beauty declared alongside the Instagram upload, which showed the 3-year-old attempting to mimic the moves on screen as she tried to stifle her giggles in the background."The boys found one of my old Tae Bo DVDs in a box of things and Jake thought he’d have himself a little morning workout! 😂," the country superstar captioned...
Kane Brown + Wife Katelyn Throw An Adorable ‘First Rodeo’ Birthday Party for Daughter Kodi [Pictures]
Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn rang in the New Year in style with an adorable, "first rodeo"-themed birthday party for their youngest daughter, Kodi. No detail went overlooked in this Western celebration for the youngest member of the Brown family: The party featured a custom pink barn, a cow-print smash cake and even special cookies reading "Kodi's First Rodeo." Katelyn documented all the fun on social media, posting a carousel of photos showcasing the highlights from the event.
Elle King Is Feeling Better After ‘Intense’ Fall That Left Her Unconscious
Elle King is well on the road to recovery after a frightening fall on the stairs last month. The singer first shared news of the accident in a Dec. 8 post, revealing that she slipped on the stairs while preparing a bottle for her 1-year-old son, Lucky, in the middle of the night.
Russell Dickerson Sings of Redeeming Love in ‘God Gave Me a Girl’ [Listen]
For Russell Dickerson, "God Gave Me a Girl" isn't just any old love song. The sentimental track is his own story of the love that he almost lost. Like many of the songs included on his self-titled album, "God Gave Me a Girl" is autobiographical. "God gave me a girl...
Dolly Parton Is Releasing an Anti-Bullying Children’s Book Starring Her God-Dog Billy the Kid
Dolly Parton is readying her next children's book with a very special main character. Dolly Parton's Billy the Kid Makes It Big will feature her God-dog, Billy the Kid. It is set to hit store shelves net spring. "Guess what! My new book Billy the Kid Makes It Big featuring...
Where to Find Country Stars on TV on New Year’s Eve
New Year's Eve is a night to welcome the coming year, and country fans can celebrate with plenty of their favorite country stars this year. Country singers will be performing on many of the major network New Year's Eve specials, with the most appearing on Nashville's New Year's Eve celebration on CBS. A few artists will be appearing on other well-known programs, as well; here's a full breakdown of where you can find country stars on New Year's Eve.
54 Years Ago: Dolly Parton Joins the Grand Ole Opry
On Jan. 4, 1969, Dolly Parton was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. Parton's Opry honor came after the musician released three albums in 1968: Just Because I'm a Woman, her second solo album (and first full-length for RCA Records), and two duet albums with Porter Wagoner, Just Between You and Me and Just the Two of Us. The latter two LPs spawned three Top 10 country chart hits, while the title track of her solo effort landed in the Top 20.
Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus Owned New Year’s Eve — Watch Their “Wrecking Ball” / “I Will Always Love You” Mashup
Dolly Parton rang in the new year with her goddaughter Miley Cyrus as a part of Miley's New Years Eve Party televised special on NBC. The two spent plenty of time on the stage together, joining forces for several collaborations. Their efforts included songs from both singers' catalogs and some...
Reba McEntire’s Boyfriend and ‘Big Sky’ Co-Star Rex Linn Has High Praise for Her Acting Talent
These days, Reba McEntire is reaping the benefits of mixing business with pleasure: Her boyfriend, actor Rex Linn, is also her co-star in two television projects, ABC's Big Sky: Deadly Trails and Lifetime's The Hammer. Though she's got a long history as an actor, the role is technically a secondary...
Most Wanted Music: 2023’s Country, Americana, Bluegrass and Folk Album Releases
Another new year has officially arrived, meaning a whole new crop of great music will usher in with it. In 2022, country, Americana, bluegrass and folk fans were treated to landmark releases from legendary acts and burgeoning new artists. As we move into 2023, listeners have plenty of upcoming albums to look forward to in the months ahead.
Dolly Parton’s Joining an All-Star Gang of ’80s Legends for a New Song, ‘Gonna Be You’
Dolly Parton will join an all-star cast of female legends in the upcoming duet "Gonna Be You," a Diane Warren-penned song tied to Paramount Pictures' new film, 80 for Brady. Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, Debbie Harry and Belinda Carlisle all also lend their voices to the collaboration, forming a team-up that is a showcase of all-star female camaraderie as well as a celebration of the '80s — a decade in which all of these performers dominated.
Cher Tells Kelly Clarkson There Were ‘Drugs Everywhere’ on Willie Nelson’s Tour Bus
Cher appeared on Kelly Clarkson's talk show on Dec. 26, and she and the pop singer and talk show host shared a frank and hilarious conversation about Willie Nelson's tour bus, which Cher described as having "drugs everywhere" when she visited him. The topic came up when Cher was chatting...
Wynonna Judd Was Sidelined by an ‘Extreme Bout of Vertigo’ at ‘Nashville’s Big Bash’
Wynonna Judd was originally scheduled to perform with Kelsea Ballerini during Nashville's New Year's Eve live concert special, but a last-minute health issue kept her from hitting the stage. Judd — who was one of several acts set to participate in collaborative performances during the 2022 New Year's Eve Live:...
Zac Brown Band, The War and Treaty Rock Out With an Aerosmith Cover at ‘Nashville’s Big Bash’ [Watch]
Zac Brown Band performed a career-spanning sampler pack of hits over the course of their time onstage during New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash on Saturday (Dec. 31), but perhaps the biggest moment of their set came when husband-and-wife duo the War and Treaty joined them onstage for a soaring, soulful cover performance of Aerosmith's "Sweet Emotion."
Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Reveals the Secret to His Weight Loss: ‘No Gimmicks or Fads’
While losing weight is one of the most common New Year's resolutions out there, Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney is already on the other side of his weight loss goal. The singer dropped more than 50 pounds over the course of 2022, explaining that he was motivated by a desire to improve his mental and physical health.
Kelly Clarkson Covers Blake Shelton’s ‘Honey Bee’ on Her Show [Watch]
Kelly Clarkson is known for covering songs during her Kellyoke segment on her Kelly Clarkson Show, and on Jan. 4, she sang one by her friend and fellow coach on The Voice, Blake Shelton. Clarkson took to the stage with her band to perform a free and easy version of...
ABOUT
103.1 Kickin Country plays the only Texas Red Dirt music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
