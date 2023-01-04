Read full article on original website
More defections for 'Dogs
The Fresno State football team is losing two more key pieces in the success of the program, one coach and one of the team captains. Offensive coordinator Kirby Moore is leaving the Bulldogs to take over the same position at Missouri of the Southeastern Conference. The younger brother of Dallas...
Good Sports: Fresno State Bulldog Cam Lamanuzzi trades jersey for new path
A former Fresno State football player is on a new path, filled with more conviction than ever.
Rose Parade organizers apologize to Fresno State
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Rose Parade organizers offered an apology on Tuesday to the Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band, among other performers, that reportedly didn’t get to be seen on the national broadcast at the moment of the parade. According to the Rose Parade’s Facebook page, The Nascar and Snapchat floats also could not be […]
J. Marchini Farms' Joe Marchini Passes Away at 84
LE GRAND, CA - Leaving behind a longstanding legacy and a decorated farming career, it was recently brought to our attention that Joe (Giuseppe) Marchini passed away at the age of 84 on December 28, 2022. The Founder of California-based J. Marchini Farms had a passion for produce that went back all the way to age 13.
Fresno Chaffee Zoo announces winning baby rhino name
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Chaffee Zoo has announced the results of the poll to name the baby White Rhino. Via their social media, the Chaffee Zoo announced that the winning name for the Baby Rhino is, Bomani (Bow-Muh-Nee). This is a Swahili boy name that means great warrior. The other names in the […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in California
If you live in California and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Storm makes a presence in Westside
The downpour and gusty winds that rolled through the Westside this last weekend caused Orestimba Creek to overflow onto several roads in Newman and fallen trees and branches around Gustine. With another front expected to hit Wednesday, residents are being advised to make some preparations to weather the storm. The...
Ash Irvine’s Paranormal Paragraphs: Fresno Nightcrawlers
In this iteration of the paranormal paragraphs, we are straying from our usual exploration into a paranormal encounter to a paranormal creature feature. This feature will be about the Fresno Nightcrawlers, an odd and quite peculiar life form first documented in 2007, since then, the Fresno Nightcrawlers have gained a tremendous amount of internet fame.
Encampment at River Park: what is Fresno’s response to homelessness?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During Thursday’s Fresno City Council meeting, three council members proposed declaring a local state of emergency to address affordable housing and homelessness – an issue that is evident with an encampment set up behind River Park shopping center in north Fresno. YourCentralValley.com contacted the property owner about the encampment in the […]
Woman taken to CRMC after she was hit by a car Friday in Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was hurt after she was hit by a van in Clovis Friday morning. It happened at Peach and Nees Avenues around 7:15 a.m. Police say she was taken to Community Regional Medical Center but her condition was not known. Officers say the driver...
URGENT: Central California Blood Center in need of this blood type
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Central California Blood Center urgently wants Central Valley blood donors to donate. Blood center officials say they are at less than one day’s supply of O-positive and O-negative blood types. Anyone interested in donating blood can visit one of the following donor centers: Donor Centers: For opening hours click here […]
When and where the rain will come to the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The wintery weather conditions continue in the Central Valley bringing more snow in the mountains (from six to 18 inches above 5000 feet and two to four feet above 7000 feet) and a flood watch in effect for the San Joaquin Valley from Wednesday morning until Friday morning. The wet-weather set […]
My Guy Market brings the ghost kitchen concept to Downtown Fresno
Chef Eddie Wutangsy is a restauranteur and foodie bringing the culture of the New York bodega to Downtown Fresno. His restaurant, My Guy Market, is supported by a “ghost kitchen,” an online restaurant cooking out of a commissary-style or existing restaurant’s kitchen. My Guy Market serves up...
10 Fresno Jobs That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Fresno, Ca. - In addition to enjoying a lower cost of living than the rest of California, Fresno is home to a resilient job market with several industries hiring to fill good-paying jobs.
‘Parade of Storms’ Will Continue to Pummel Soggy Valley
Enjoy Friday’s respite of sunshine, because more wet weather is headed this way. The National Weather Service office in Hanford is eyeing a “parade of storms” that are lined up to hit starting Saturday night, dropping as much as 3 inches of rain on the Fresno area and snow above 7,000 feet in the Sierra by Tuesday evening.
Flood Advisory in Effect for Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced Counties Until 8:15 A.M. Today
January 5, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flood Advisory is in effect for Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced Counties until 8:15 A.M. today. National Weather Service Hanford CA 512 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 CAC019-039-043-047-051615- /O.NEW.KHNX.FA.Y.0006.230105T1312Z-230105T1615Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Fresno CA-Madera CA-Mariposa CA-Merced CA- 512 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced. * WHEN...Until 815 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 512 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Fresno, Clovis, Merced, Madera, Atwater, Yosemite South Entrance, Chowchilla, Oakhurst, Bootjack, Yosemite Lakes, Madera Acres, Parksdale, Bonadelle Ranchos-Madera Ranchos, Parkwood, Biola, Winton, Easton, Mariposa, Planada and Catheys Valley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are many low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. && LAT...LON 3749 12077 3763 12039 3768 12039 3765 12033 3767 12031 3772 12034 3780 12001 3776 11994 3777 11987 3723 11937 3690 11964 3659 11985.
Man Buys $2 Photograph Worth $5 Million From California Thrift Shop
The photo is of 1800's Wild West outlaw Billy the Kid and his fellow gang members.
Major storm system reaches Central Valley with intense rainfall
Meteorologist Madeline Evans says the Valley and Foothills will be under a Flood Watch both Wednesday and Thursday.
Wind Advisory & Flood Watch For The Mother Lode
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, from now until 4 PM Tuesday. A Winter Storm Warning has also been issued for Yosemite National Park above 6,000 feet from 1 AM Sunday until 4 AM Wednesday. Heavy snow will be likely...
Overnight Storm Brought 106 MPH Wind Gust. Thunderstorms Forecast for Valley.
Wednesday’s overnight storm brought wind gusts peaking at 40 to 45 mph across the Valley and a mighty gust of 106 mph that was recorded at 10:13 p.m. at the Grapevine’s peak on Interstate 5, National Weather Service meteorologist Bill South said Thursday. The atmospheric river that took...
