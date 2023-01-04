Read full article on original website
Mountain Democrat
Karl Weiland ready to cast his line
All his gear is packed; he’s ready to fish. After more than 30 years in public service and three terms as an elected department head, El Dorado County Assessor Karl Weiland has traded property tax assessments for lures and bait. “I’ve had nine months to work through the fact...
Mountain Democrat
County leaders’ salary hikes OK’d with slight change
With a third recruitment effort under way, the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved a salary boost for the position of county chief administrative officer. Supervisors approved a 10% increase — down from the recommended 15% noted on the meeting’s agenda. The CAO’s monthly salary ranges...
Roseville using aquifer storage to retain excess water from storms
ROSEVILLE — With each storm, there's a similar question as area reservoirs release excess water: why are we getting rid of what we need?Most local dams release water as a means of flood control with the expectation that more storms will come later in the year. But that still doesn't change the base of the question of how we hold onto all this excess water. A piece of that answer may be in Roseville. "The future of California water is underneath our feet," said Ryan Ojakian who works in government affairs for the Regional Water Authority. Every raindrop counts in California, and...
westsideconnect.com
Harder: Tunnel will ‘crush’ farmers, ruin environment
Not building the controversial Delta tunnel means Southern California and Bay Area cities would need to invest in desalination plants and groundwater recharge of brackish water that could impact the visual pleasantries of coastal scenery. That is the bottom line buried in the no-project alternative of the Army Corps of...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Snow removal personnel gearing up for series of storms
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A team of 31 handle snow removal, on a 24-hour schedule, for the city of South Lake Tahoe’s. Eight plow drivers work in 12-hour shifts, with a zone each and do their best to keep up with the heavy snowfall. Cal Trans District...
Mountain Democrat
That was epic
I thought I had become numb to the news media’s sensationalizing the weather. Acid rain, bomb hurricanes, atmospheric rivers, blah blah blah. But, holy cow, that Dec. 31 storm was daunting. In my community all roads were blocked by overflows. There was roughly 10-12 neighbors driving around with tractors...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Parking not so Heavenly: ‘Perfect storm’ creates gridlock in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An unfortunate domino effect closed three quarters of Heavenly Mountain Resort’s lodges on Monday and wreaked havoc on traffic through town, all the way to Stateline from Ski Run as well as Pioneer Trail into Meyers. Three power lines and a pole were,...
The Sacramento weir has helped the capital city avoid flooding for more than 100 years
(KTXL) — During Sacramento’s centuries-long history of battling flood waters, inhabitants have devised nearly every possible method of slowing or diverting water, and one of those methods is using the Sacramento Weir. Completed in 1916, the more than 1,900-foot long weir featuring 48 gates sits along the west bank of the Sacramento River about three […]
mymotherlode.com
Update: Soggy Weather Continues To Impact Mother Lode
Update at 8:45 a.m.: Calaveras County road crews are currently working to clear a large landslide on Murphys Grade Road. The roadway is closed to traffic between the intersections of Lower French Gulch and Upper French Gulch and Main Street in Murphys. County officials report a detour around the slide will be along French Gulch Road. Further details on downed trees, power poles, and outages can be viewed below.
Getting Answers: Is there concern over the Sacramento River's rising water level?
SACRAMENTO — The rising river levels are becoming the newest attraction in Old Sacramento.People are visiting the area to check out the swollen waterway and the tons of trash being washed downstream — everything from coolers and cushions to what appears to be part of a canoe. Even whole trees are floating by.So just how high is the river in downtown Sacramento? Last Friday, the river level was at 11 feet. Now, one week later, it's gone up to 23 feet and is continuing to rise."It's kind of scary because of all the flooding that's happening," one civilian said.Sacramento is...
KCRA.com
'Mother Nature kind of caught us by surprise': California road officials speak after freeway flooding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The storm that swept through Northern California on New Year's Eve led to some dangerous flooding and three people dying in Sacramento County. Along Highway 99 near Dillard Road, where two bodies were found, some questioned why that stretch of road was not closed sooner. Several people in that area had to be rescued after getting caught in the floodwater.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Storm Related Power Outages Across Mother Lode
Update at 2:15 p.m.: PG&E reports that the weather is to blame for 920 customers losing their power in the one o’clock hour along the Calaveras and Alpine County lines. Most of those impacted are along Highway 4 and in the Bear Valley area. The utility has not released a restoration time and notes that one is “to be announced.” This is the same area that lost power during the storm system that passed through the Mother Lode region this past Saturday, as detailed here. Additional information on power outages in the Mother Lode is below.
Mountain Democrat
CAO salary
I read with interest in the Dec. 20 Mountain Democrat that the Board of Supervisors would considering paying a new chief administrative officer $315,840 plus benefits for a year of service. Wow!. I am a lifetime member of this wonderful county and do not believe there are any other positions...
mymotherlode.com
Several Power Outages In Calaveras County
Calaveras County, CA – The weather is mostly to blame for several PG&E power outages in Calaveras County this afternoon. The largest is in the Railroad Flat and Wilseyville areas along Highway 26. Just before 4 p.m., 551 customers lost their electricity. In the Valley Springs area, 51 customers have been without lights since just before 5 p.m. along Meadow Oaks Drive, Crestview Drive and Brooks Lane, which is northwest of Highway 26. The utility does not give an estimated repair time and instead lists it as “to be announced.”
KCRA.com
Jackknifed big rig on I-80 delays traffic for Sierra travelers
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Sleet and snow fell at the Nevada County border traveling east on Interstate 80 early afternoon Thursday. Soon, the California Department of Transportation, or Caltrans, called for chain controls while the conditions worsened in higher elevations. Rebecca Caladiao of Sacramento was trying to get back home...
California Storm: Viewer-submitted weather photos show impact of the storm
Our viewers have taken some dramatic photos and videos of the storm. To share your photos or videos, scroll to the bottom of the page and fill out the form, or click here.We'll see light to moderate rain showers in the Sacramento region Thursday, with the possibility of urban flooding, and downed trees. In the Sierra, expect to see heavy snow. For updates on the storm that continues to blanket parts of Northern California, click here.Share your photos with us
Who is responsible if a tree falls during a storm? This is what the City of Sacramento says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Heavy rain and windy conditions can cause trees and palm trees to fall over, and potentially damage homes and personal property. According to the City of Sacramento’s website, strong winds and soil that has been soaked with rainfall could make trees vulnerable due to a loss of anchorage and the moving […]
Second body discovered near Dillard Road after flood
(KTXL) — A body was discovered near Dillard Road among vehicles being towed away that had been stuck or washed away during the New Year’s Eve storm, the South Sacramento division of the California Highway Patrol said. CHP said they believe the person, an adult female, was caught in the storm. She was later identified […]
KCRA.com
El Dorado County attack suspect found dead in American River after storm, sheriff says
A man wanted in connection with an attack that injured two people in El Dorado County last month was found dead in the American River on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said. Bruce Gordon’s body was recovered from the South Fork of the river “after the storm weather,” the sheriff’s...
Roseville prepares for incoming storms: Possible flooding and power outages
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — California has been hit by consecutive storms, and this train of storms has no end in sight. The potential for dangerous, widespread flooding throughout the state continues as more storms move in this weekend and beyond. Forecast rain amounts for the next seven days for the valley range from 3-6" and up to 8" for the foothills in Northern California.
