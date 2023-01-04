ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

One dead after argument leads to shooting in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police have arrested a suspect after a person was found shot and dead in a vehicle Friday night. 38-year-old Theodore Pafundi was arrested for open murder following an argument that led to a deadly shooting in the east valley. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police,...
Driver dead after crashing into pole in south Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police say one person is dead after crashing into a fire hydrant and light pole in the south Las Vegas valley Thursday evening. Officers reported to 200 Windmill Ln. near S. Las Vegas Boulevard at about 7:46 p.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
3-car crash caused when driver tries to flee from police stop

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three people are in police custody following a crash in Henderson involving a stolen vehicle that has shut down traffic on Green Valley Parkway at Paseo Verde Parkway, Henderson police said. Police said the crash occurred when an officer attempted to make a traffic stop...
Suspect wanted for robbing, killing man on New Year's Day, police say

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) is looking for a person of interest in connection to a homicide that happened on New Year's Day. On Sunday, at about 1:34 a.m., LVMPD officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 4100 block of Spring Mountain Road that left one man dead.
Man arrested after barricade situation east of downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police have arrested a suspect following a barricade situation east of downtown Las Vegas on Friday. The incident began around 10:53 a.m. in the 1100 block of Stewart Avenue, near Maryland Parkway, as detectives attempted to find a wanted person, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in an email.
1 dead, 1 injured after hit by car in north valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One pedestrian is dead and another is suffering serious injuries after getting struck by a car in the north valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a crash at Owens Ave and B Street around 3:37 p.m. on Thursday. According to the investigation, a 1998...
Two people hospitalized after three-car crash in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a crash involving three vehicles in the northwest valley Wednesday afternoon. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) reported to the intersection of North Rampart Boulevard and Del Webb Boulevard around 2:20 p.m. Two people have been transported to the hospital in unknown...
