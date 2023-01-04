Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Limb-Extending Surgery Is Popular Among Men, Especially Those in the Tech IndustryCeebla CuudLas Vegas, NV
Fascinating MSG Sphere, with advanced high tech perks, in Las Vegas set to open ends of 2023,Cristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Mayor urges widening of I-15 after New Year's 18 mile traffic jamThe HD PostLas Vegas, NV
Grand Canyon Tour CEO Sentenced to Prison For Evading $2.6 Million In TaxesTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: Is Cashman Field the best home field for the Las Vegas Vipers?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
One dead after argument leads to shooting in east valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police have arrested a suspect after a person was found shot and dead in a vehicle Friday night. 38-year-old Theodore Pafundi was arrested for open murder following an argument that led to a deadly shooting in the east valley. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police,...
news3lv.com
Driver dead after crashing into pole in south Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police say one person is dead after crashing into a fire hydrant and light pole in the south Las Vegas valley Thursday evening. Officers reported to 200 Windmill Ln. near S. Las Vegas Boulevard at about 7:46 p.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
Police: 38-year-old man arrested for murder after argument in mobile park
Las Vegas Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead following an argument at a mobile park in the eastern Las Vegas valley.
news3lv.com
Police search for vehicle involved in deadly New Year's Eve shooting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are seeking help finding a vehicle involved in a shooting that left one dead on New Year's Eve. Officers responded to a report of a vehicle colliding with a waterline near West Bonanza Road and Clarkway Drive around 12:25 a.m. on Dec.31. Upon arrival,...
8newsnow.com
After safely making emergency landing on U.S. 95, plane is hit by SUV, injuring three people, State Police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After safely making an emergency landing on U.S. 95 in the northwest valley on Saturday morning, a small plane was struck by a sport utility vehicle and three people were injured, Nevada State Police said. The plane’s pilot, an instructor pilot and the driver of...
Police: Man broke onto substation outside Vegas, set vehicle on fire
A man is behind bars in Clark County on Friday after police say he broke onto a power substation outside Las Vegas and set a vehicle on fire.
8newsnow.com
3-car crash caused when driver tries to flee from police stop
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three people are in police custody following a crash in Henderson involving a stolen vehicle that has shut down traffic on Green Valley Parkway at Paseo Verde Parkway, Henderson police said. Police said the crash occurred when an officer attempted to make a traffic stop...
KTNV
Three suspects arrested in Henderson following hit-and-run in stolen vehicle
HENDERSON (KTNV) — Three suspects were arrested on Wednesday following a hit-and-run in Henderson in what police have confirmed to be a stolen vehicle. At 10:35 a.m., Henderson Police and Fire were dispatched to the area of South Green Valley Parkway and Paseo Verde Parkway in reference to the collision.
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect arrested after man found dead near residence in south Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a Dec. 26 homicide in the south Las Vegas Valley. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately 10:54 p.m. on Dec. 26, officers responded to the 7500 block of Placid Street for an unresponsive man on the ground.
californiaexaminer.net
Vegas Police Investigating After Dog Found Shot Multiple Times With Fractured Skull
Vegas Police Investigating After Dog Found Shot Multiple Times With Fractured Skull: On the outskirts of Las Vegas, a dog that had been abandoned was discovered shot many times, and suffering from a fractured skull. The Animal Foundation wrote on Facebook this week, “Max was shot numerous times and found...
Three-car collision under investigation by LVMPD, two hospitalized
A three-car collision Wednesday has prompted an investigation by Las Vegas police. Rampart Boulevard is shut down in both directions between West Point Conception Drive and Lazarette Drive.
Las Vegas man found asleep behind wheel accused of ramming 2 police cars before freeway chase
A man found asleep behind the wheel of a stolen car is accused of ramming two police cruisers before leading troopers on a chase on the 215 Beltway, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
Las Vegas police arrest wanted suspect after barricade situation
According to a release, police said the suspect was armed and barricaded in an apartment in the 1100 block of Stewart Avenue.
news3lv.com
Suspect wanted for robbing, killing man on New Year's Day, police say
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) is looking for a person of interest in connection to a homicide that happened on New Year's Day. On Sunday, at about 1:34 a.m., LVMPD officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 4100 block of Spring Mountain Road that left one man dead.
news3lv.com
Man arrested after barricade situation east of downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police have arrested a suspect following a barricade situation east of downtown Las Vegas on Friday. The incident began around 10:53 a.m. in the 1100 block of Stewart Avenue, near Maryland Parkway, as detectives attempted to find a wanted person, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in an email.
news3lv.com
1 dead, 1 injured after hit by car in north valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One pedestrian is dead and another is suffering serious injuries after getting struck by a car in the north valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a crash at Owens Ave and B Street around 3:37 p.m. on Thursday. According to the investigation, a 1998...
Man hit, killed after car drove onto sidewalk in central Las Vegas valley
A man was hit and killed after a car drove onto a sidewalk in the central Las Vegas valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Speeding, impairment cited in North Las Vegas crash that killed 2 pedestrians on sidewalk
That information was revealed Thursday morning during the arraignment for Fernando Jose Reyes in North Las Vegas Justice Court, where he is facing numerous charges related to a Monday crash that killed 51-year-old Tracy Sundberg and 68-year-old Randall Robert Ray as they stood on a sidewalk near Aliante Parkway and Nature Park Drive.
news3lv.com
Two people hospitalized after three-car crash in northwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a crash involving three vehicles in the northwest valley Wednesday afternoon. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) reported to the intersection of North Rampart Boulevard and Del Webb Boulevard around 2:20 p.m. Two people have been transported to the hospital in unknown...
news3lv.com
Phlebotomist talks collecting DUI blood samples with Las Vegas police
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It’s just before 7:00 p.m. and broken glass litter West Charleston. A rear-end accident is quickly becoming something more. It's a possible DUI, and the clock is ticking. “For the most effective prosecution of a DUI case we need to get that evidentiary testing...
Comments / 0