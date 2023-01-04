Read full article on original website
wmay.com
Mayor’s Office Unveils First Draft Of Springfield City Budget
Springfield aldermen are finally getting their first look at Mayor Jim Langfelder’s proposed budget for the fiscal year that starts March 1st. A summary provided by the mayor’s office says the budget includes funding for new firehouses and a citywide expansion of the traffic preemption system to allow police and fire vehicles to move through town more easily. The budget also calls for an additional $2 million to be allocated to police and fire pensions.
wmay.com
Bill allowing criminals to change their name advances in Springfield
(The Center Square) – Legislation advancing in Springfield allowing a convicted criminal to change their name even if they must register with an Illinois agency is drawing criticism. House Bill 2542 would amend several state statutes preventing Illinoisans from changing their names due to their inclusion on watchlists. The...
starvedrock.media
Highest-paying management jobs in Springfield, Illinois
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Springfield, IL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wjbc.com
Governor makes stop at Springfield elementary school
SPRINGFIELD – Gov. JB Pritzker told reporters Thursday morning he is optimistic that the last days of the General Assembly – with only a simple majority required and with many lawmakers unlikely to ever face voters again – will produce a ban on assault weapons. Supermajority Democratic...
freedom929.com
SATURDAY’S HEADLINES (1/7/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois households now pay over three times more than they did nearly two decades ago to cover the cost of state pensions. The Illinois Policy Institute says that each household in the state spent $2,769 to fund government pensions in 2021, paying the third most for government workers’ retirements in the U.S. despite leading the nation in debt. State and local pensions cost homeowners $808 twenty-one (21) years ago in 2002. That’s a difference of over $1,900 which averages out to a $93.00 increase each year.
WAND TV
City of Springfield advises drivers of lane closures during 2023 Inauguration
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Monday's State of Illinois inauguration will cause some lane closures around Springfield, according to the city. Beginning at 7:45 a.m., Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will close one west lane of 7th Street between Adams and Monroe, and close 2 west lanes of traffic on 7th Street between Monroe and Capitol Avenue. Access to the CWLP drive up window as well as the Lincoln Library parking ramp will be maintained.
wmay.com
Coffey Chosen To Fill Butler’s Seat In Illinois House
A replacement has been named to fill Tim Butler’s seat in the Illinois House. Republican county chairs in the new 95th House District have chosen Mike Coffey, owner of Saputo’s restaurant in Springfield, to fill the two-year term in the new session of the General Assembly that begins next week. Coffey has served on the convention center board, and ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Springfield several years ago.
wglt.org
DOJ's environmental justice initiative comes to central Illinois
The top federal prosecutor in central Illinois says his office is ready to bolster enforcement as part of a national environmental justice initiative. U.S. Attorney Gregory Harris, whose central Illinois district include Peoria, Bloomington-Normal and Springfield, said the harmful effects of environmental crimes are “too often borne by our underserved communities.”
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Decatur schools recommend masks; no-cash bail briefs scheduled
A resolution to the legal challenge to a law eliminating cash bail in Illinois is months away. Oral arguments will take place before the Illinois Supreme Court in March. The Pretrial Fairness Act that abolishes cash bail was set to go into effect on New Year’s Day, but the state’s highest court suspended implementation on New Year’s Eve.
wmay.com
Bill Could Keep Mentally Ill Inmates In County Jail Even Longer
Legislation has passed the Illinois Senate that could leave mentally ill prisoners in county jails for longer periods of time. Currently, the state Department of Human Services is supposed to transfer inmates who are unfit to stand trial to a suitable psychiatric facility within 20 days, although the department routinely misses that deadline. The bill that passed the Senate Friday extends that deadline to 60 days, but allows the department to miss that deadline if it can show a “good faith” effort at placement and can demonstrate a lack of bed availability.
Monticello residents dealing with dirty water, city responding with construction plans
MONTICELLO, Ill., (WCIA) — Imagine wanting to take a bath, turning on the water and seeing a discolored, yellow liquid coming out of the faucet. For some in Piatt County, this is their reality, every single day. Monticello’s city administrator and the head of the water department said the water is safe to drink. But, […]
Central Illinois Proud
New distribution warehouse could attract Rivian suppliers
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Wisconsin-based developer, Phoenix Investors, celebrated its renovation of warehouse space in North Normal Friday morning. Located at 301 West Kerrick Road, the space previously sat vacant for 10 years after previous developments fell through. Phoenix Investors acquired the space in 2020 and the now 1 million square feet space will provide distribution space and logistics support to companies that lease it.
State rifle association calls assault weapons ban an 'unconstitutional overreach'
Lawmakers in Springfield have approved a measure that would immediately ban the sale of assault weapons in Illinois, among other things and it’s not sitting well with the state’s rifle association.
An Illinois Assault Weapons Ban Has Passed the House. Here's What The Bill Says, and What's Next
Hours after more than 100 gun safety supporters descended on Springfield, of the Illinois House of Representatives overnight passed a historic and sweeping piece of gun legislation that, among other things, would ban the sale, delivery and purchase of assault weapons ban across the state. "We know that this topic...
WCIA
Decatur Police Department swears in new officers on Thursday
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Almost a dozen new faces were sworn into the Decatur Police Department. “These officers have passed all the tests,” Deputy Officer Rad Allen said. “They’ve done all the requirements for hiring. They have clear backgrounds; they have good character about them. And they’re ones that we chose that we want to come represent the Decatur Police Department.”
freedom929.com
THURSDAY’S HEADLINES (1/5/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) The National Weather Service has confirmed at least six tornadoes touched down this past Tuesday night in central Illinois, five of which occurred in and around the City of Decatur in Macon County, while the sixth twister touched down near Gibson City in Ford County. Scattered damage has been reported both both areas. The NWS says the six confirmed tornadoes were the most produced by a January severe weather outbreak since eight funnel clouds were reported on January 7th thirty-four (34) years ago, back in 1989.
wmay.com
Portillo’s Going Cashless For Drive-Thru Transactions
If you’re hitting the Portillo’s drive-thru, don’t bother bringing cash. Starting January 16th, the burger chain is going cashless for drive-thru transactions at all locations, including its Springfield store. Portillo’s says it will only accept credit or debit cards at the drive-up window, which it says will allow for faster service and is safer for employees.
Coroner: One dead in Sangamon Co. Route 104 crash
Update 7:00 p.m. Illinois State Police Sgt. J.C. Clarke said both lanes on Illinois Route 104 are open. Normal traffic flow has also resumed. Update 4:30 p.m. SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner confirmed that a crash on Illinois Route 104 resulted in the death of one person Thursday afternoon. Coroner Jim […]
wmay.com
Sangamon County Returns To High Level Of COVID Transmission
Sangamon County is back at a high level of community transmission for COVID-19. Several surrounding counties, including Menard, Logan, Morgan, and Christian, are also at high transmission levels. The CDC recommends wearing masks in indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status, in areas of high transmission. While the rate of new...
