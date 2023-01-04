Read full article on original website
PEE-EW! These are the Three Smelliest Towns in Minnesota
The Land of Ten Thousand Lakes has some of the most beautiful and majestic spots to call home in the entire United States. Anyone who lives in the Boundary Waters area can attest to that. But it's also home to a few notable exceptions, that for one reason or another,...
Frightful Number of Missing People in Minnesota, Iowa & South Dakota
Just one would be too many but the figures are heartwrenching. Each year there are approximately 600,000 people that go missing. With no target age from juveniles to seniors the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS) is hard at work assisting law enforcement with technology, forensic services, and investigative support.
WOW! Minnesota Airline Offering Flights for Just $39
Go ahead, rub your eyes to make sure you read that right, I'll wait. This is no joke. One Minnesota Airline is offering the cheapest flights imaginable, but these prices won't be around forever. Sun Country Airlines offers flights to a number of hubs around the country, but its flight...
Minnesota Caveman Reappears at New Location
The elusive Minnesota Caveman has reappeared at a new spot, hours away from last year's location. If you're up for a road trip, this wandering landmark is well worth the drive. Plus, there's more than just one of them. What exactly is this odd piece of artwork and just how...
Country Music Hall of Famers ‘Alabama’ Coming to Sioux Falls
There are numerous concerts and shows coming to the Sioux Empire this year. The list just keeps growing, and now there is another big country concert coming to Sioux Falls this summer. The South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation is proud to welcome...country supergroup Alabama to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on...
Which Iowa Residents are Cooking Meth? This Map Shows You
A simple, interactive map shows you exactly how close recently busted meth labs are to your address. Many Iowans will be shocked by how many homemade labs have been unearthed in the Hawkeye State. According to a recent article published by Iowa State Daily, meth use in Iowa is 19%...
Iowa Woman Wins Huge Lottery Jackpot
Everyone I know is talking and dreaming about the Mega Millions lottery drawing tonight. The jackpot has grown to $940-million with a cash option of $484 million. Do you have a ticket? Do you have lucky numbers that you use every time?. Fox 35 published a story from LottoNumbers.com that...
Tour the 2023 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle
January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle! 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants looking for your stomachs and votes. If you've never participated in the Downtown Burger Battle, this is how it works:. Review the participating restaurants and their burgers. Make sure you...
Here’s a Look at South Dakota License Plates From the Last 100 Years
The first number on an SD license plate is the county that the car is registered. For example, Pennington county where Rapid City is has a '2' starting its plates. In Sioux Falls you have either a '1' or a '44' depending on your relationship to 57th street. When established...
Where Do Some of South Dakota’s Counties Get Their Names?
Have you ever wondered where the counties in South Dakota got their names? The roots of our county names showcase the history of the area and nation. The state's largest county by population, Minnehaha, gets its name from what is said to be the Sioux word for waterfall. Seems about right, with the falls on the Big Sioux River being a centerpiece in the county seat of Sioux Falls.
South Dakota Towns Set New Snowfall Records To Kickoff 2023
2023 started with a major Winter Storm dumping tons of snow all over southeastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Check out some of these impressive storm snowfall totals according to Dakota News Now:. Lake Andes: 27.0”. Armour: 26.5”. Crooks: 22.0”. Mitchell: 21.0”. Alexandria: 20.0”. Salem: 20.0”. Trent: 19.0”
Iowa Native To Compete on Upcoming Season of ‘The Bachelor’
A 24-year-old Iowa native is about to become the Hawkeye State's latest connection to the ABC reality series 'The Bachelor'. Mercedes Northrup, originally from Bloomfield, will be among the 30 contestants vying for the affection of bachelor Zach Shallcross during season 27th of the franchise. It premiers Monday, January 23...
Missing 3 Year Old Iowa Child Has Been Found Safe
Fallon Wells is a 3-year-old girl from western Iowa and on December, 30th she was reported missing. According to KCRG, the Ringgold County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Fallon. It was originally reported that law enforcement officials in western Iowa...
Suicide Burger Coming To Sioux Falls?
Sioux Falls has it's own Downtown Burger Battle currently underway but a new player has decided to play their walk-on card. Anyone of the 30-plus local offerings is about to look like an hors d'oeuvre when this Goliath makes its debut Thursday. Burger King is sending a message to the...
11 Crazy Things Minnesotans Clean In The Dishwasher
I had no idea that lots of folks around Minnesota are cleaning much more than just dirty silverware in their dishwashers. Did you wash any of these 11 Crazy Things Minnesotans Clean In The Dishwasher other than dishes?. Dog Toys: Just make sure the toys are dishwasher safe. It should...
Caring Minnesota Man Camps out in 40 Below Weather to Keep a Promise to Ukraine
Who made it their resolution this year to do more good? Perhaps volunteer more than last year? Do you know that person who is always doing good and inspires you to spread more kindness in this world?. For me that person is Mark J. Lindquist. He is originally from Ortonville,...
Help This Sioux Falls Pet Store Find An Adorable Puppy
Sometimes people do the craziest stuff and it's truly unbelievable. But who in their right mind has the "brilliant" idea to steal a puppy from a local pet store? Apparently, someone did in the middle of the night. Mini-Critters Pet Store in Sioux Falls is asking for the public's help...
Minnesotans React to US Bank Stadium’s ‘Major’ Concert Announcement
The internet was buzzing yesterday and this morning. US Bank Stadium had announced they were going to make a 'major' concert announcement today (Friday, January 6th) and people were so curious about who it could be. I mean, Taylor Swift is a huge act and she didn't even get this kind of hype. Well, the announcement came and while many people are excited, to others it was a let-down.
Late Start for Sioux Falls Schools January 5th
The first day back from the holiday break for Sioux Falls public school students and teachers will be delayed by a couple of hours. Classes and activities in the district have been canceled each of the last two days after more than a foot of snow fell on the area.
Need a Laugh? 8th Annual Sno Jam Comedy Fest Coming to Sioux Falls
Let me guess, you could probably use a really good laugh after our recent run-in with snowmageddon. Well, if it's laughter you crave, it's laughter you're gonna get later this month when the "8th annual Sno Jam Comedy Fest" makes its return to Sioux Falls. This 2023 comedy festival is...
