More information is coming out about the evidence that led Sangamon County prosecutors to charge two EMTs with murder in the death of a man they transported to the hospital. Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley are being held in the Sangamon County Jail on $1 million bond each, as the charging document contends they knew that their actions in restraining Earl Moore Jr. face down could cause his death or great bodily harm. Body cam video released by prosecutors, which can be found at this link, shows Finley yelling at Moore and appears to show both of them handling him roughly and forcefully tightening his restraints on a stretcher.

SANGAMON COUNTY, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO