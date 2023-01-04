Read full article on original website
wmay.com
Body Cam Video, Toxicology Report Released In Case Of EMTs Charged With Murder
More information is coming out about the evidence that led Sangamon County prosecutors to charge two EMTs with murder in the death of a man they transported to the hospital. Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley are being held in the Sangamon County Jail on $1 million bond each, as the charging document contends they knew that their actions in restraining Earl Moore Jr. face down could cause his death or great bodily harm. Body cam video released by prosecutors, which can be found at this link, shows Finley yelling at Moore and appears to show both of them handling him roughly and forcefully tightening his restraints on a stretcher.
wmay.com
EMTs Charged With Murder In Death Of Patient [VIDEO]
Two Springfield paramedics have been charged with murder after Sangamon County prosecutors say their treatment of a patient led to his death. Earl Moore, Junior died December 18th after police and EMTs were called to his home. An autopsy indicated that Moore died of asphyxia, caused by being tightly restrained, face down on a stretcher.
wmay.com
SPD: Officers Followed Procedure In Fatal Incident Involving EMTs
Springfield police say officers were following department policy when they deferred to medical personnel in the case of a man who later died after being restrained by the EMTs. Those two EMTs are now facing murder charges after an autopsy determined the man, Earl Moore Jr., died from “compressional and...
wmay.com
Man Convicted Of Domestic Battery After Fight With Brother
A Springfield man could face years behind bars following his conviction for a fight with his brother. 31-year-old Aaron Fuller was convicted of aggravated domestic battery by a Sangamon County jury that deliberated just over an hour after two days of testimony. State’s Attorney Dan Wright says Fuller and his brother got into an altercation at the brother’s home in Springfield in May of 2020, and during the fight, Fuller hit his brother repeatedly, causing multiple fractures of bones around the eyes.
wmay.com
Clemency Hearing Held For Man Convicted In Macoupin County Murder
A prisoner advocacy group is defending its efforts to free the man convicted of the rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl in Macoupin County in 1985. Robert Turner was initially sentenced to death for the killing of Downers Grove teen Bridget Drobney, formerly of Springfield. His sentence was commuted to life in prison after then-Governor George Ryan cleared Illinois’s death row. The Illinois Prison Project is seeking clemency for Turner, saying that he has changed behind bars and is “deeply committed to Christianity” and helping others.
wmay.com
Bill That Allows Longer Period To Transfer Mentally Ill Inmates Passes
The Illinois House has approved a bill that could result in mentally ill inmates remaining in county jails longer. The measure gives the Illinois Department of Human Services at least 60 days to transfer an inmate to a psychiatric facility. Sangamon County and other counties have argued that state law requires those moves within 20 days. The governor’s office says that’s not a firm deadline, but says the new law imposes a 60-day deadline… although it also allows DHS to take longer if it can prove a lack of available bed space.
wmay.com
Missing Macoupin County Man Located
Authorities have located a Macoupin County man who went missing over the weekend. Craig Winters suffers from dementia. He was reported missing Saturday from his residence in Palmyra. Winters was located Sunday in Henderson County, more than 160 miles away. The Macoupin County Sheriff’s office says Winters was being evaluated...
wmay.com
Guns, Ammo, Drugs Seized In Springfield Home Search
A burglary investigation has led Sangamon County deputies to a stash of firearms, drugs, and cash. The burglary occurred December 14th at a home on East Cornell. The investigation led deputies to carry out a search at the home of 34-year-old Nicholas Groth on East Cedar. They found four rifles, including an AR-15 with a scope… parts of eight other firearms… 21 ammunition magazines for pistols and 16 for rifles… hundreds of separate rounds of ammo… four grams of methamphetamine… and $264 in currency, along with a stolen log splitter.
wmay.com
Nationwide Aircraft Grounding Ends; Minimal Impact On Springfield
The temporary nationwide halt to flights early Wednesday because of an FAA computer malfunction has had only a minor impact on operations at Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport. That computer system provides essential information to pilots on safety issues in the air and at their airport of destination. When the system crashed overnight, the FAA imposed a nationwide ground stop, canceling or delaying thousands of flights.
wmay.com
Aldermen Debate New Trash Receptacles For Downtown
There could be more discussion next week on a proposal to purchase new trash and recycling receptacles for downtown Springfield. The city plans to purchase more than 120 cans, about half for general waste and half for recyclable materials. The estimated cost is more than $250,000, to be paid for out of American Rescue Plan funds.
wmay.com
Meet Malibu- Our APL Pet Project This Week
Malibu is a one year old male pittie mix. He arrived at the APL from Sangamon County Animal Control here in Springfield IL as part of our New Hope Program. He is young, sweet, playful, and loving and would make a great addition to almost any home. If you would like to know more about Malibu and/or our adoption process head over to our website apl-shelter.org.
