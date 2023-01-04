ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Winter Weekend Stock Up Sale at Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach

Shop Tanger Outlets' Winter Weekend sale for the best deals of the season! During this 4-day sale enjoy extra savings at your favorite name brand outlet stores from Friday, January 13th - Monday, January 16th! Visit TANGER DEALS for the latest sales and coupon information. PLUS, download the Tanger App on your iPhone or Android smartphone for additional great offers!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

‘Let’s seize this opportunity’: McMaster’s executive budget calls for $300 million investment into I-73

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Gov. Henry McMaster (R-S.C.) is urging the start of construction of the long-awaited Interstate 73 project. In the new executive budget released Friday, the governor’s office recommended a $300 million investment to jumpstart the project, providing “an important boost to start work on a project that will serve as a catalyst for local and federal government partners to finalize their own investment plans.”
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Crash on Highway 17 Bypass slows southbound traffic; injuries reported

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Southbound traffic on Highway 17 Bypass was slowed Friday night after a crash closed some southbound lanes. South Carolina Department of Transportation reports the two left lanes on Hwy 17 Bypass heading southbound have been closed. SCHP is reporting injuries. The traffic cameras show traffic...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
country1037fm.com

Myrtle Beach Resort Lands On Top Ten List Of Best In South Carolina

Our family vacations at least once or twice a year in the Myrtle Beach area. We love that it’s close, our son goes to college nearby, and our friends have a place there. So, we stay for free. LOL. But, countless folks travel to the beaches of South Carolina every year. And, most look for resorts, condos and VRBOs. Travel + Leisure Magazine published their 2022 World’s Best Awards recently. The reader surveyed list determines rankings based on location, rooms/facilities, food, service and value. According to The Sun News, a Myrtle Beach resort lands in the top ten of best in South Carolina. Marriott Myrtle Beach Resort & Spa at Grande Dunes came in at number nine. The Myrtle Beach resort is located at 8400 Costa Verde Drive and sits on nearly 11 acres. Built in 2004, it features a spa and facilities for meetings. Last spring, Marriott also opened a Marriott Springhill Suites/Courtyard on the Breakers Resort property.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

McLeod Health facilities returning to universal masking with rise of positive COVID cases

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Rising positive COVID cases and increased transmission risks have led Grand Strand and Pee Dee medical facilities to bring back universal masking. McLeod Health announced Friday the return of universal masking in a statement: “The transmission risk and high percentages of positive COVID cases are rising in many of the counties served by McLeod Health. Therefore, we are following the CDC guidelines and returning to Universal Masking at all McLeod Health facilities that are patient-facing – hospitals, urgent cares and medical offices.”
CONWAY, SC

