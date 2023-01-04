Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSummerville, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina witness reports triangle object with bright lights hovering nearbyRoger MarshMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
More than 4,000 Duke Energy customers still without power in Lake City
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 4,000 Duke Energy customers are without power Saturday in Lake City, according to outage maps. Power was estimated to be restored by 2 p.m., according to Duke Energy spokesperson Ryan Mosier. As of 2:15 p.m., power has yet to be restored. The outage map now shows that power […]
wpde.com
Horry Co. could earn 7X more ridership with tourist lines & bigger budget, Coast RTA says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Grand Strand's bus system, Coast RTA, could be bringing in seven times as ridership to Horry County, because of the growth and tourism, transit leaders said during a meeting Wednesday. CEO Brian Piascik presented ideas and needs to the area's state senators and...
wpde.com
Looking to start the year on the right foot financially? CCU professor shares expertise
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — With high inflation and the rising interest rates to battle it, an assistant professor in the Department of Economics at Coastal Carolina University (CCU) said there are some steps you can take to start the year off on the right foot financially, especially if you have a debt to pay off.
wpde.com
Power nearly restored for thousands in Lake City, lower Florence & parts of Scranton
Florence Co., S.C. (WPDE) — A majority of the 4,300 impacted customers have power back in parts of Scranton and Lake City in lower Florence County. Some people said they had been without power for more than six hours Saturday. Duke Energy released the following statement on the outage:
wpde.com
Sewer line maintenance closes Lake City lane of traffic
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are working on North Ron McNair Boulevard in Lake City to perform sewer line maintenance. Maintenance will be going on for two to three days. One lane of traffic is closed for crews to work.
wpde.com
Supplies delivered to begin repair work on Cherry Grove Pier
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — This past week, a truckload of lumber rolled onto the beach in Cherry Grove. It's an unusual site, but one with a definite purpose. The wood will be used to restore a portion of the Cherry Grove Fishing Pier lost in Hurricane Ian.
McLeod Health will require masks again due to COVID-19 case increase
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — McLeod Health will require masks in its facilities again due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, the health care provider announced on Facebook. “The transmission risk and high percentages of positive COVID cases are rising in many of the counties served by McLeod Health,” the post reads. “Therefore, we are […]
wpde.com
Surfside Beach Pier opening date announced, mayor shares Wild Water and Wheels update
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Surfside Beach town Mayor Hellyer provided a couple of updates Friday. The first is that the Surfside Beach Pier is expected to be open by April 16 this year. Leases have been signed for two retail spaces, and they still have two tenants to...
wpde.com
New $180-200K homes in Horry County could be possible through partnership, company says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County could see $180,000 to $200,000 houses if leaders would agree to explore a partnership with a company that specializes in low-cost construction, the company's strategic advisor told the area's state senators and representatives Thursday. Offsitek company leaders presented their business to state...
Winter Weekend Stock Up Sale at Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach
Shop Tanger Outlets' Winter Weekend sale for the best deals of the season! During this 4-day sale enjoy extra savings at your favorite name brand outlet stores from Friday, January 13th - Monday, January 16th! Visit TANGER DEALS for the latest sales and coupon information. PLUS, download the Tanger App on your iPhone or Android smartphone for additional great offers!
WMBF
‘Let’s seize this opportunity’: McMaster’s executive budget calls for $300 million investment into I-73
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Gov. Henry McMaster (R-S.C.) is urging the start of construction of the long-awaited Interstate 73 project. In the new executive budget released Friday, the governor’s office recommended a $300 million investment to jumpstart the project, providing “an important boost to start work on a project that will serve as a catalyst for local and federal government partners to finalize their own investment plans.”
wpde.com
Looking for a job? City of Myrtle Beach recruiting for several positions
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Are you looking for a new career opportunity? The City of Myrtle Beach is recruiting for new positions. There are 12 positions posted online but that is more than 12 people. There were 25 new police officers added to the budget this year and...
wpde.com
NWS radar key for Grand Strand weather alerts to undergo repairs, brief outage
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A major repair project is underway across the border for the National Weather Service. The agency's Shallotte radar station was selected to receive an upgraded pedestal, critical for the function of that radar station. Some heavy lifting on the National Weather Service’s Doppler Radar...
Traffic backed up due to crash on Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Traffic was backed up Friday evening due to a crash on Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach, according to South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic cameras. The crash happened along Highway 17 Bypass near Harrelson Boulevard, according to the SCDOT. Traffic cameras show traffic in the northbound lanes backed up […]
wpde.com
Registration to get FEMA Federal Assistance in SC for Hurricane Ian closes in 2 weeks
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Homeowners and renters in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties who had damage to their property after Hurricane Ian have until Monday, Jan. 23, to apply for federal disaster assistance. In a release from FEMA, officials outline assistance may help with grants for temporary housing and...
WMBF
Crash on Highway 17 Bypass slows southbound traffic; injuries reported
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Southbound traffic on Highway 17 Bypass was slowed Friday night after a crash closed some southbound lanes. South Carolina Department of Transportation reports the two left lanes on Hwy 17 Bypass heading southbound have been closed. SCHP is reporting injuries. The traffic cameras show traffic...
WMBF
Carolina coast key point for white sharks during winter season; chief scientist explains
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After a white shark pinged off Myrle Beach on Tuesday, scientists shared the Carolina’s coast is a key point for them to migrate to this time of year. RELATED COVERAGE | 8 foot, almost 400 lb. white shark pings off Myrtle Beach. Two recent...
country1037fm.com
Myrtle Beach Resort Lands On Top Ten List Of Best In South Carolina
Our family vacations at least once or twice a year in the Myrtle Beach area. We love that it’s close, our son goes to college nearby, and our friends have a place there. So, we stay for free. LOL. But, countless folks travel to the beaches of South Carolina every year. And, most look for resorts, condos and VRBOs. Travel + Leisure Magazine published their 2022 World’s Best Awards recently. The reader surveyed list determines rankings based on location, rooms/facilities, food, service and value. According to The Sun News, a Myrtle Beach resort lands in the top ten of best in South Carolina. Marriott Myrtle Beach Resort & Spa at Grande Dunes came in at number nine. The Myrtle Beach resort is located at 8400 Costa Verde Drive and sits on nearly 11 acres. Built in 2004, it features a spa and facilities for meetings. Last spring, Marriott also opened a Marriott Springhill Suites/Courtyard on the Breakers Resort property.
WMBF
McLeod Health facilities returning to universal masking with rise of positive COVID cases
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Rising positive COVID cases and increased transmission risks have led Grand Strand and Pee Dee medical facilities to bring back universal masking. McLeod Health announced Friday the return of universal masking in a statement: “The transmission risk and high percentages of positive COVID cases are rising in many of the counties served by McLeod Health. Therefore, we are following the CDC guidelines and returning to Universal Masking at all McLeod Health facilities that are patient-facing – hospitals, urgent cares and medical offices.”
WMBF
‘Fix the problem or shut down’: Overflow of trash spills into 2023 for Horry County residents using private trash service
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - A smelly build-up is frustrating several Horry County neighbors, all waiting for their trash to be picked up by a private company. Dozens of people who live all the way from Longs to North Myrtle Beach depend on GG&G Garbage Services, but customers told WMBF News the private trash service has not been consistent.
Comments / 1