ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Researchers discover horned turtle species in ETSU’s Gray Fossil Site

By Ben Gilliam
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M21hj_0k3V0dPg00

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ongoing research at East Tennessee State University’s (ETSU) Gray Fossil Site unearthed a species of horned painted turtles completely new to science, school officials say.

According to a release from ETSU, turtle fossils are the most common find for researchers at the site. Digs around the area offer a glimpse into a five-million-year-old ecosystem that played host to ancient rhinos, mastodons, red pandas and other extinct species.

Appalachian Trail hikers rescued from Cherokee National Forest on New Year’s Eve

One of those extinct species is Chrysemys corniculata , or the horned painted turtle. Numerous shells featuring prominent front-facing spikes have been found at the site, and Dr. Steven Jasinski recently published the species’ description in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society to officially add it to the scientific community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gXRzy_0k3V0dPg00
The horns in question are located just behind the turtle’s head, reconstructed fossils show. (Courtesy: ETSU)

In images provided by the school, the detailed lines of each individual scute — the plates that make up the upper side of a turtle’s shell — can be seen. Researchers believe the feature played a role in mate selection.

Two horned painted turtles are shown relaxing on a log in a rendering with what appears to be a mastodon in the background. (Courtesy: Sergey Krasovskiy)

“A big difference in Chrysemys corniculata is that the ‘horns’ are present in both sexes, although they appear to be larger in males,” said Jasinski. “It is likely they were sexual display features.”

Jasinski is an alum of ETSU’s Don Sundquist Center of Excellence in Paleontology and a professor at Harrisburg University of Science and Technology.

More than 100 people displaced after Pigeon Forge commercial fire; 3 people escape house fire

The Gray Fossil Site is well acquainted with turtles and played host to several other species of slider and snapping turtles. Painted turtles like corniculata have been around for roughly 35 million years according to fossil data, and similar species remain common in the United States.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fvtUz_0k3V0dPg00
Dr. Steven Jasinski examines a modern painted turtle, which has similar (but much smaller) spikes to corniculata . (Courtesy: ETSU)

Corniculata ‘s demise as a species is still relatively unknown, but researchers believe it may have been driven into extinction by environmental changes.

Chrysemys corniculata may have preferred slightly warmer temperatures,” said Jasinski. “As conditions changed, C. picta (modern painted turtles) were potentially able to overtake the other species, making them the most widespread turtles in modern North America.”

Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

The turtle’s discovery is one of many notable finds at the site, and ETSU faculty celebrated it as a crown jewel for the program.

“The Gray Fossil Site is truly the gift that keeps on giving,” said Dr. Blaine Schubert, executive director of the Center of Excellence in Paleontology at ETSU and a professor in the Department of Geosciences . “Our extensive collection of turtles continues to provide exciting new discoveries that fill important gaps in the fossil record of North America.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
993thex.com

Researchers Unearth Extinct Horned, Turtle At Gray Fossil Site

Researchers at the ETSU Gray Fossil Site have done it again. This time they’ve dug up an extinct turtle, completely new to science. Chrysemys corniculata, or the horned painted turtle was recently unearthed by ETSU researchers at the site located in Gray Tennessee. According to ETSU, turtle fossils are the most common find for researchers at the site. Finds like the horned painted turtle give us an idea of what things were like in a five million year old ecosystem. Dr. Steven Jasinski published the species description to officially add it to the science world.
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Johnson City, TN

Did you know Johnson City extends from Washington County to Carter and Sullivan Counties in Tennessee?. Located on the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, the city is the eighth-largest city in the state. Its first known white settler was William Bean, a pioneer and a Longhunter, who built a cabin...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Bob Arrington: 'So, we loaded up the truck and moved to Tennessee'

Sometime over the holidays, I saw online, maybe in a Facebook post, possibly in a tweet, an image of the Clampett truck from the old “Beverly Hillbillies” television show. The caption read, “Said California is the place we ought to flee, so we loaded up the truck and moved to Tennessee.” Seeing it created a snort of laughter, but also spurred some thought.
KINGSPORT, TN
jcnewsandneighbor.com

Farmers tout benefits of local meat processing plant

Supply chain interruptions and extended delivery delays hampered businesses and individuals alike the last few years. Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia were no exception. Spurred on by concern over these issues, along with meat shortages, a novel idea going back five years is blossoming into reality quicker than forecast. In...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WREG

Fisherman dies after falling into cold Tennessee lake

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (AP) — A man who was fishing with his son on an east Tennessee lake has died after falling from a boat into the cold water, wildlife officials said. Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in a small aluminum boat on Cherokee Lake on Saturday morning when Keen fell […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
WJHL

Ballad, Watauga ortho continue skirmish over new JCMC on-call rules

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A dispute over a seemingly innocuous part of medicine — who’s taking call — has flared up between Ballad Health, the region’s hospital system, and a large orthopedics practice. Ballad Health says its decision to limit orthopedic call at Johnson City Medical Center (JCMC) to primarily its expanded stable of […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport traffic stop

Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport traffic stop. Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport …. Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport traffic stop. 2 years later: 2 Tri-Cities men sentenced for role …. 2 years later: 2 Tri-Cities men sentenced for role in Capitol...
KINGSPORT, TN
erwinrecord.net

TVA’s big mistake and a good program

Frances Lamberts, this column’s original author, had a guest editorial in the Dec. 24 edition of Johnson City Press about a big mistake the TVA is making and how Tennesseans will pay for that mistake for generations to come. She raised very good points. Switching from coal to natural...
WJHL

Greeneville-Greene County shelter closes temporarily

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society will be temporarily closed to the public starting Monday, Jan. 9. According to Shelter Director Janet Medcalf, the humane society will be temporarily closed from Monday, Jan. 9 to Monday, Jan. 23 as they move the shelter to its new 400 North Rufe Taylor Road location. […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Toy ‘R’ Us in Johnson City being demolished

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A childhood stop for many throughout the Tri-Cities is coming down, photos taken by News Channel 11 crews shows. The location of the former Toys “R” Us store that served as a toy destination for a generation of Tri-Cities residents is being flattened to make way for a 7 Brew […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Old Hawkins County schools may soon be sold to area churches

Two older Hawkins County school properties may now find their way into the hands of two local churches who hope to use them to continue community work. The Hawkins County Board of Education unanimously approved Thursday night entering into negotiations to sell the former Keplar Elementary School and the old North Fork School site.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Elizabethton Planning Commission to consider Snap-on plant expansion

ELIZABETHTON — The Snap-on Tools toolmaking factory in Elizabethton is preparing for a major expansion of the facility and will present the preliminary site plans to the Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission for preliminary approval tonight. The site plan is for a 25,350-square-foot addition to the factory at 2195 State...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
supertalk929.com

Local orthopedic group talks health care monopoly as Ballad makes JCMC emergency move

An orthopedic group that has provided trauma care in local emergency rooms for over 70 years is being removed from on-call coverage at Johnson City Medical Center. The owners of Watauga Orthopeadics announced the change that will take place on Feb. 1 following a decision by Ballad Health to only allow their physicians to serve patients at the region’s only Level 1 trauma unit.
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

58K+
Followers
18K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy