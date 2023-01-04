Read full article on original website
Port Your Number to Visible and Get Tons of Bonuses With a New iPhone 14
The iPhone 14 series is the latest and greatest in Apple's flagship lineup, and if you've been looking to get your hands on one of these sleek new phones, then we've got an offer you won't want to miss. There are tons of deals and discounts available out there, but most will require a new line of service, which makes it tough if you're already locked into a service plan with another carrier. But right now, Visible -- an affordable Verizon subsidiary -- you can get some great bonuses with your new iPhone 14 when you transfer your existing number over from another carrier.
Ring's Newest Gadget at CES 2023 Is a Dashcam for Your Car
Ring brought a new camera to Las Vegas this year for CES 2023, but it isn't one that you'll use at your front door, or anywhere else on or inside your home, for that matter. Instead, the Amazon brand's newest device is a dashcam called the Ring Car Cam, and its dual-facing cameras promise to keep an eye on your car's interior, as well as on the road.
Mind-Blowing Inventions at CES 2023 Offer a Glimpse of the Future
At CES 2023, many electronics companies are showing off the latest and greatest products you can buy this year -- like ultralight laptops, giant wireless OLED TVs and dashboard cameras for your car. But the really fun stuff is the futuristic tech that's still under development. The convention is loaded...
The Most Interesting USB-C Accessories From CES 2023
You may not be in the market for Sony electric cars, pee analyzers, 3D printed Neutrogena nutrient gummies or other weird things that emerged at CES this year. But just about everybody can benefit from the USB-C accessories from the electronics show. We've rounded up some of the most promising...
1-Day Deal at Best Buy Knocks $100 Off Microsoft's Latest Surface Pro 9
With a Microsoft Surface Pro, you don't have to sacrifice the power and versatility of a laptop for the convenience and portability of a tablet. These two-in-ones are some of the most popular hybrid devices out there, and right now, you can snag the latest model in the lineup at a discount. Today only, Best Buy is offering $100 off the Microsoft Surface Pro 9, which drops the price down to $900. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, Jan. 5, so be sure to get your order in before then.
We Found an SSD With a Teeny Tiny Fan to Keep It From Getting Super Hot
There have been plenty of iterative upgrades at CES 2023, from superslim laptops to big, bright-screen TVs and other whizbang products, but for me, this ridiculous SSD makes the show worth attending. Adata, a Taiwanese maker of computer accessories, hardware and memory, showed off a PCIe Gen 5 SSD with...
Shopping for the New Year? Use CNET Shopping to Seek Out the Best Deals
It's 2023, and even with the holidays behind us, you're probably buying things online more than ever. But whether you're looking for a gift or just nabbing some household basics, how do you know if you're actually getting the best price? That's where CNET Shopping comes in. This browser extension was formerly known as Priceblink, and it recently became a part of the CNET family. Once installed, it rides along when you're shopping at many of your favorite online retailers -- Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and Target, to name a few -- where it'll make sure you're getting the best deal (among the stores we cover).
MacBook Keyboard Settlement: How to Claim up to $395
If you bought a MacBook in the past several years, you might be eligible for money from a $50 million settlement Apple is paying to resolve complaints about defective keyboards. Plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit filed in 2018 allege Apple knew its "butterfly" keyboard design, introduced in 2015, would...
Razer's Haptic Audio Headrest Wants to Rock Your World
If you're going to have a headrest on your gaming chair, you might as well make it work for you. Razer's Project Carol design concept unveiled at CES tosses near-field 7.1-channel surround sound and Razer's HyperSense haptics into the place you lay your head. It seems odd to have a headrest with system requirements, but this one's PC only.
CES 2023: The Weirdest Tech We've Seen So Far
Hiding in plain sight in Las Vegas at CES among a LG's new wireless OLED TVs, a flying car that hopes to be in the air by 2026 and Asus' attempt to make glasses-free 3D happen are a whole crop of jaw-dropping, quirky or just plain weird gadgets. These bizarre products are one of the delightful hallmarks of a show typically overflowing with slim new laptops and lots of massive TVs.
Samsung Just Might Change My Mind About Foldable Phones
Are foldable phones and tablets cool again? That'll be up to Samsung, LG, TCL and the other device makers. But after seeing the Samsung Flex Hybrid, which folds and slides, this week at CES 2023, I'm starting to once again feel excited about the cutting-edge tech that has yet to catch on in a serious way. While the concept model remained in the hands of a Samsung staffer, seeing it for myself renewed my hope in the possibilities we have yet to explore with screens that can fold, bend, slide and roll.
Microsoft Office 2021 Lifetime License Drops to $30 With This Wild 91% Discount
Odds are at some point in your daily life you're interacting with Microsoft's Word, Outlook or even Teams. The software is super common, powerful and used by so many of us, but it can be a bit expensive if you need to install it on another computer. Rather than stumping...
Best Buy Kicks Off 3-Day Sale With New Year Discounts on Tech, Fitness and More
If you've set a New Year's resolution to get fit, eat more healthily or improve your productivity in 2023, Best Buy has kicked off a sale today that you ought to look into. The three-day blowout offers huge discounts on everything from treadmills and workout earbuds to air fryers, laptops, smartwatches and more. Even if you don't believe in resolutions or you just have a Best Buy gift card from Christmas waiting to be spent, now's a great time to upgrade your gear with hundreds of dollars in savings on TVs, phones, appliances and smart home tech.
Sennheiser's New Conversation Clear Plus Earbuds Are the Latest Pseudo Hearing Aids
We're seeing a lot more sound-enhancing earbuds hit the market these days, with big audio players like Jabra and Sony entering the OTC (Over the Counter) hearing-aid space. And while Sennheiser's new Conversation Clear Plus aren't being marketed as OTC hearing aids, they are designed to help folks hear better -- and clearly understand conversations -- in noisy environments, "such as in a busy restaurant or on a loud street." They're available for pre-order now and are due to ship on January 20 for $850.
