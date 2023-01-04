It's 2023, and even with the holidays behind us, you're probably buying things online more than ever. But whether you're looking for a gift or just nabbing some household basics, how do you know if you're actually getting the best price? That's where CNET Shopping comes in. This browser extension was formerly known as Priceblink, and it recently became a part of the CNET family. Once installed, it rides along when you're shopping at many of your favorite online retailers -- Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and Target, to name a few -- where it'll make sure you're getting the best deal (among the stores we cover).

