Ward 6 Norman City council member won't seek reelection after nearly 3 years in office

kosu.org
Norman turnpike extension, pandemic funding probe, Jim Inhofe's legacy and more
This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority moving forward with its $5 billion ACCESS Oklahoma extension and incoming Attorney General Gentner Drummond promising a probe into the state's pandemic funds spending.
KOCO
Early voting starts Thursday for various races on ballot for Jan. 10 election
OKLAHOMA CITY — Early voting starts Thursday for various elections in 18 counties across Oklahoma. Several municipal and school propositions are on the ballot. In Norman, voters will decide whether OG&E will be able to sell and distribute electricity in the city. Election Day is Jan. 10. Early voting...
2023 inauguration festivities kick off for Gov. Kevin Stitt, for second term
Oklahoma begin it's 2023 kickoff of inauguration statewide festivities on yesterday ahead of Gov. Kevin Stitt's swearing in. The 2023 inauguration for the swearing in of Gov. Kevin Stitt and all statewide elected offices is set for Jan. 9 at the state Capitol.
KOCO
Oklahoma lawmaker files legislation to repeal House Bill 1775
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed legislation that would kill House Bill 1775, a state law that punishes school districts for teaching lessons designed to make students feel uncomfortable or guilty because of their race or gender. State Rep. Jacob Rosecrants acknowledges that his newly proposed bill...
publicradiotulsa.org
State board should 'stay the course,' prohibit religious charter schools, says advocacy group
As a church in Oklahoma City plans to apply to open a charter school, an organization advocating for the separation of church and state says Oklahoma should continue to disallow publicly funded religious schools. On Tuesday, the Freedom from Religion Foundation sent a memo to the Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter...
KOCO
Business owner in Edmond finds shocking passage about his land
EDMOND, Okla. — How much do you know about the history of the land you own?. A business owner in Edmond said he found a shocking passage about his land that would’ve restricted him from even owning property there just 70 years ago. Wayne Frost, the owner of...
HUD awards vouchers to OKC for affordable housing for non-elderly people with disabilities
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded Oklahoma City with 30 vouchers for affordable housing for non-elderly people with disabilities.
pdjnews.com
Moore Public Schools teacher resigns, investigated for Snapchats to 8th grader
A Moore Public Schools teacher and track coach who is the son of the mayor of Altus resigned from his position Nov. 15 after the district became aware of “Snapchat correspondence” with an eighth-grade girl. Now, the Oklahoma State Department of Education has filed an application to revoke...
okctalk.com
New plans for OU dorms revealed
OKCTalk has obtained plans for the first phase of the total rebuilding of the freshman dorms at OU. Funds were recently approved to demolish Adams Center, one of the three dorm towers just south of Lindsey Street. The plans show that in place of the 12-story Adams, there will be...
KOCO
Fatal hit-and-run leaves woman dead in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A fatal hit-and-run left a woman dead in Oklahoma City. Around 10:40 p.m. Friday, Oklahoma City police responded to a scene at Southeast 57th Street and South Shields Boulevard where a woman had been hit by a car. OKCPD told KOCO 5 multiple cars struck a woman and she was hit multiple times.
One woman found lying in southside OKC roadway dies at hospital
A woman was found in the street in southside Oklahoma City Friday night. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The post One woman found lying in southside OKC roadway dies at hospital appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
OCU: Professor fired for gay guest speaker files lawsuit
A former Oklahoma Christian University professor, who was allegedly fired for having a gay guest speaker talk to his class, is now firing back with a lawsuit.
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to hold vote on controversial project
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is preparing to vote on whether to spend millions of dollars on design plans that the agency may never use.
Mother searching for answers after son dies in Oklahoma County Jail
The mother of an inmate, who died in the Oklahoma County Jail just days before Christmas, is searching for answers.
KOCO
Neighbors say those experiencing homelessness causing problems in Oklahoma park
OKLAHOMA CITY — Neighbors said those experiencing homelessness are causing problems in an Oklahoma park. Now, police are involved, but local advocates said it’s not as easy as just running off the people camping there. The Homeless Alliance said they were just notified of the homeless camps in the park by the city on Tuesday.
Students at Oklahoma City metro school being forced out of the building while district makes repairs
Students at a metro school are missing out on valuable classroom time as the building at Shidler Elementary School in South Oklahoma City is in desperate need of repairs.
Motorcycle driver runs from police & crashes
Oklahoma City Police say a motorcycle driver is in the hospital after trying to evade police and crashed in downtown Oklahoma City.
kosu.org
Headlines: Norman turnpike latest, OKC police raises & OKC comedy tour
Turnpike expansion opponents say chambers stand to profit from OTA plan. (Journal Record) State officials are raising concerns about the EPA's new Waters of the US rule. (KOSU) Oklahoma Christian faces lawsuit from former professor. (NewsOK) Outgoing AG announces new opioid settlements. (Tulsa World) Oklahoma City police announce 8% raise...
Landlord Asks Oklahoma Family To Pay For Rental House Repairs
Landlord rented mobile home with no working heat source. Tenant Tamara Roberts of Noble, Oklahoma, showed a screen shot of a message her landlord had sent to her. It said:. “Do you have any money you can give the maintenance guy for parts? We don’t have any maintenance money with it being the end of the month.”
KOCO
Scissortail Park drains lake for water conservation
OKLAHOMA CITY — The lake in Oklahoma City's Scissortail Park is being drained for the first time, helping the community save money. Scissortail Lake is being drained as part of the irrigation maintenance process, and park officials said this helps save thousands of dollars for water conservation. "We're already...
