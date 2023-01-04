ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston’s GDP growth rate of 1.9% ranked near the bottom of U.S. metro areas in 2021

By Andrew Schneider, Politics & Government Reporter
houstonpublicmedia.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
topwirenews.com

Xtreme Innovations, Reputed Roofing Company in Houston, Texas Expands Roofing Services

Houston, TX, 01/06/2023 / Xtreme Innovations Roofing and Kitchen Remodeling /. Xtreme Innovations, one of the most reputed and best roofing companies in Houston, Texas is pleased to share that they have expanded roofing services across the Houston region. These roofing contractors now offer a broad range of roofing services in Houston and 32 surrounding cities. Professional roofers have several years of experience working on all kinds of roofs and roofing systems. From small roof repairs to major reroofing jobs, these experts have done it on several home and commercial properties. They have gained a reputation of being the most dependable roofing experts in Houston TX.
HOUSTON, TX
luxury-houses.net

Listed At $2.25 Million, This Quintessential Home in Houston Texas Brings Modern Updates With With Full Amenities Installed And Unique Design

2048 Timber Ln, Houston, Texas is custom Built by Bruce Barnett and designed by Lucian Hood with fully renovated for some modern touches while retaining the classic in every detail. This Home in Houston offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 5,782 square feet of living space. To know more about 2048 Timber Ln, don’t hesitate to get in touch with Andrew McCain (Phone: 713 526 4847) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
HOUSTON, TX
tourcounsel.com

The Woodlands Mall | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas

It is in one of the most beautiful, and also expensive, areas near Houston, but this mall has everything. It may not have the huge variety of stores that The Galleria does, but there are dozens of major fashion, electronics, and home goods stores. It has four department stores including Nordstrom (which offers several of the best luxury brands inside) and Macy's. Another of its most important stores is Dick's Sporting Goods, where you can buy clothing and equipment for all kinds of sports, as well as official products from Houston sports teams.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

A mixed January weekend ahead for Houston

We’ve got a little something for almost everyone over the next several days: Cool temps, warm temps, some humidity, and some rain too. A potpourri of mostly low impact weather. Southeast Texas should be able to squeeze out one more super nice day before clouds arrive this weekend. We...
HOUSTON, TX
Narcity USA

This Stunning Forest In Texas Transports You To A Hidden Jungle Oasis & It's Free To Visit

You can find almost every biome in the massive state of Texas, except for the frozen tundra — although that can now be arguable after the recent winter storms. Contrary to wintery landscapes, there is a national forest located a few hours away from Houston, TX that looks like a tropical green jungle. One visit here will help you realize just how incredible the Lone Star State nature truly is.
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Houston business owner nearly missed HSN debut after Southwest flight canceled

HOUSTON - A class action lawsuit has already been filed against Southwest Airlines from passengers claiming the carrier did not provide prompt refunds after the airline’s all-out meltdown over the holidays. Have you received your refund?. Southwest is still trying to rebound. At Hobby Airport, Southwest Airlines had six...
HOUSTON, TX
travelnowsmart.com

Romantic Weekend Getaways in Houston, Texas

When you’re looking for a romantic weekend getaway in Houston, Texas, you don’t have to look very far. There are several places that you can stay to make the trip a memorable one. These include Sara’s Inn on the Boulevard, the Hyatt Regency, the Best Western Brenham, and the Magnolia Hotel.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

'Cedar fever' hits Houston

HOUSTON — It's called "cedar fever" and it has made its way to Houston to begin 2023. The cedar pollen count was high on Wednesday and could lead to some ruffled allergies for Houstonians. The following information was gathered from the Texas A&M Forest Service website. What is it?
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Houston's hottest party is a secret moving disco with only one rule

Close your eyes and imagine illuminating red and purple lighting swirling all around you. Disco balls turn slowly overhead and Houstonians from all walks of life envelop you, dancing to Afrobeat and electronic rhythms pulsing from a set of white stand-up speakers. The people here wear bomber jackets, shiny pants, sparkly shoes, and bell bottoms in varying states of vintage, and they've all come to this place, an undisclosed location on a Saturday night, to gather in a semiannual moving party.
HOUSTON, TX
dmagazine.com

In Texas, Where Cities Can’t Cut Police Spending Without Penalty, Public Safety Reigns

A new study compared criminal justice spending in the country’s largest cities to what they spend on community services like affordable housing, parks and recreation, and mental health programs. Its findings are not particularly surprising: police and public safety remain the largest spend in municipal and county budgets, often dwarfing all other community services.
TEXAS STATE
houstonpublicmedia.org

Saving your frozen plants (Jan. 5, 2023)

On Thursday’s show: Texas teens will now need parents' permission to get birth control at federally funded clinics after a court ruling late last month. And the FDA is expanding access to the abortion pill, allowing retail pharmacies to sell the drug. And we look back on the life...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy