Houston’s GDP growth rate of 1.9% ranked near the bottom of U.S. metro areas in 2021

Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping, Torturing, and Beating Woman He Met on Bumble After She Refused His AdvancesLarry LeaseSpring, TX
Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
Houston's Gluttonous Buffet Guide: 8 Places to Get Your Eat OnCorrie WritingHouston, TX
These are the 5 highest rated burgers in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Clutch City crash: Houston's recent economic growth ranked near last in U.S.
A new government report shows that the pandemic hit Houston's economy especially hard.
topwirenews.com
Xtreme Innovations, Reputed Roofing Company in Houston, Texas Expands Roofing Services
Houston, TX, 01/06/2023 / Xtreme Innovations Roofing and Kitchen Remodeling /. Xtreme Innovations, one of the most reputed and best roofing companies in Houston, Texas is pleased to share that they have expanded roofing services across the Houston region. These roofing contractors now offer a broad range of roofing services in Houston and 32 surrounding cities. Professional roofers have several years of experience working on all kinds of roofs and roofing systems. From small roof repairs to major reroofing jobs, these experts have done it on several home and commercial properties. They have gained a reputation of being the most dependable roofing experts in Houston TX.
luxury-houses.net
Listed At $2.25 Million, This Quintessential Home in Houston Texas Brings Modern Updates With With Full Amenities Installed And Unique Design
2048 Timber Ln, Houston, Texas is custom Built by Bruce Barnett and designed by Lucian Hood with fully renovated for some modern touches while retaining the classic in every detail. This Home in Houston offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 5,782 square feet of living space. To know more about 2048 Timber Ln, don’t hesitate to get in touch with Andrew McCain (Phone: 713 526 4847) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
tourcounsel.com
The Woodlands Mall | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas
It is in one of the most beautiful, and also expensive, areas near Houston, but this mall has everything. It may not have the huge variety of stores that The Galleria does, but there are dozens of major fashion, electronics, and home goods stores. It has four department stores including Nordstrom (which offers several of the best luxury brands inside) and Macy's. Another of its most important stores is Dick's Sporting Goods, where you can buy clothing and equipment for all kinds of sports, as well as official products from Houston sports teams.
spacecityweather.com
A mixed January weekend ahead for Houston
We’ve got a little something for almost everyone over the next several days: Cool temps, warm temps, some humidity, and some rain too. A potpourri of mostly low impact weather. Southeast Texas should be able to squeeze out one more super nice day before clouds arrive this weekend. We...
Two new evening anchors will be joining the KHOU 11 weekend newscasts
The two reporters will be co-anchoring evening newscasts on the weekend starting in February.
This Stunning Forest In Texas Transports You To A Hidden Jungle Oasis & It's Free To Visit
You can find almost every biome in the massive state of Texas, except for the frozen tundra — although that can now be arguable after the recent winter storms. Contrary to wintery landscapes, there is a national forest located a few hours away from Houston, TX that looks like a tropical green jungle. One visit here will help you realize just how incredible the Lone Star State nature truly is.
fox26houston.com
Houston business owner nearly missed HSN debut after Southwest flight canceled
HOUSTON - A class action lawsuit has already been filed against Southwest Airlines from passengers claiming the carrier did not provide prompt refunds after the airline’s all-out meltdown over the holidays. Have you received your refund?. Southwest is still trying to rebound. At Hobby Airport, Southwest Airlines had six...
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic Weekend Getaways in Houston, Texas
When you’re looking for a romantic weekend getaway in Houston, Texas, you don’t have to look very far. There are several places that you can stay to make the trip a memorable one. These include Sara’s Inn on the Boulevard, the Hyatt Regency, the Best Western Brenham, and the Magnolia Hotel.
13 Investigates: Down 80 workers, Houston solid waste supervisors say they're overworked, underpaid
Houston's Solid Waste Department racked up $7.5 million in overtime this past year, but none of it went to supervisors despite working the same long hours as drivers.
'Cedar fever' hits Houston
HOUSTON — It's called "cedar fever" and it has made its way to Houston to begin 2023. The cedar pollen count was high on Wednesday and could lead to some ruffled allergies for Houstonians. The following information was gathered from the Texas A&M Forest Service website. What is it?
CW33 NewsFix
These Texas eateries ranked among the best Italian restaurants in the US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — While we all love Texas for its tacos, barbecue, and well-cooked steaks, there’s a cuisine that’s beloved worldwide with eateries in the Lone Star State that will have your mouth salivating for more. There’s really nothing better than a beautiful spread of Italian food,...
houstonpublicmedia.org
In his last year as Houston mayor, Turner announces 2023 project plans for the city
Mayor Sylvester Turner is in his final year as mayor of Houston, but before he leaves, he said he’s got some unfinished business. During city council on Wednesday, he gave an overview of what he plans to focus on in the year 2023. From affordable housing to public safety,...
Satellite images in Houston area reveal stunning changes to local vegetation caused by arctic freeze
The satellite images by NASA shows just how much the local grasslands have browned as a result of the harsh freeze, which brought near-record lows in the teens across most of Southeast Texas.
Find outstanding soul food at these Black-owned Houston restaurants
There's a reason Houston's soul food scene is among America's best.
Houston Chronicle
Houston's hottest party is a secret moving disco with only one rule
Close your eyes and imagine illuminating red and purple lighting swirling all around you. Disco balls turn slowly overhead and Houstonians from all walks of life envelop you, dancing to Afrobeat and electronic rhythms pulsing from a set of white stand-up speakers. The people here wear bomber jackets, shiny pants, sparkly shoes, and bell bottoms in varying states of vintage, and they've all come to this place, an undisclosed location on a Saturday night, to gather in a semiannual moving party.
A major Houston highway entrance ramp just closed for months
The closure is part of a Texas Department of Transportation project expected to last into the fall.
dmagazine.com
In Texas, Where Cities Can’t Cut Police Spending Without Penalty, Public Safety Reigns
A new study compared criminal justice spending in the country’s largest cities to what they spend on community services like affordable housing, parks and recreation, and mental health programs. Its findings are not particularly surprising: police and public safety remain the largest spend in municipal and county budgets, often dwarfing all other community services.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Saving your frozen plants (Jan. 5, 2023)
On Thursday’s show: Texas teens will now need parents' permission to get birth control at federally funded clinics after a court ruling late last month. And the FDA is expanding access to the abortion pill, allowing retail pharmacies to sell the drug. And we look back on the life...
