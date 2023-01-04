Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Mind-Blowing Inventions at CES 2023 Offer a Glimpse of the Future
At CES 2023, many electronics companies are showing off the latest and greatest products you can buy this year -- like ultralight laptops, giant wireless OLED TVs and dashboard cameras for your car. But the really fun stuff is the futuristic tech that's still under development. The convention is loaded...
CNET
CES 2023 Highlights: A Flying Car, Enormous TVs and a Laptop-Charging Bike
We're live on the CES 2023 show floor in Las Vegas, and there is a lot to see. There's tech that'll hit store shelves this year, gadgets that are a few years off, and crazy concepts that may never become a reality. There are dazzling TVs, a range of robots and, yes, a flying car. CES is a good mix of hype and dazzling new tech, and we're sifting through it all to bring you the highlights: the must-see reveals and most innovative new tech we spot.
CNET
CES 2023's Biggest Highlights: Sony's Car, 3D Laptops and Shape Shifting Screens
The biggest consumer electronics show of the year is on. CES 2023 is where the biggest tech companies demo their biggest products of 2023 -- there's a lot of hype, a lot of noise and a lot of dazzling new tech. We're live on the CES show floor trying it all, sifting through the noise to bring you the coolest, wackiest, most innovative new tech we spot.
CNET
Samsung and LG's New Concepts Make Me Hopeful for Foldable Tablets
Almost every major phone-maker, from Samsung to Oppo and Motorola, has released a foldable phone. The ones that haven't -- Apple and Google -- are rumored to be working on it. But at CES 2023, foldable tablets are what piqued my curiosity. Samsung and LG, two of the world's largest display-makers, both showcased tablet-like devices in various shapes and sizes that can bend, fold, slide or do all three.
CNET
We Found an SSD With a Teeny Tiny Fan to Keep It From Getting Super Hot
There have been plenty of iterative upgrades at CES 2023, from superslim laptops to big, bright-screen TVs and other whizbang products, but for me, this ridiculous SSD makes the show worth attending. Adata, a Taiwanese maker of computer accessories, hardware and memory, showed off a PCIe Gen 5 SSD with...
CNET
Ring's Newest Gadget at CES 2023 Is a Dashcam for Your Car
Ring brought a new camera to Las Vegas this year for CES 2023, but it isn't one that you'll use at your front door, or anywhere else on or inside your home, for that matter. Instead, the Amazon brand's newest device is a dashcam called the Ring Car Cam, and its dual-facing cameras promise to keep an eye on your car's interior, as well as on the road.
CNET
Brava's Pricy Smart Oven Finally Gets the Basic Feature We Wanted
When CNET reviewed the Brava back in 2018, the light-powered smart oven got good marks for performance but was hard to recommend with a price north of a grand. It's only gotten more expensive (along with everything else), but the latest drop -- and the brand's first "new" product since the brand launched more than four years ago -- does finally have the one feature we were hoping for.
CNET
Coding Pups and Humanoid Helpers: Get to Know the Robots of CES 2023
CES is famously the place where big tech companies showcase new TVs, laptops and smart appliances. But it's often the case that robots end up stealing the show. From the cute pet robots, to the weird, to the extremely helpful, we can't get enough and we're here to introduce to them all.
CNET
Razer's Haptic Audio Headrest Wants to Rock Your World
If you're going to have a headrest on your gaming chair, you might as well make it work for you. Razer's Project Carol design concept unveiled at CES tosses near-field 7.1-channel surround sound and Razer's HyperSense haptics into the place you lay your head. It seems odd to have a headrest with system requirements, but this one's PC only.
CNET
The Most Interesting and Innovative Televisions at CES 2023
The world's biggest gadget show, CES 2023, brought plenty of unique and interesting televisions. LG shocked us with an OLED and wireless model, while Samsung continued to innovate with its use of MicroLEDs. If you want to know what the next year has in store, here are the best TVs of CES. (And if you're looking for weird and wonderful CES gadgets, we've got those too.)
CNET
Sony, Honda Show Off Electric Concept Car At CES 2023
Sony and Honda unveiled a prototype of a new electric car under the brand name Afeela on Wednesday. The vehicle, which looks like a mid-sized sedan, was driven on stage at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, with a new front end sporting the Afeela logo. "Afeela represents our concept of...
CNET
Budget-Friendly Phones Just Got a Major Upgrade for 2023
Samsung and TCL's latest wave of under-$200 phones, which debuted at CES 2023, are getting a much needed improvement that make them easier to use. Both companies debuted cost-conscious phones that start with 64GB of onboard storage, doubling the 32GB that was typically seen in smartphones that cost less than $200. In the case of the TCL 40 Series, some of the phones even come with 128GB of space -- the starting amount often found on more expensive smartphones.
CNET
CES 2023: The Weirdest Tech We've Seen So Far
Hiding in plain sight in Las Vegas at CES among a LG's new wireless OLED TVs, a flying car that hopes to be in the air by 2026 and Asus' attempt to make glasses-free 3D happen are a whole crop of jaw-dropping, quirky or just plain weird gadgets. These bizarre products are one of the delightful hallmarks of a show typically overflowing with slim new laptops and lots of massive TVs.
CNET
Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Electric Pickup Concept Debuts at CES
The battle for electric truck supremacy continues to heat up with Ram entering the fray, debuting the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV concept at CES 2023. The full-size pickup boasts a bold design that looks ready to work and play hard and an amazingly flexible interior that blurs the line between cabin and cargo space.
CNET
1-Day Deal at Best Buy Knocks $100 Off Microsoft's Latest Surface Pro 9
With a Microsoft Surface Pro, you don't have to sacrifice the power and versatility of a laptop for the convenience and portability of a tablet. These two-in-ones are some of the most popular hybrid devices out there, and right now, you can snag the latest model in the lineup at a discount. Today only, Best Buy is offering $100 off the Microsoft Surface Pro 9, which drops the price down to $900. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, Jan. 5, so be sure to get your order in before then.
CNET
Car Companions, Pee Readers and Aroma Showers: The Weirdest Tech at CES 2023
There's a lot to get excited about at CES. This year's edition of the world's biggest consumer tech show brought us countless dazzling TVs, some fascinating concept devices and an actual flying car. But beyond all the glitz lies one of CES' delightful hallmarks: a whole crop of jaw-dropping, quirky or just plain weird gadgets.
CNET
Shopping for the New Year? Use CNET Shopping to Seek Out the Best Deals
It's 2023, and even with the holidays behind us, you're probably buying things online more than ever. But whether you're looking for a gift or just nabbing some household basics, how do you know if you're actually getting the best price? That's where CNET Shopping comes in. This browser extension was formerly known as Priceblink, and it recently became a part of the CNET family. Once installed, it rides along when you're shopping at many of your favorite online retailers -- Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and Target, to name a few -- where it'll make sure you're getting the best deal (among the stores we cover).
CNET
Samsung Just Might Change My Mind About Foldable Phones
Are foldable phones and tablets cool again? That'll be up to Samsung, LG, TCL and the other device makers. But after seeing the Samsung Flex Hybrid, which folds and slides, this week at CES 2023, I'm starting to once again feel excited about the cutting-edge tech that has yet to catch on in a serious way. While the concept model remained in the hands of a Samsung staffer, seeing it for myself renewed my hope in the possibilities we have yet to explore with screens that can fold, bend, slide and roll.
CNET
Roku Cracks 70 Million Active Accounts
Roku has surpassed 70 million active users, the streaming platform said Thursday. It reached the milestone shortly after the close of 2022, during which Roku users streamed 87.4 billion hours of content on the platform. That was a 19% increase from 2021 and the most hours streamed on any platform in Canada, the US and Mexico, the company said.
CNET
LG's Wireless 97-Inch OLED TV: Its Massive Size Wasn't the Biggest Surprise
For years, I've been covering TVs at CES and not much surprises me. I've seen some wild screens, ones that roll up and ones so big they're basically video walls, but early versions and prototypes prepared me for those. When I walked into LG's suite at a hotel in Las Vegas, the thing I saw across the room came as a big surprise.
Comments / 0