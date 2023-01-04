“Reading, Math, and Science, Oh My!” Sherri Land, Fourth Grade Science Teacher at Coggin Elementary, received a grant from the Brownwood Education Foundation for the 2022-23 school year. This grant will fund hands-on STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) projects in the core subject classes at Coggin Elementary. “I wanted to bring a cross-curricular approach to learning, as well as give students another outlet to show their thinking,” Land said. “As I have studied STEM curriculum, I have seen how valuable STEM is for all subjects. If students can build what they are thinking, it takes some of the stress of getting their thinking out of their heads and onto paper. By writing this grant, I was able to give my fellow fourth-grade teachers some tools so that they could bring STEM into their classrooms as well.”

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO