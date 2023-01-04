Read full article on original website
Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Common Grounds Coffeehouse
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Common Grounds Coffeehouse on January 6th at their new location 809 Main Street in Brownwood. Odessa raised founders, Marco and Yesy Sandoval, began their journey with a passion to be small coffee shop owners. Seeing the lack of a quality coffee shop in Brownwood, they took a leap of faith. For eleven years, the Sandovals have worked tirelessly to build a community favorite. Instilling in their employees a sense of purpose and work ethic, they have created a dynamic team to provide Brownwood and surrounding areas with top-of-the-line customer service.
Brownwood Mayor Stephen Haynes’ State of the City address set for Jan. 27
Brownwood Mayor Stephen Haynes will present his annual State of the City address at the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Friday, January 27th. The luncheon will take place at Howard Payne University Mabee Center in the Bullion Suites from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM. Cost is $17 per person and includes lunch.
Queen Fitness Studio, a women’s only workout facility, to hold grand opening Jan. 14-15
A unique fitness opportunity will be presenting itself to the women of Brown County, as Queen Fitness Studio is slated to open its doors Jan. 14-15 during its grand opening celebration. Located at 1621 Coggin, next to Lifeguard EMS, Queen Fitness Studio is a women’s only fitness studio and gym...
Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Jerbear Imaging
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Jerbear Imaging on Monday, January 2nd. Sibling duo, Jason Gill and Joyce Morris of Blanket, TX have launched their new family business JerBear Imaging- a mobile ultrasound business. They offer 4D ultrasound for expecting mothers and pregnancy confirmation for livestock and breeders. They also provide litter counts for dog and cat breeders as well as livestock to confirm pregnancies.
Heart of Texas New Horizons Band, hosted by HPU, offers class for beginners
A new class for beginning musicians will be held this spring by the Heart of Texas New Horizons Band (HOTNHB), offered by Howard Payne University’s School of Music and Fine Arts. Participation in the popular program, now entering its third year, is open to senior adults, and no previous musical experience is required.
DIANE ADAMS: Lost treasure – Free history day trip
A little over an hour’s drive from Brownwood can take you to the ruins of the Presidio San Saba along the banks of the lovely San Saba River. To me, this is one of the most fascinating places in Texas history. Here you’ll find some stories, and maybe a few tall tales as well: Spanish conquistadors, monks and priests, Comanche and Apache wars, frontier character Jim Bowie and friends in an epic battle with natives and, I believe most importantly, tales of lost treasure.
Greg Cedillo appointed TxDOT Brownwood District Engineer
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) recently appointed Greg Cedillo, P.E. as the Brownwood District Engineer, effective January 1, 2023. Cedillo began his career with TxDOT in 1999 after graduating from Texas Tech University. He served as an engineering assistant in the Lubbock District until 2002 when he transferred to the Wichita Falls District as an Assistant Area Engineer in the Graham Area Office. After earning his license as a professional engineer in 2004, Cedillo transferred to the Fort Worth District’s Central Design office. In 2005, he was named the Wise County Assistant Area Engineer and worked with maintenance, design, and construction.
35th District Court Judge Mike Smith to speak at Jan. 13 BCRW luncheon
Brown County Republican Women’s Club will hold their monthly meeting on Friday, January 13th, 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at the Brownwood Country Club Pavilion. We are honored to have as our speaker, 35th District Court Judge Mike Smith, who will be giving an update on his first two years as District Judge. This will include a discussion about the overall docket numbers post-COVID (both civil and criminal), court technology updates and the new mental health docket.
Lula Ann Hawkins
Lula Ann Hawkins, age 79, of Brownwood passed away Sunday, December 19, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene. Celebration of Life for Lula will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Austin Avenue Church of Christ in Brownwood. Interment will be private at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Beverly Fain
A memorial service for Beverly Fain, age 71, of Brownwood, will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, January 10, 2022, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Beverly passed from this life on Thursday, January 5, 2022.
Marilyn Kay Tharp, 68
Marilyn Kay Tharp, age 68 passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. A Celebration of her Life is scheduled for 2 pm Saturday, January 14, 2023 in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel in Early. Marilyn was born July 23, 1954 in Brownwood, TX to Floyd and Faye Hall. She attended...
Hendrick Medical Center-Brownwood welcomes first baby of 2023
Hendrick Medical Center-Brownwood on Tuesday night announced its first baby of the New Year in the following Facebook post:. Welcome to the world, Ivuis Dahlia Martinez! Ivuis is the 2023 New Year’s Baby, born at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood on January 2, 2023. She arrived at 11:25 a.m. and weighed 6 lbs. Prouds parents are Mykayla Liendo and Daniel Martinez.
Education Foundation STEM Grant Helps to Provide Hands-On Lessons at Coggin Elementary
“Reading, Math, and Science, Oh My!” Sherri Land, Fourth Grade Science Teacher at Coggin Elementary, received a grant from the Brownwood Education Foundation for the 2022-23 school year. This grant will fund hands-on STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) projects in the core subject classes at Coggin Elementary. “I wanted to bring a cross-curricular approach to learning, as well as give students another outlet to show their thinking,” Land said. “As I have studied STEM curriculum, I have seen how valuable STEM is for all subjects. If students can build what they are thinking, it takes some of the stress of getting their thinking out of their heads and onto paper. By writing this grant, I was able to give my fellow fourth-grade teachers some tools so that they could bring STEM into their classrooms as well.”
Lions dealt 2-1 defeat by El Paso Irvin at Georgetown Governor’s Cup
GEORGETOWN – The Brownwood Lions dropped their first soccer match of the season Thursday afternoon, falling to El Paso Irvin, 2-1, in their first game at the Georgetown Governor’s Cup. The lone goal for the Lions (1-1) was scored by Noah Barron. Brownwood’s final two games in the...
Brown County Sheriff’s Department Gets Ballistic Shields
Pat McLaughlin III, Director of Governmental Affairs for Brown County, issued the following press release Wednesday afternoon:. Largely in response to the May 24, 2022 Uvalde school shooting at Robb Elementary, Governor Greg Abbott announced the allocation of $50 million for a statewide Bullet/Ballistic-Resistant Shield Grant Program that will provide local eligible jurisdictions with the chance to access grant funding to address active shooter barricade situations. Pat McLaughlin, Brown Counties Director of Governmental Affairs, in concert with the Office of the Governor of Texas secured $68,595.00 of grant funding for 15 Level III+ Ballistic Shields for the Brown County Sheriff’s Department.
Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Cox
Kenneth “Kenny” Cox, age 81, of Brownwood passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Grand opening underway for High Vibes Emporium in downtown Brownwood
The newest downtown Brownwood business – High Vibes Emporium, located at 205 Fisk – opened its doors Wednesday and is in the midst of a grand opening celebration through Saturday. Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 4 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. “It’s...
132 positive COVID results reported this week
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 132 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 132 positives this week, 11 were PCR, and 121 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 70 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 7 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
Court Records 1/6/23
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from December 30 through January 5:. Love, Kristi Jeanes, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Clayton, Cynthia Crow, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Young, Suzanne Renee, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Blaylock, Brandon Kirk, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Galindo, Adrain, Declaration of...
Four Sentenced in District Courtroom
According to District Attorney, Micheal Murray, the following felony cases were recently presented in Brown/Mills County District Court with Judge Mike Smith presiding. Angelica Marie Rodriguez aka Angelica Silva, pled guilty to the felony offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance-Drug Free Zone and was sentenced to Seven (7) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division. Further, Rodriguez, on probation for the state jail felony offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance- Drug Free Zone was adjudicated and sentenced to Two (2) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, State Jail Division.
