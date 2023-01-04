ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside Beach, SC

wpde.com

MUSC collects saliva samples to study the causes of autism

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday, over a dozen families participated in an MUSC SPARK study at Young Talkers therapy clinic in Myrtle Beach. Doctors took DNA samples from people with autism to understand what makes each person with autism unique. "There’s about at least 70 genes that...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

News13 Pet of the Weekend: Magneto

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Jan. 7-8 is Magneto, a 7-year-old cat with the Grand Strand Humane Society. Magneto came to the GSHS as a stray, according to spokesperson Kathy Robinson. He is available for adoption. “He is part tabby and part Siamese. He has the most interesting […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue stresses importance of knowing CPR

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue wants to make sure people know CPR basics that could save a life. Captain Jonathan Evans said they are working to offer compression CPR classes for the public this year. He says a new style of CPR doesn't require rescue...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Atlanta News

Winter Weekend Stock Up Sale at Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach

Shop Tanger Outlets' Winter Weekend sale for the best deals of the season! During this 4-day sale enjoy extra savings at your favorite name brand outlet stores from Friday, January 13th - Monday, January 16th! Visit TANGER DEALS for the latest sales and coupon information. PLUS, download the Tanger App on your iPhone or Android smartphone for additional great offers!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
travelawaits.com

10 Perfect Winter Experiences In Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Myrtle Beach is located in the center of a 60-mile stretch of pristine shoreline in northeastern South Carolina. Stretching north from nearly the North Carolina border south to Georgetown, it includes 14 communities such as North Myrtle Beach, Conway, Surfside, Murrells Inlet, Garden City, Ocean City, and Pawley’s Island — collectively known as The Grand Strand.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
country1037fm.com

Myrtle Beach Resort Lands On Top Ten List Of Best In South Carolina

Our family vacations at least once or twice a year in the Myrtle Beach area. We love that it’s close, our son goes to college nearby, and our friends have a place there. So, we stay for free. LOL. But, countless folks travel to the beaches of South Carolina every year. And, most look for resorts, condos and VRBOs. Travel + Leisure Magazine published their 2022 World’s Best Awards recently. The reader surveyed list determines rankings based on location, rooms/facilities, food, service and value. According to The Sun News, a Myrtle Beach resort lands in the top ten of best in South Carolina. Marriott Myrtle Beach Resort & Spa at Grande Dunes came in at number nine. The Myrtle Beach resort is located at 8400 Costa Verde Drive and sits on nearly 11 acres. Built in 2004, it features a spa and facilities for meetings. Last spring, Marriott also opened a Marriott Springhill Suites/Courtyard on the Breakers Resort property.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

A taste of Italy has landed in the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Nonna’s Taste of Italy was established in 2022. Nonna was born and raised in Calabria, Italy and all of their recipes are with true calabrese tradition. Go in and see them for some amazing food and drinks!. They make all of their dough, pasta,...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeach.com

The Best Mexican Restaurants In Myrtle Beach

It may be a little north of the border, but there are great Mexican restaurants in Myrtle Beach that will make you feel like you’re eating at an authentic taqueria in Mexico. While most Myrtle Beach Mexican restaurants will offer popular options like tacos, enchiladas, burritos, and quesadillas, there...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

White shark spotted off Myrtle Beach coast

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A white shark has spent the last week several miles off the Myrtle Beach coast, according to OCEARCH. The shark is named Jekyll, OCEARCH’s tracker shows. It is an 8-foot-4 juvenile-aged shark weighing 395 pounds. The most recent ping for Jekyll’s location was at 8 a.m. Tuesday. To follow Jekyll […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

