4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
South Carolina witness reports triangle object with bright lights hovering nearbyRoger MarshMyrtle Beach, SC
wpde.com
MUSC collects saliva samples to study the causes of autism
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday, over a dozen families participated in an MUSC SPARK study at Young Talkers therapy clinic in Myrtle Beach. Doctors took DNA samples from people with autism to understand what makes each person with autism unique. "There’s about at least 70 genes that...
Popular Murrells Inlet ice cream shop looking to relocate
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular ice cream shop in Murrells Inlet is looking for a new home to continue serving its customers. Twisters Soft Serve said in a Facebook post this week the property owner was not planning to renew its lease after 13 years in the location off Highway 17 Business. The […]
News13 Pet of the Weekend: Magneto
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Jan. 7-8 is Magneto, a 7-year-old cat with the Grand Strand Humane Society. Magneto came to the GSHS as a stray, according to spokesperson Kathy Robinson. He is available for adoption. “He is part tabby and part Siamese. He has the most interesting […]
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue stresses importance of knowing CPR
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue wants to make sure people know CPR basics that could save a life. Captain Jonathan Evans said they are working to offer compression CPR classes for the public this year. He says a new style of CPR doesn't require rescue...
wpde.com
Join ABC15 at Myrtle Beach Bowl Saturday for fundraiser to feed people in area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — This weekend, Myrtle Beach Bowl will hold a bowling fundraiser to help feed hungry people in our area. Our very own Jennifer Abney, Ed Piotrowski, Andrew James and Amanda Kinseth will be out there bowling. The money raised will go to the Lowcountry Food...
WMBF
Popular Murrells Inlet ice cream shop temporarily closed, searching for new home
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - The Inlet just got a little less sweet as the popular ice cream shop, Twisters Soft Serve, is temporarily closed and looking for a new home. After 13 years of serving up cones to locals and tourists, Twisters posted on Facebook saying Lazy Gator Gift Shop did not renew its ground lease for 2023.
wpde.com
Supplies delivered to begin repair work on Cherry Grove Pier
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — This past week, a truckload of lumber rolled onto the beach in Cherry Grove. It's an unusual site, but one with a definite purpose. The wood will be used to restore a portion of the Cherry Grove Fishing Pier lost in Hurricane Ian.
Winter Weekend Stock Up Sale at Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach
Shop Tanger Outlets' Winter Weekend sale for the best deals of the season! During this 4-day sale enjoy extra savings at your favorite name brand outlet stores from Friday, January 13th - Monday, January 16th! Visit TANGER DEALS for the latest sales and coupon information. PLUS, download the Tanger App on your iPhone or Android smartphone for additional great offers!
travelawaits.com
10 Perfect Winter Experiences In Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Myrtle Beach is located in the center of a 60-mile stretch of pristine shoreline in northeastern South Carolina. Stretching north from nearly the North Carolina border south to Georgetown, it includes 14 communities such as North Myrtle Beach, Conway, Surfside, Murrells Inlet, Garden City, Ocean City, and Pawley’s Island — collectively known as The Grand Strand.
wpde.com
Surfside Beach Pier opening date announced, mayor shares Wild Water and Wheels update
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Surfside Beach town Mayor Hellyer provided a couple of updates Friday. The first is that the Surfside Beach Pier is expected to be open by April 16 this year. Leases have been signed for two retail spaces, and they still have two tenants to...
wpde.com
Looking for a job? City of Myrtle Beach recruiting for several positions
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Are you looking for a new career opportunity? The City of Myrtle Beach is recruiting for new positions. There are 12 positions posted online but that is more than 12 people. There were 25 new police officers added to the budget this year and...
WMBF
Carolina coast key point for white sharks during winter season; chief scientist explains
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After a white shark pinged off Myrle Beach on Tuesday, scientists shared the Carolina’s coast is a key point for them to migrate to this time of year. RELATED COVERAGE | 8 foot, almost 400 lb. white shark pings off Myrtle Beach. Two recent...
country1037fm.com
Myrtle Beach Resort Lands On Top Ten List Of Best In South Carolina
Our family vacations at least once or twice a year in the Myrtle Beach area. We love that it’s close, our son goes to college nearby, and our friends have a place there. So, we stay for free. LOL. But, countless folks travel to the beaches of South Carolina every year. And, most look for resorts, condos and VRBOs. Travel + Leisure Magazine published their 2022 World’s Best Awards recently. The reader surveyed list determines rankings based on location, rooms/facilities, food, service and value. According to The Sun News, a Myrtle Beach resort lands in the top ten of best in South Carolina. Marriott Myrtle Beach Resort & Spa at Grande Dunes came in at number nine. The Myrtle Beach resort is located at 8400 Costa Verde Drive and sits on nearly 11 acres. Built in 2004, it features a spa and facilities for meetings. Last spring, Marriott also opened a Marriott Springhill Suites/Courtyard on the Breakers Resort property.
McLeod Health will require masks again due to COVID-19 case increase
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — McLeod Health will require masks in its facilities again due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, the health care provider announced on Facebook. “The transmission risk and high percentages of positive COVID cases are rising in many of the counties served by McLeod Health,” the post reads. “Therefore, we are […]
WMBF
A taste of Italy has landed in the Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Nonna’s Taste of Italy was established in 2022. Nonna was born and raised in Calabria, Italy and all of their recipes are with true calabrese tradition. Go in and see them for some amazing food and drinks!. They make all of their dough, pasta,...
myrtlebeach.com
The Best Mexican Restaurants In Myrtle Beach
It may be a little north of the border, but there are great Mexican restaurants in Myrtle Beach that will make you feel like you’re eating at an authentic taqueria in Mexico. While most Myrtle Beach Mexican restaurants will offer popular options like tacos, enchiladas, burritos, and quesadillas, there...
live5news.com
Missing Williamsburg County child located
LANE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 12-year-old girl has been located. The sheriff’s office says she was found safe.
wpde.com
Power nearly restored for thousands in Lake City, lower Florence & parts of Scranton
Florence Co., S.C. (WPDE) — A majority of the 4,300 impacted customers have power back in parts of Scranton and Lake City in lower Florence County. Some people said they had been without power for more than six hours Saturday. Duke Energy released the following statement on the outage:
WMBF
Construction begins on nearly 2,000 new homes next to Sayebrook Town Center shopping plaza
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 2,000 homes are about to be built near a popular shopping plaza in Horry County. Construction has begun on the Sayebrook residential community off Highway 544 and Sayebrook Parkway. Those who shop at the Sayebrook Town Center know traffic tends to back up at...
White shark spotted off Myrtle Beach coast
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A white shark has spent the last week several miles off the Myrtle Beach coast, according to OCEARCH. The shark is named Jekyll, OCEARCH’s tracker shows. It is an 8-foot-4 juvenile-aged shark weighing 395 pounds. The most recent ping for Jekyll’s location was at 8 a.m. Tuesday. To follow Jekyll […]
