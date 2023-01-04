ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abc27.com

Police investigating attempted luring near Harrisburg school

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a release from the Harrisburg School District, police are investigating reports of an attempted luring near Crescent and Mulberry Streets. Per the release, a nine-year-old child was walking home from Cougar Academy after the school was evacuated due to a gas leak. The...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Cumberland County police advise residents of dogs on the loose

NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Newville, Cumberland County are advising residents of two dogs who are running around causing injuries to people in the community. According to police, over the last few weeks, officials have received complaints regarding two dogs in the area of Springfield Avenue and Fairfield Street in Newville. One of the dogs is described as a cream-colored pitbull, and the other is described as a chocolate lab.
NEWVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland County police chief resigns

Hampden Township’s police chief is stepping down after nearly nine years in the department’s top job. Steve Junkin’s last day will be Jan. 30. Police Lt. Richard Nulty will serve as acting chief while the township searches for a successor. The township began advertising for the position on Friday.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

4 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Police investigating shooting in Lancaster City

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Lancaster City on Saturday, Jan. 7. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, at around 1:30 o.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Dauphin Street for a reported shooting. Officers found a victim with a gunshot wound, and EMS was able to transport the victim to the hospital.
abc27.com

Suspect in York New Year’s Eve homicide turns herself in

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A suspect involved in a York County homicide turned herself in on Friday, Jan. 6. Police have told abc27 that 19-year-old Alajah Holmes turned herself in around 6 p.m. at York County Central Booking on Friday. Police confirm that she is in custody on a criminal homicide charge.
YORK, PA
pahomepage.com

Dauphin Co. emergency alert issues cause confusion

A shelter in place alert Thursday caused confusion in the Midstate. The alert was supposed to go to people in the vicinity of a police incident happening in Susquehanna Township, but it went farther than expected, reaching people in Cumberland and York counties. Dauphin Co. emergency alert issues cause confusion.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

‘On Patrol: Live’: Active shooter situation in Wilkes-Barre causes rare occurrence for hit show on first night in Pa.

Well, the first night for the hit show “On Patrol: Live” with the Wilkes-Barre Police Department was harrowing to say the least. In fact, the first episode to take place in Pennsylvania evolved into a situation that caused a rarity on the show, which as its title suggests, features live video from several different police departments across the country. After being called to an active shooter situation, the “OP Live” cameras followed officers as they grabbed shields and strategically moved in to surround the house in which someone appeared to be barricaded while, occasionally, popping off shots.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
abc27.com

Dauphin County fire chief allegedly stole $36k in HVAC job

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Dauphin County District Attorney, Francis Chardo, a volunteer fire chief in Dauphin County allegedly stole more than $36,000 on a job for his HVAC business. The fire chief, 26-year-old Matt Lemmon of the Paxtang Fire Company No. 1, also operates an...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police investigation in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating an incident in Adams County. According to the public information officer for Adams County, the incident occurred on the 3400 block of Carlisle Pike in Hamilton Township, New Oxford involving a person inside a house. The Pennsylvania State Police SERT team was at the scene.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Crash caused traffic delays on Interstate 81 south in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on Interstate 81 south was causing delays in Dauphin County. According to 511pa.com, a crash occurred three miles north of exit 72: Paxtonia/Linglestown. There is a lane restriction in place. As of 12:47 p.m., the accident has been cleared, but delays may...
abc27.com

Fire damages portion of home, garage in York County

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire damaged a portion of a home in Manchester Township, York County during the morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 7. According to York Area United Fire and Rescue, crews were dispatched to the 500 block of Hepplewhite Drive for a residential fire alarm. When units arrived, they found a fire in the attached garage and upgraded the call to a structure fire.
YORK COUNTY, PA

