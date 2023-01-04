Read full article on original website
PSP SERT team, multiple departments called to WB Twp. incident
WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Pennsylvania State Police’s Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) were called to the scene of a developing police incident in Wilkes-Barre Township early today, our newsgathering partners at Eyewitness News WBRE/WYOU report. Township police issued a shelter in place advisory late Friday for residents in the...
Police investigating attempted luring near Harrisburg school
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a release from the Harrisburg School District, police are investigating reports of an attempted luring near Crescent and Mulberry Streets. Per the release, a nine-year-old child was walking home from Cougar Academy after the school was evacuated due to a gas leak. The...
Pa. taxpayers to pick up tab for transporting Idaho slaying suspect on state police plane
The man who has captured worldwide attention as the accused killer of four University of Idaho students was transported to Idaho late Wednesday on a plane belonging to the Pennsylvania State Police. The fixed wing single-engine airplane is one of eight aircraft in the state police fleet that assist in...
Trucking company involved in Pa. monkey crash shuts down
Pennsylvania State Police and the PA Game Commission searched for and found the monkeys who were later euthanized humanely.
Counties in Pennsylvania with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history.
Cumberland County police advise residents of dogs on the loose
NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Newville, Cumberland County are advising residents of two dogs who are running around causing injuries to people in the community. According to police, over the last few weeks, officials have received complaints regarding two dogs in the area of Springfield Avenue and Fairfield Street in Newville. One of the dogs is described as a cream-colored pitbull, and the other is described as a chocolate lab.
Cumberland County police chief resigns
Hampden Township’s police chief is stepping down after nearly nine years in the department’s top job. Steve Junkin’s last day will be Jan. 30. Police Lt. Richard Nulty will serve as acting chief while the township searches for a successor. The township began advertising for the position on Friday.
4 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
Police investigating shooting in Lancaster City
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Lancaster City on Saturday, Jan. 7. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, at around 1:30 o.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Dauphin Street for a reported shooting. Officers found a victim with a gunshot wound, and EMS was able to transport the victim to the hospital.
Suspect in York New Year’s Eve homicide turns herself in
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A suspect involved in a York County homicide turned herself in on Friday, Jan. 6. Police have told abc27 that 19-year-old Alajah Holmes turned herself in around 6 p.m. at York County Central Booking on Friday. Police confirm that she is in custody on a criminal homicide charge.
Dauphin Co. emergency alert issues cause confusion
A shelter in place alert Thursday caused confusion in the Midstate. The alert was supposed to go to people in the vicinity of a police incident happening in Susquehanna Township, but it went farther than expected, reaching people in Cumberland and York counties. Dauphin Co. emergency alert issues cause confusion.
‘On Patrol: Live’: Active shooter situation in Wilkes-Barre causes rare occurrence for hit show on first night in Pa.
Well, the first night for the hit show “On Patrol: Live” with the Wilkes-Barre Police Department was harrowing to say the least. In fact, the first episode to take place in Pennsylvania evolved into a situation that caused a rarity on the show, which as its title suggests, features live video from several different police departments across the country. After being called to an active shooter situation, the “OP Live” cameras followed officers as they grabbed shields and strategically moved in to surround the house in which someone appeared to be barricaded while, occasionally, popping off shots.
Dauphin County fire chief allegedly stole $36k in HVAC job
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Dauphin County District Attorney, Francis Chardo, a volunteer fire chief in Dauphin County allegedly stole more than $36,000 on a job for his HVAC business. The fire chief, 26-year-old Matt Lemmon of the Paxtang Fire Company No. 1, also operates an...
Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway
LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Pennsylvania man is dead after a crash in Madison County Saturday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP states that Altoona resident James Lego, 46, was driving his Ford Mustang west on Interstate 70 at around 7:30 a.m. near Gwynne Road in Somerford Township. Highway Patrol said in […]
Police investigation in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating an incident in Adams County. According to the public information officer for Adams County, the incident occurred on the 3400 block of Carlisle Pike in Hamilton Township, New Oxford involving a person inside a house. The Pennsylvania State Police SERT team was at the scene.
Coroner looking for family of central Pa. woman who recently died
The York County coroner is asking for the public’s help finding the family of a woman who recently died. Ernestine Miller was recently found dead in her York City home, Coroner Pamela Gay said Friday. She was in her 60s, and died of natural causes. Anyone with information is...
Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department warns of scam calls from station number
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — If you receive a call from the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department’s agency number, be cautious. The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is warning the community of a scammer that has spoofed the agency phone number from the police department. If...
Crash caused traffic delays on Interstate 81 south in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on Interstate 81 south was causing delays in Dauphin County. According to 511pa.com, a crash occurred three miles north of exit 72: Paxtonia/Linglestown. There is a lane restriction in place. As of 12:47 p.m., the accident has been cleared, but delays may...
York County police looking for man after teen robbed walking to bus stop
NORTH YORK BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern York County Regional Police department is looking for a suspect they say robbed a 14-year-old walking to the bus. Police say on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 6:54 a.m., a 14-year-old boy told them he was on the 700 block of Albright Avenue walking to his bus stop.
Fire damages portion of home, garage in York County
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire damaged a portion of a home in Manchester Township, York County during the morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 7. According to York Area United Fire and Rescue, crews were dispatched to the 500 block of Hepplewhite Drive for a residential fire alarm. When units arrived, they found a fire in the attached garage and upgraded the call to a structure fire.
