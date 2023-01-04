Well, the first night for the hit show “On Patrol: Live” with the Wilkes-Barre Police Department was harrowing to say the least. In fact, the first episode to take place in Pennsylvania evolved into a situation that caused a rarity on the show, which as its title suggests, features live video from several different police departments across the country. After being called to an active shooter situation, the “OP Live” cameras followed officers as they grabbed shields and strategically moved in to surround the house in which someone appeared to be barricaded while, occasionally, popping off shots.

WILKES-BARRE, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO