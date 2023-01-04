ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunshine returns Sunday

SUNDAY: A few clouds will linger into Sunday morning, especially in eastern Arkansas. By the afternoon the whole state will be sunny with temperatures in the mid 50s. It will be breezy with a north wind 5-10 mph. MONDAY: The morning will start frosty wit temperatures in the low 30s....
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A Wet Start to the Weekend

A cold front will swing through Arkansas Saturday with widely scattered, mostly light, showers. The only exception will be south central and southeast Arkansas where showers and a couple of thunderstorms could bring up to an inch of rain. High pressure will bring fair and pleasant weather Sunday through Wednesday...
Begin new year with new subscription

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) — Start 2023 with fresh information about the Arkansas outdoors by subscribing to Arkansas Wildlife, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission magazine produced right here in The Natural State. Arkansas Wildlife features articles and news about places where you hunt, fish,...
Pine Bluff police: Man found dead in apartment shooting; marks city’s first homicide of 2023

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police in Pine Bluff are investigating a deadly apartment shooting, marking the city’s first homicide of 2023. According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, officers were called to a shooting at the Regency Arms Apartments around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday. After arriving on the scene, officers said they found a man on the ground who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
