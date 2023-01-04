Read full article on original website
Former teacher's assistant pleads guilty to child pornography charges in federal courtEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas shelters provide warmth and comfort to those in need this holiday seasonEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Positive News: Veteran Loses His U.S. Army Ring on Veteran's Day and Good Samaritan Finds the Rightful Owner on FacebookZack LoveConway, AR
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunshine returns Sunday
SUNDAY: A few clouds will linger into Sunday morning, especially in eastern Arkansas. By the afternoon the whole state will be sunny with temperatures in the mid 50s. It will be breezy with a north wind 5-10 mph. MONDAY: The morning will start frosty wit temperatures in the low 30s....
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A Wet Start to the Weekend
A cold front will swing through Arkansas Saturday with widely scattered, mostly light, showers. The only exception will be south central and southeast Arkansas where showers and a couple of thunderstorms could bring up to an inch of rain. High pressure will bring fair and pleasant weather Sunday through Wednesday...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Clouds are returning today; rain showers are coming tomorrow
It’s a cold morning with temperatures in the 20s and low 30s. As a warm front passes over the state, high clouds will increase and thicken, but temperatures will still rise to around 60° due to the southerly wind behind the warm front. Behind the warm front is...
Begin new year with new subscription
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) — Start 2023 with fresh information about the Arkansas outdoors by subscribing to Arkansas Wildlife, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission magazine produced right here in The Natural State. Arkansas Wildlife features articles and news about places where you hunt, fish,...
‘We shouldn’t have to live this way.’ North Little Rock apartment residents detail unsafe conditions; ownership group responds
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — People living at a North Little Rock apartment complex said they are surrounded by unsafe conditions, including mold, drug trafficking and a lack of security. They said these concerns are not being addressed by the apartment’s managers or owners. The Cedar Garden Apartments...
Pine Bluff police: Man found dead in apartment shooting; marks city’s first homicide of 2023
PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police in Pine Bluff are investigating a deadly apartment shooting, marking the city’s first homicide of 2023. According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, officers were called to a shooting at the Regency Arms Apartments around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday. After arriving on the scene, officers said they found a man on the ground who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
