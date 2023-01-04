PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police in Pine Bluff are investigating a deadly apartment shooting, marking the city’s first homicide of 2023. According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, officers were called to a shooting at the Regency Arms Apartments around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday. After arriving on the scene, officers said they found a man on the ground who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

