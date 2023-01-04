Read full article on original website
wrestlingrumors.net
She’s In: Update On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Status Following Title Loss
That’s a good sign. We are coming up on the most important time of the year for WWE, as the Road To WrestleMania 39 is set to begin later this month. That means it is going to be an all hands on deck moment for WWE, with all of its biggest stars available ready to go. Now we might be getting a sign that one star whose future is a bit in doubt will be around going forward.
wrestlinginc.com
Dustin Rhodes Announces The Passing Of His Mother
AEW star Dustin Rhodes announced the passing of his mother, Sandra Runnels, in a post on social media yesterday. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion added an image holding his mother's hand alongside the heartbreaking news. The announcement came after the 53-year-old tragically disclosed on December 27, 2022, that his mom didn't have long to live following an undisclosed health battle.
ComicBook
Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Comment on Vince McMahon's WWE Return
Vince McMahon is officially back. Reports surfaced that the longtime WWE Chairman was intending to return to the company late last year, as he believed he received bad advice regarding his retirement this past summer. The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that a McMahon comeback was imminent, as he planned to return to WWE to assist with a potential sale of the company. The report added that McMahon would not approve or support any sale of WWE's media rights unless he had executive power in the decision.
ringsidenews.com
Mercedes Mone’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 Botch Wasn’t Her Fault
After weeks of anticipation, Sasha Banks finally debuted at Wrestle Kingdom 17 under the name Mercedes Mone. She appeared on the show following KAIRI’s successful title defense. Mercedes would then attack KAIRI by grabbing her for the Gory Special. However, when she tried to spin her into the DDT, she failed to grab her head and the move looked botched.
PWMania
Bryan Danielson Heel Update, Producers and Coaches for This Week’s AEW Dynamite Revealed
Bryan Danielson worked as a heel for this week’s AEW Dynamite from Seattle, Washington, his home state. According to a new Fightful Select report, Danielson was listed as a heel on the run sheets for this week’s Dynamite episode. Danielson defeated Tony Nese in singles action, then had a promo segment with AEW World Champion MJF to set up their Iron Man match at AEW Revolution, as PWMania.com reported at this link.
Eric Bischoff Agrees That ODB Was Ahead Of Her Time, Says She Still Has A Lot To Offer
Eric Bischoff shares his belief that ODB was ahead of her time, and she still has a lot to offer today. ODB was one of the top stars in TNA's Knockouts Division. She debuted for the company in 2007 and stayed with them until 2014. During her initial run, she won the Knockout's Championship four times, and she also held the Women's Knockouts Tag Team Championship with Eric Young. ODB returned to IMPACT multiple times over the years, including a brief run in 2021.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Recalls Kissing The Undertaker On The Lips After A Match
While answering questions on his "The Kurt Angle Show" podcast, Kurt Angle shared a story about him trying to get The Undertaker to break character. "I got the Undertaker one night, we were over in Japan and we ended up having this match," said Angle. "Afterward, you know, him and I shook hands and then I gave him like, 'Let's hug,' we went to hug, and I kissed him on the lips. He was so freaking mad. He's like, 'It's a long plane ride home, Angle,' that's what he said to me. But I kissed him right on the lips. The only time I ever heard him laugh."
ringsidenews.com
AEW Planning Big Push For Breakout Star
Tony Khan has a lot of plans for his roster this year. With all the wrestlers under contract, AEW apparently has their eyes on one particular guy for a big push. AEW has a locker room full of talent, and it appears that they are on the verge of pushing one of their stars. Konosuke Takeshita has a lot of attention on him already, and fans should expect a lot more.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Advertising Big Names For Raw’s 30th Anniversary Special
WWE Raw debuted on January 11th, 1993, and is today regarded as one of two flagship shows for WWE. The show has been running for 30 years and is still quite popular, as you are aware. To commemorate the occasion, two of WWE’s greatest talents are being advertised for a major show later this month.
wrestlinginc.com
Teddy Long Says Top WWE Star Doesn't Take Pro Wrestling Seriously
On the year-end edition of "WWE SmackDown," Charlotte Flair made her return to the company after being gone for most of 2022. Flair successfully defeated Ronda Rousey for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, rolling up Rousey for the pinfall victory. Some fans were happy about this, as they had grown tired of Rousey during her title reign — with Rousey putting on a performance at Survivor Series: WarGames against Shotzi that drew jeers.
ComicBook
WWE Holding "All Employees" Meeting Following Vince McMahon's Return
The professional wrestling world has once again been turned upside down. It was confirmed on Friday morning that longtime WWE Chairman Vince McMahon would be returning to the company in a business capacity, as he and former WWE co-presidents Michelle Wilson and George Barrios were re-appointed to the WWE Board of Directors. This comeback is said to be in an effort to assist with a potential sale of WWE, as McMahon emphasized in his statement that he would not be interfering with WWE's current management team. Following the news of a potential sale, WWE stock prices saw an increase of 12 percent from yesterday.
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman Confronts WWE Stable After Its Heel Turn
Following his loss to Ricochet in a Royal Rumble qualifying match on the January 6 episode of "SmackDown," Top Dolla alongside the rest of Hit Row turned heel in a post-match beatdown. Hit Row attacked Ricochet after he was lured in for a post-match handshake by Top Dolla. But, the beatdown didn't last long, as Hit Row was promptly run off by Braun Strowman.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Announces First Defense Of Darby Allin's New TNT Title Reign
AEW President Tony Khan announced the first defense of Darby Allin's latest reign as TNT Champion on Thursday, Allin will be putting his newly won title on the line against The Kingdom's Mike Bennett on the January 6 edition of "Rampage." During the January 4 edition of "Dynamite," Allin defeated...
tjrwrestling.net
Saraya Reveals Her Mystery Partner For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
After weeks of speculation, we now know who will team with Saraya on the January 11th episode of AEW Dynamite!. Ever since she announced that she’d be returning to the ring with a mystery partner to take on the team of Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker, speculation has abounded about who the mystery person might be.
ComicBook
Major Championship Match Added to WWE's Royal Rumble
Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown started things off in a big way, and it didn't take long for WWE to make a major Championship match official for Royal Rumble. The Royal Rumble is one of WWE's biggest events of the year, so you knew a few Titles would be on the line in some form or fashion. What wasn't known was if Roman Reigns would end up defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship there, but that will thankfully be the case, as tonight a match between Reigns and Kevin Owens for the Championship was made official by WWE and Adam Pearce.
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTOS: Sasha Banks With Current & Former WWE Superstars At Wrestle Kingdom 17
At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, longtime friends FTR, Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Naomi reunited backstage. On his Twitter account, Dax Harwood shared an image from Wrestle Kingdom 17, where he can be seen posing with his tag team partner Cash Wheeler, Bayley and Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone. He also shared a throwback image from their time in WWE.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Full Card Revealed for NJPW vs. NOAH Wrestle Kingdom 17 Event
NJPW has announced the full card for Night Two of Wrestle Kingdom 17. Wrestle Kingdom Night Two will feature a theme of NJPW vs. Pro Wrestling NOAH, for the second year in a row. This was set up by a press conference angle with members of NOAH’s KONGO stable confronting Los Ingobernables de Japón following Night One of Wrestle Kingdom 17.
ComicBook
WWE Reportedly Has Interest in Another NJPW Star
WWE has made news over the past few months thanks to a number of returning stars, but it's also recently added some new stars to the mix, including AAA's Dragon Lee. Lee will be heading to NXT soon, but there have been reports that WWE is looking at Lee's signing as the first of several free-agent pickups, and there was even mention of their interest in New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Hikuleo. Now a report from Fightful Select has revealed that WWE has expressed interest in bringing in NJPW's Tama Tonga, and his contract happens to be up in several weeks.
PWMania
Jushin Thunder Liger Thinks Will Ospreay Will End Up In WWE
Jushin Thunder Liger thinks so. The Japanese pro wrestling legend recently spoke with Tokyo Sports for an interview, during which he spoke about how he believes WWE will scoop up Ospreay. “Ospreay has an aura right now,” Liger said. “He’s also top of the line. If you’re not careful, WWE...
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross Responds To Tommy Dreamer’s “Ridiculous” Comments
Jim Ross has taken issue with Tommy Dreamer’s recent assertion that Ross wouldn’t be able to help mend fences between The Young Bucks and CM Punk in AEW. As well as being arguably the greatest pro wrestling announcer of all time, Jim Ross spent many years heading up the talent relations department in WWE. Ross was responsible for assembling one of the best rosters in wrestling history and played a huge part in bringing stars such as The Rock, Mick Foley, Brock Lesnar, and John Cena – to name a few – into the company.
